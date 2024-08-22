Politics
>

Human rights

Study reveals alarming suicide rates among female doctors linked to misogyny and harassment

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Aug 22, 2024 at 12:11 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Study reveals alarming suicide rates among female doctors linked to misogyny and harassment
61018

A recent analysis of data from 20 countries, published in The BMJ, has revealed that female doctors are 76 per cent significantly more likely to take their own lives than women in the general population. An expert partially attributed these higher suicide rates to challenges such as misogyny, bullying, sexual harassment, and the gender pay gap.

Researchers noted that while suicide rates among doctors have declined over time and the risk varies across different countries and regions, the findings underscore the ongoing need for further research and prevention efforts.

To explore this issue, researchers from the University of Vienna in Austria analysed observational studies published between 1960 and 2024. These studies compared suicide rates among doctors with those in the general population.

Additionally, the study found that male physicians have an 81 per cent higher suicide rate compared to other professionals with similar socio-economic status. The report also pointed out that one doctor dies by suicide each day in the US, and approximately one doctor every 10 days in the UK.

According to The Independent, Dame Professor Clare Gerada, patron of Doctors in Distress, a UK charity supporting healthcare workers, shared: “Men always have a higher suicide rate than women—except for with doctors, it is around the same for men and women.”

Professor Gerada also suggested that more female doctors take their own lives compared to women in the general population because of the job’s distressing nature.

“Both men and women have problems with the job, it is a highly stressful job,” she added. “There is lots of emotional baggage. You deal with death and suffering. But the difference with women is they have two jobs. They tend to be carers, whether that is for children or parents.”

The expert also pointed to “women having to grapple with bullying, sexism, the gender pay gap, and sexual harassment” as another factor.

Gerada continued: “At first it was thought women had a higher rate of suicides because there were fewer of us so we were isolated but it has stayed high despite women now making up a significant amount of the workplace.”

Even though doctors generally have many “protective factors” that should reduce their suicide risk, such as lower rates of drug and alcohol problems, stable housing, and well-paid jobs, it’s evident that other elements are still greatly impacting mental health stability.

Interestingly, a survey described as a “#MeToo movement for surgery” revealed that nearly one in three female surgeons working in the NHS have been sexually assaulted in the past five years. According to the findings, 30 per cent of female surgeons reported experiencing sexual assault, 29 per cent had encountered unwanted physical advances at work, over 40 per cent received unsolicited comments about their bodies, and 38 per cent experienced sexual “banter” in the workplace.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

NHS leaves thousands of patients at risk of assault after repeatedly breaking mixed-sex ward rules

By Monica Athnasious

NHS receives heavy backlash for dropping the word ‘women’ from online cancer guidance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

90% of UK female surgeons have witnessed sexual misconduct in the last 5 years, new report shows

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

90% of UK female surgeons have witnessed sexual misconduct in the last 5 years, new report shows

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Female students fear harassment after all-male committee form pro-life society in Manchester

By Shira Jeczmien

An innovative female sex toy was banned from CES, what does this mean?

By Abby Amoakuh

More than 30 female UK politicians targeted by deepfake porn campaign to humiliate them

By Charlie Sawyer

4 important reasons why Blake Lively being controversial shouldn’t surprise anyone

By Abby Amoakuh

The story behind Possum Trot, the town where 22 families adopted 77 hard-to-place foster children

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok Peter Griffin filter goes viral after glitch reveals random man flashing

By Abby Amoakuh

Tar in a bottle: Youthforia slammed by beauty influencers for dark foundation shade

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans models are using breastfeeding content as a loophole to bypass Instagram’s nudity policy

By Abby Amoakuh

Netizens link Southport stabbing to attempted attack on Taylor Swift concert

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Julia Fox’s recent fashion statement sparks intense criticism from FGM survivors

By Louis Shankar

60th Venice Biennale proves that art is rarely, if ever, apolitical

By Malavika Pradeep

What Is butt rock? Understanding this polarizing music genre

By Abby Amoakuh

The rise of Ozempic babies: Popular weight loss drug found to lower efficacy of birth control pills

By Charlie Sawyer

Why did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin divorce? Tracking the actor’s dating history up to Rosalía

By Charlie Sawyer

The Criminal Justice Bill will negatively impact over 300,000 homeless people across the UK

By Abby Amoakuh

German woman receives harsher sentence than convicted rapist for calling him a pig over WhatsApp

By Abby Amoakuh

Industry insider accuses Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble of grooming Justin Bieber and more in wild interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Nazi-themed party drugs surge among Europe’s Gen Z

By Charlie Sawyer

How the EDL is using extremist influencers to fuel misinformation and violence across the UK