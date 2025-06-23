Culture
>

Toxic masculinity

Johnny Depp plays the victim once more and anoints himself crash test dummy for #MeToo

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 23, 2025 at 05:08 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Johnny Depp plays the victim once more and anoints himself crash test dummy for #MeToo
68295

If there’s one thing I’ll never tire of, it’s hating on men who love playing the victim. This week, it’s none other than Johnny Depp, who’s decided to take it upon himself to feel overwhelmingly and outrageously sorry for himself. Is anyone surprised? No, I didn’t think so.

In an interview with The Times, Depp described himself as a “crash test dummy for MeToo.” And no, it wasn’t in an ironic way. The actor, who’s shown little to no remorse since he emerged rather victorious from the lengthy legal court case involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, evidently feels legitimately hard done by.

Talking at length about his strong feelings towards loyalty, and his frustration with those who abandoned him during the court case, Depp launches into a schpiel that’s become increasingly popular among individuals who believe they’ve been unfairly ousted due to ‘wokeness’.

“I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe.”

“Better go woke!” he goes on to conclude.

It should also be noted that Depp’s claim that his so-called misfortunes were “pre-MeToo” are definitely up for debate:

Depp was found not guilty during the US court case, with jurors finding Heard guilty of defamation when she stated in an article that she had been a victim of domestic abuse. However, when confronting a similar lawsuit in the UK, Depp lost. That case was in relation to an article published in the UK tabloid The Sun in which a journalist had referred to Depp as a “wife beater.” 

Interestingly, Mark Stephens, an international media lawyer, told the BBC back in 2022, that one of the primary reasons Depp likely won in the US was because the case had been presented to a jury, rather than the decision lying solely with a judge: “Amber Heard has comprehensively lost in the court of public opinion, and in front of the jury.”

Talking about defence tactics regularly used against the alleged victim in cases such as these, Stephens added: “They deny that they did anything, they deny they’re the real perpetrator, and they attack the credibility of the individual calling out the abuse, and then reverse the roles of the victim and the offender.”

And from watching the trial unfold, dominating international headlines on a daily basis, it’s fair to say that Heard’s fall from grace had a far more devastating blow.

Indeed, as rather aptly pointed out by the journalist interviewing him, Depp’s career wasn’t particularly stalled by their rather monumental court case. The actor has continued to star in films, commercials, and was lauded by fans online who trashed Heard and labelled her a crazy psychopath. And yes, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star did lose certain deals, his setbacks pale in comparison to his ex-wife’s.

As a number of netizens pointed out online, it’s been Heard who was effectively forced to move to another country and rebuild her life due to the insane amount of vitriol she was facing from the general public:

So, as is pretty obvious by now, it’s hard for us to feel any kind of sympathy for Depp. I suggest he straps his trusty old pirate hat back on and sets off at sea, taking his self-pity with him.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Telegram the biggest threat to women’s safety? Chats for rape advice and sharing nudes suggest so

By Charlie Sawyer

Creator behind controversial AI Gaza video says it was intended as Trump political satire

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Lucy Skoulding

The US death penalty under Donald Trump: Why executions are on the rise again

By Charlie Sawyer

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By Abby Amoakuh

Blake Lively faces backlash for calling herself Cherokee in resurfaced L’Oréal diversity ad

By Abby Amoakuh

YouTuber Yung Filly faces new allegations of rape and assault in Magaluf after British tourist comes forward

By Charlie Sawyer

Will Greta Thunberg reach Gaza safely amid Israel’s aid blockade?

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Belle Gibson, the Australian scammer who inspired Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar?

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpacking the many controversies of Disney’s live action Snow White and its lead Rachel Zegler

By Abby Amoakuh

Gracie Abrams claps back at fans after they petition to replace Dora Jar as her opening act

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

James Toback hit with landmark $1.68 billion jury award after 40 women accused director of sexual abuse

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Abby Amoakuh

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs turns off comments amid Chris Hughes romance rumours

By Charlie Sawyer

How a viral Etsy review sparked a feminist movement on TikTok by inspiring women to embrace the bush

By Charlie Sawyer

SHEIN faces fines from EU for deceiving customers with fake discounts and misleading information

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside the awful Instagram accounts exploiting stolen content to create AI Down syndrome models

By Charlie Sawyer

Chappell Roan cancelled yet again for saying she can’t be expected to be politically educated all the time

By Abby Amoakuh

Chappell Roan faces backlash from TikTok moms for likening motherhood to hell

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Hannah Berner under fire for microaggressions in Megan Thee Stallion interview

By Abby Amoakuh

Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny