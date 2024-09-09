Culture
Strava mule reveals shocking reason why Strava users are paying him to run for them

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Sep 9, 2024 at 01:01 PM

From running clubs to hiking communities, this year has seen Gen Z fully embracing the latest trends in fitness, prioritising outdoor activities and healthy living. One app, in particular, has emerged as the standout winner in this movement: Strava, which has seen incredible success—but with it came a recent revelation from a self-proclaimed “Strava mule” on TikTok, who explained they get paid by Strava users to log into their accounts and complete runs on their behalf for a variety of wild reasons.

What is Strava?

Strava is a popular social fitness app designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. It allows users to track their activities, including running, cycling, hiking, and swimming, using GPS data. The app offers a range of features, such as performance analysis, goal setting, and social networking, enabling users to connect with a global community of like-minded individuals. Whether you’re a casual jogger or a competitive cyclist, Strava provides the tools to track your progress, share your achievements, and discover new routes. With millions of active users worldwide, Strava has become the go-to platform for anyone looking to enhance their fitness journey and flex about it on the app.

What do Strava mules do?

It was TikTok running creator Veljko who first exposed the odd practice by posting a video that ultimately captured significant attention. In the video, Veljko confessed: “Basically, someone pays me to run a race using their Strava account on my phone.” He went on to explain that, at times, he even carries his clients’ phones or smartwatches with him, allowing him to act as a mule for multiple people simultaneously.

Interestingly, Veljko shared that, more often than not, the goal isn’t to run as fast as possible or to beat his clients’ personal bests—most clients prefer what he calls a “slow mule” to keep their Strava Streak alive or to earn Kudos without drawing too much attention.

@velljko

It’s time to be honest with you and tell you that I have been a Strava mule/surrogate for over a year now. I figured I needed to come clean eventually. #strava #runtok #runningcommunity #runninghumor

♬ original sound - Veljko

“A common misconception is that everyone wants a fast mule,” he said. “But I’d say a good number of my clients want a slow mule, and most of them are just looking for a one-time mailing experience. They just want the glory for a day.”

For those unfamiliar, a “Kudo” on Strava is similar to a “Like” on Instagram. It’s a way for users to acknowledge and appreciate someone’s activity, whether it’s a long run, a fast ride, or a significant effort like achieving a personal best. Kudos are a key part of Strava’s social aspect, allowing endurance athletes to support and motivate each other. Sometimes, users give Kudos to friends who haven’t been active for a while, just to encourage them. Other times, they give Kudos to everyone they rode or ran with, especially if it was a challenging session.

Strava Streaks, on the other hand, is a feature that tracks how many consecutive days or weeks a user has been active, adding another layer of motivation and accountability. By hiring a “slow mule,” clients can maintain their streak and continue receiving Kudos without having to do the physical activity themselves.

However, some of Veljko’s clients do request that he take photos of his surroundings during the run so they can share updates with family and friends.

Whether or not you believe Veljko’s claims, his video has already racked up over 1.1 million views and 121,000 likes—and he’s not the only one cashing in on this lucrative side hustle.

According to Channel News Asia, Wahyu Wicaksono, a 17-year-old from Indonesia, told the publication that he charges 10,000 rupiahs (49p) per kilometre for running at a “Pace 4” (4:00 min/km), or 5,000 rupiahs (25p) per kilometre for running at “Pace 8” (8:00 min/km).

Another X user stated: “If anyone wants to pay me to ride on their account just ask, I’m slow but consistent.”

To think that Strava mules have found a niche market catering to those who crave Kudos and fear breaking their Streaks more than breaking a sweat. It’s a curious twist on the fitness game, where outsourcing your steps can still earn you social clout. But while a “slow mule” might keep your digital bragging rights intact, it begs the question: If your Strava stats are impressive but your effort isn’t, are you really winning? After all, when it comes to fitness, you can’t fake the finish line.

