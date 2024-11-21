Lamar Odom shocks internet after revealing he ordered a custom-made sex doll of Khloe Kardashian

Images courtesy of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

In an odd turn of events, former NBA player and new OnlyFans star Lamar Odom recently revealed that he ordered a sex doll in the likeness of his ex-wife, model and reality TV show star, Khloe Kardashian.

The 45-year-old spoke about the bizarre purchase during an appearance on the celebrity sobriety podcast We’re Out Of Time with Richard Taite.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” Odom started. “But then you think about mental health and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

Okay… Maybe we should stress here that she’s his ex-wife.

The fact that Odom is willing to spend up to $20,000 on a sex doll is nothing new. Earlier this month, TMZ caught Odom at Real Doll, a sex toy company, in Las Vegas that retails these expensive and on-request customisable dolls.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star was married to the Kardashian sister for seven years from 2009 to 2016. Kardashian then filed for divorce in December 2013 as their relationship started to crumble. This was primarily due to Odom’s sex addiction, a public cheating scandal and the basketball player’s increased substance abuse which resulted in a DUI arrest and landed him in rehab.

While the pair haven’t been romantically involved for some time now, Odom said the two still keep in touch.

“I don’t speak to her. I can text her, and she’ll reply,” he explained during the podcast session, claiming that the 40-year-old “still cares” about him.

He continued: “It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird. They’re gonna make it look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Odom was definitely right in his assumption that people would view this move as creepy and inappropriate.

Considering that Kardashian and Odom broke up years ago, it feels odd that he would still feel entitled to enjoy any replica of her body or likeness.

Sure, fantasies are one thing, but a whole doll looking like your ex-wife feels quite disturbing at a time when women are fighting for their right to bodily autonomy, and control over their artificial likeness as deepfake porn starts to expand.