Johnny Depp plays the victim once more and anoints himself crash test dummy for #MeToo

The actor, who’s shown little to no remorse since he emerged rather victorious from the lengthy legal court case involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, evidently feels legitimately hard done by.

If there’s one thing I’ll never tire of, it’s hating on men who love playing the victim. This week, it’s none other than Johnny Depp, who’s decided to take it upon himself to feel overwhelmingly and outrageously sorry for himself. Is anyone surprised? No, I didn’t think so.

In an interview with The Times, Depp described himself as a “crash test dummy for MeToo.” And no, it wasn’t in an ironic way. The actor, who’s shown little to no remorse since he emerged rather victorious from the lengthy legal court case involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, evidently feels legitimately hard done by.

World going to hell and on top of that we're being tortured by listening to johnny Depp and Brad Pitt crying about them being victims https://t.co/CIlPdeTCyA pic.twitter.com/K5DyJSHZyo — alexa (@clubdaenerys) June 23, 2025

Talking at length about his strong feelings towards loyalty, and his frustration with those who abandoned him during the court case, Depp launches into a schpiel that’s become increasingly popular among individuals who believe they’ve been unfairly ousted due to ‘wokeness’.

“I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe.”

“Better go woke!” he goes on to conclude.

It should also be noted that Depp’s claim that his so-called misfortunes were “pre-MeToo” are definitely up for debate:

Didn’t she get a restraining order and file for divorce a year before the me too movement began? 🤨 Johnny Depp still lying 🥱 what’s new 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/8uOlhxTcq6 — amber (taylors version) (@amberlauraTV) June 22, 2025

Depp was found not guilty during the US court case, with jurors finding Heard guilty of defamation when she stated in an article that she had been a victim of domestic abuse. However, when confronting a similar lawsuit in the UK, Depp lost. That case was in relation to an article published in the UK tabloid The Sun in which a journalist had referred to Depp as a “wife beater.”

Interestingly, Mark Stephens, an international media lawyer, told the BBC back in 2022, that one of the primary reasons Depp likely won in the US was because the case had been presented to a jury, rather than the decision lying solely with a judge: “Amber Heard has comprehensively lost in the court of public opinion, and in front of the jury.”

Talking about defence tactics regularly used against the alleged victim in cases such as these, Stephens added: “They deny that they did anything, they deny they’re the real perpetrator, and they attack the credibility of the individual calling out the abuse, and then reverse the roles of the victim and the offender.”

And from watching the trial unfold, dominating international headlines on a daily basis, it’s fair to say that Heard’s fall from grace had a far more devastating blow.

Indeed, as rather aptly pointed out by the journalist interviewing him, Depp’s career wasn’t particularly stalled by their rather monumental court case. The actor has continued to star in films, commercials, and was lauded by fans online who trashed Heard and labelled her a crazy psychopath. And yes, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star did lose certain deals, his setbacks pale in comparison to his ex-wife’s.

Maybe Amber Heard could play Karen Read. She's a crazy drunken loon. — Danielle Sarazin (@Busybee0000) May 14, 2025

As a number of netizens pointed out online, it’s been Heard who was effectively forced to move to another country and rebuild her life due to the insane amount of vitriol she was facing from the general public:

Not Johnny Depp STILL doing his “poor me” bs while basically moving to the foreign country Amber Heard had to move to to escape the “global humiliation” he promised AND delivered after years of his abuse. Amber Heard deserves better. She also deserves her career back. ASAP. https://t.co/0kTa0GAxOJ pic.twitter.com/beftNDlZT3 — Phantom (@effoff1988) June 22, 2025

So, as is pretty obvious by now, it’s hard for us to feel any kind of sympathy for Depp. I suggest he straps his trusty old pirate hat back on and sets off at sea, taking his self-pity with him.