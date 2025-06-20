Introducing Berlin’s latest tourist attraction Cybrothel, where men can request AI sex dolls covered in blood

There should be zero shame associated with using sex dolls. The problem arises when these increasingly life-like objects are used by individuals whose sole intention is to simulate the sexual degradation of a woman.

If you had to predict which European city would become the epicenter of sex tech innovation, Berlin would likely be near the top of your list. And, as it turns out, you wouldn’t be wrong. A few years ago, Cybrothel (a customisable sexual experience utilising artificial intelligence and virtual reality) opened in Friedrichshain, a rather alternative and punk-influenced district in East Berlin. Recently, Cybrothel and its 18 readily awaiting sex dolls has become highly popular. Yet, as these technologies evolve, it’s becoming clear that while supporting sexual exploration is both legitimate and empowering, there must also be responsibility when it comes to facilitating experiences rooted in violence or misogyny.

Sex dolls are, of course, not a particularly new phenomena. Adolf Hitler infamously ordered sex dolls for his troops during the Second World War in order to stop them having relations with prostitutes. In the 60s, sex dolls were publicised and sold in US porn magazines, with many of these rather simplistic creations making their way into middle-class homes.

And once again, there should be zero shame associated with using sex dolls. The problem arises when these increasingly life-like objects, designed to resemble living, breathing human beings, are used by individuals whose sole intention is to simulate the sexual degradation—or even destruction—of a woman, all while avoiding legal or social consequences.

According to The Independent, Cybrothel was initially created as an art project in 2020 by Austrian filmmaker Philipp Fussenegger: “I grew up in a very conservative world where sexuality is mostly behind closed doors. Then I came to Berlin and was blown away by this liberal hedonistic world.”

Fussenegger told the publication that demand has only increased since the brothel opened its doors to the public, and indeed, 98 per cent of its visitors are male. Shock.

For those whose sexual proclivity leans this way, you can see the appeal. There’s anonymity, security, snacks in the kitchen for use, endless VR porn, and a tailor-made sex doll ready to fulfil your every fantasy. However, there are greater implications here that we must address.

Firstly, the customability element of this brothel has become a big topic of conversation. Fussenegger made it abundantly clear during his interview that there are certain requests he will not approve. Two simple rules: “No kids and no animals.”

The artist added: “We are not the place to tailor to dark fantasies.” But, from the content I’ve seen online, dark fantasies are exactly what Cybrothel was built for.

In 2024, Laura Bates, an author and activist who specialises in 21st century sexism, visited Cybrothel as part of her research for her latest book The New Age of Sexism. And the stories she returned with paint an exceedingly alarming picture.

In a podcast interview discussing the brothel, Bates stated: “You can order a sex robot to be prepared for you when you arrive. You can order one that’s covered in blood, you can ask for custom things. I asked them to slash and cut and tear her clothing before I arrived just to see if they would and they did—no questions asked.”

Fussenegger has tried to refute claims or accusations that Cybrothel inherently encourages criminal sexual violence. However, in 2022, the brothel had to sue a man who lost complete control and ripped one of its sex dolls to pieces, reportedly “slit[ting] the doll open.”

One post on X raised a series of important questions: “What are the psychological and societal consequences of enabling consequence-free, programmable objectification? If someone habitually reenacts abusive behaviour on machines built to mimic humans, does it reinforce or reduce those impulses in real life?”

These concerns are far less about questioning the intentions of Fussenegger and his team, and far more about the sordid actions committed by men who experience real enjoyment out of dehumanising and violently degrading women.

Bates has also spoken at length about the fact that another one of her fears stems from the fact that customers now have the ability to text and chat with these AI dolls ahead of their visit, in turn humanising them and creating the belief that they are sentient beings.

And moreover, where’s the line? As long as there has been innovation, there have people who’ve manipulated these new creations to serve their own selfish purposes. Irrespective of the future Fussenegger likely envisioned, his dolls might very well mark the start of a new wave of sexual violence—one that would put real-life women in severe danger.