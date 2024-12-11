Sex Education actor found guilty of 26 sex offenses, including abuse of minors

A ‘Sex Education’ actor has been found guilty of 26 sex offences involving minors. The actor is now awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for February 2025.

Alexander Westwood, a 24-year-old actor from Albrighton, Shropshire, who gained recognition for his role in Netflix’s Sex Education, has been convicted of more than two dozen sexual offences, including serious crimes against children. The verdict was handed down at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where Westwood was found guilty of disturbing and predatory actions. The actor is now awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for February 2025.

The case has shocked many, as Westwood exploited his fame to manipulate and abuse vulnerable young victims over an extended period.

According to prosecutor Andrew Wallace, during the trial, Westwood was labelled a “rotten apple” and a “supreme manipulator” who argued that he abused his position as an acting teacher to exploit and prey on vulnerable young students. His authority in the classroom, combined with his apparent charm and influence, allowed him to manipulate his victims, gaining their trust before subjecting them to horrific abuse.

The allegations also show that Westwood was just 10 years old when he committed his youngest offence, and the prosecution claimed that the defendant had shown a “fascination” with pornography from a young age.

Jurors were also informed that sexual abuse was not an isolated incident but rather an ingrained and recurring part of Westwood’s “lifestyle.” The prosecution presented evidence suggesting that his predatory behaviour was a consistent pattern in his life, one that had been perpetuated over many years. This pattern of manipulation and abuse extended beyond his interactions with young students, painting a disturbing picture of Westwood’s actions as part of a broader and deeply troubling approach to life and relationships.

Through the allegations, it was claimed that he forced a young girl, whom he mistreated for seven years, to swallow his urine, among other forms of severe abuse. This was followed by two adolescent females who sought acting instruction from Westwood and were “forced to act out the most inappropriate scenes,” and subjected to years of systematic abuse, according to prosecutor Wallace.

The suspect repeatedly raped and sexually attacked one of the students, who was attending a theatre school in Birmingham, between November 2020 and September 2021.

“As fame beckons, he met two impressionable 16-year-olds and used his revered position to abuse them,” Wallace said. He also added that Westwood would rape his victim after touching her and himself.

In addition to photographing her nude on his iPad, Westwood allegedly also discussed with her a sex scene from the 1991 movie Frankie and Johnny and a masturbation scene from Bridgerton, stating: “Do what your teacher says… do you trust me?” in response to her questions and challenges.

Following the victim’s statement that she would no longer attend Westwood’s sessions, the offender presented her with a contract demanding that she repay him hundreds of pounds if she stopped attending his lessons. The prosecution described this as a “coercive tool to keep her in line,” illustrating how Westwood used manipulation and financial threats to maintain control over the victim, further trapping her in the abusive situation.

This tactic was part of a broader pattern of psychological and emotional abuse designed to intimidate and silence her.

As of now, Westwood is denying all the 26 sexual allegations and is awaiting his trial, which is scheduled for 25 February 2025.