How Netflix’s Adolescence and Kyle Clifford’s triple murders connect to Andrew Tate

From details about the new show starring Stephen Graham to its potential real-world connection to the horrific murders committed by Kyle Clifford, here’s everything you need to know about the current conversation.

Discussions and debates surrounding the insidious manosphere and its impact on young boys across the globe have historically lived exclusively on the internet. It’s only been in the last few years that we’ve seen mainstream media take greater attention—with society properly waking up to the real-life danger this extremist ideology poses. And now, with the release of Netflix’s new four-part drama Adolescence, it’s official: if action isn’t taken, an entire generation of young boys could succumb to this poisonous rhetoric.

So, from details about the new show starring Stephen Graham to its potential real-world connection to the horrific murders committed by Kyle Clifford, here’s everything you need to know about the current conversation. There’s never been a more prevalent time to discuss the dangers of the manosphere.

What is the show ‘Adolescence’ about?

Netflix’s new four-part drama series Adolescence is about a 13-year-old boy, accused of murdering a young girl from his school.

With high intensity from the offset, the series is filmed in one continuous shot, highlighting how online rhetoric—specifically stemming from male content creators on social media—can at times lead to real world violence. Indeed, it emphasises the importance of the role educators and parents take in helping young boys steer away from this extreme misogyny and sexism.

A key theme of the show is understanding what true masculinity means from a young age.

Are you a teacher? A parent of boys? Adolescence on Netflix the most important show you'll see this year! It examines how we raise boys and what we teach them about masculinity—asking why they’re still expected to navigate a tough, toxic world alone. https://t.co/cOVRqyrQzt — Mike Ion (@SchoolLeaderGB) March 13, 2025

Jack Thorne, one of the writers behind the new show, has said that what the series is really looking at is “male rage.”

“What we’re trying to understand is how boys grow into toxic presences. How boys become people that are capable of violence,” he continued.

“What makes this dangerous, all this stuff (the idea of the incel), is that incel-dom makes sense to people. Actually, once you look inside it, that thing of going ‘the reason why you’re isolated is because of this’ is a very compelling argument. There are some very dangerous, horrible things being said out there and unless we start talking about how boys are being logically abused by these influences we’re going to be in trouble,” Thorne concluded.

Several people have, of course, brought influencer Andrew Tate into the conversation. Tate is of course one of the most famous self-proclaimed misogynists, who has used his massive online platform to recruit and groom young boys—parroting endless narratives regarding the uselessness of the other sex and the necessity for men to assert power and authority over the women in their lives.

What was Kyle Clifford’s connection to Andrew Tate?

Horrifyingly, it was recently uncovered that Kyle Clifford—a triple killer who brutally murdered Carol Hunt, 61, before using a crossbow to kill his former girlfriend Louise, 25, and her sister Hannah, 28 in a calculated attack—had shown interest in Andrew Tate’s content.

According to The Independent, a friend of Louise, Clifford’s ex partner, told courts about his interest in Tate and that she observed him putting on a video of the influencer which showed animals being drugged.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court: “Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogyny, a poster boy for those who see women as possessions to be controlled. It is no coincidence that it was Andrew Tate the defendant turned to the night before he would go on to commit these acts of violence against women.”

The message at the centre of the new Netflix show Adolescence, however, isn’t seemingly getting through. In fact, the majority of the comments underneath Thorne’s video explaining his intentions behind the series were incredibly critical. One user wrote “What is it with the media trying hard to demonise young white boys?” while another noted, “I’m sick to death of the Liberal Left demonising men.”

It’s this very sentiment that has many in society legitimately fearful of what the future might hold. When it comes to these online sentiments inciting real-life violence, it’s not a matter of if, but when.