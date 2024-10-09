Influencer hit by a car after attempting viral Trust Him TikTok trend

Image courtesy of Emily Webb via Instagram and TikTok

TikTok's latest viral ‘trust him’ trend is pushing women to test their faith in their partners by letting their partners approach them with a car on an open road.

62224

How much do you really trust your partner? Enough to let him guard your purse at the club, pick out your outfits, or manage your DMs? Now, imagine taking that trust to a whole new (and dangerous) level by standing in the middle of a street, letting him drive a car towards you at full speed and trusting that he’ll stop just in time not to run you over. That’s what the viral TikTok ‘trust him’ trend is encouraging women to do—literally risk life and limb to show just how much faith they have in their man. For one influencer in particular, things took a horrible turn when the man she was supposed to “trust” didn’t hit the breaks in time…

What is the ‘trust him’ trend on TikTok?

The ‘trust him’ trend works something like this: a young woman stands in the middle of the road, or in a parking lot with the camera facing her. The women in question will face the car and give their partner a sign when they are ready to go. Then, typically, her boyfriend will drive full speed and straight ahead towards his trusting girlfriend, aiming to hit the brakes right before they run her over.

Most of the videos showing couples partaking in this trend have up to 200,000 likes.

But when 25-year-old Australian influencer Emily Webb decided to jump on the trend, the routine didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

For context, Webb is currently single, so she enlisted a male friend to do it with her. The model and influencer positioned herself with her back to the car, filming the whole affair from her point of view, as her friend drove into her.

Although he didn’t run her over, her friend managed to fracture Webb’s ankle and leave her screaming in pain.

“Stop! Go backwards,” the content creator screamed. And although the driver quickly reversed, the damage had already been done, Webb told the Australian news publication News.com.au.

“It looked like a really fun, exciting trend, and we could make a cute video. I knew the trend was dangerous but social media does make it feel a lot less serious when everyone else is doing it just fine,” she explained.

However, Webb went on to say that she still doesn’t regret attempting the trend as the video ultimately ended up becoming engaging content she could post on social media. Silver linings, I guess… “But I definitely do not want to get hit by a car again,” she clarified. Good we cleared that up.

@haleyybaylee THIS TREND IS DANGEOUS & this is exactly whats going to happen if you KEEP DOING IT. PLEASE BE SMART 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ ♬ orijinal ses - Emir Elif ÖNEMLİ

“I feel lucky that it wasn’t even a centimetre further. It could have been so much worse. I’ve learnt I can’t trust a man,” Webb concluded from the experience.

The creator is now facing a fairly “lengthy” recovery process but is relieved it won’t impact her modelling work too much.

Well, let this be a lesson to all of us that staging a run-in with a car just might not be the best idea, no matter who is behind the wheel.