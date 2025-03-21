US gender justice group distributes Unwanted posters to warn women in Miami of Andrew Tate and get him extradited

Women-led gender justice organization Ultraviolet is campaigning to get the Tate brothers, and new Florida residents, extradited to the UK.

It’s been a month since the Trump administration allegedly pressured Romanian authorities to lift their travel ban on influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate. The notorious misogynists have since left the country for Florida, a state colloquially referred to as America’s trash can, where criminals go to reinvent themselves after committing a crime. It’s very fitting considering the brothers were being held on sexual offences, human trafficking, and money laundering charges.

However, the women-led gender justice organisation Ultraviolet has opted not to welcome the brothers with open arms. Instead, the group is disseminating ‘Unwanted’ posters across Miami and campaigning to get the manosphere mouthpiece extradited.

At a press conference held in Miami, UltraViolet campaign director Rosa Valderrama condemned their presence in the US and blamed the Trump administration.

“Tate is a misogynistic influencer who has talked about raping women on camera and reportedly makes money teaching other men how to sexually traffic women,” Valderrama said. “For an administration claiming to protect women, bringing a sexual predator to the streets of Miami is hypocritical, reckless and dangerous.”

The brothers, who are dual US and UK citizens, are reportedly staying there, enjoying some reprieve from their elongated stay in Romania. The two were forced to wait there until proceedings for allegations of sexual violence and trafficking were completed.

On top of that, the British police have also been granted a warrant to extradite Andrew Tate to the UK over rape and human trafficking claims.

But thanks to their good buddy Trump, their travel ban and asset seizures were lifted, allowing the duo to live it up in the US.

Although the White House has denied knowledge of the brothers’ travel clearance, Tate praised President Donald Trump when asked by reporters if the former president was involved. “Trump is such a boss, he is such a gangster,” he stated.

So, Ultraviolet plastered the streets of Miami with posters in both English and Spanish that feature Tate’s image alongside a QR code linking to information about the serious criminal allegations he and his brother face abroad.

The organisation also launched a petition in combination with their campaign, which they claim has already received over 10,000 signatures.

The goal is to get the controversial influencer extradited to the UK or returned back to Romania.

“Women are sick and tired of the Trump administration committing horrific acts in our name. Attacking immigrants and our transgender siblings using the excuse of “protecting women” harms all of us and insults our intelligence. If the Trump administration really cared about us, it wouldn’t have welcomed a wanted sexual predator like Andrew Tate back to the country,⁠” a caption for an Instagram post in connection with the campaign read.