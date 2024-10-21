Politics
>

Elections

Donald Trump’s viral McDonald’s shift mocked online for being completely staged

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 21, 2024 at 12:56 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Donald Trump’s viral McDonald’s shift mocked online for being completely staged
62644

After previously making waves with AI-generated images of him standing alongside Black voters, Donald Trump has returned with yet another head-turning stunt, just two weeks before the 2024 US presidential election. This time, he ditched his signature tailored suit for a McDonald’s uniform, stepping behind the counter at a Pennsylvania location, serving up fries like a fast-food pro—or so the footage would have you believe.

Trump also jokingly stated that since Harris had previously claimed to have worked at a fast-food restaurant during her college years, he would actually be doing it for the first time.

But here’s the kicker: the entire restaurant was closed. The video made it seem like Trump was flipping burgers and working the drive-thru, but in reality, every staff member in the building was a Secret Service agent. The whole event was a carefully staged performance.

Let’s be real, politicians doing wacky things in the lead-up to an election isn’t exactly groundbreaking news. Remember Rishi Sunak’s petrol station stunt? But this one takes the Happy Meal cake. Trump’s supporters, unsurprisingly, were all over it, praising the former president for his “relatability” and “showing he understands the struggles of the average American.”

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes—some even pointing out that, with 34 felony convictions, Trump wouldn’t even qualify for a job at McDonald’s in real life.

Almost immediately, Trump started getting roasted. The whole thing was, as usual, more of a reality show spectacle than any attempt at connecting with working-class voters.

Trump’s plan until election day

With only 14 days left until election day, Trump knows that dominating the news cycle is key to staying relevant. The more attention he gets, the less room there is for Vice President Kamala Harris to make her case.

As reported by Pedestrian, Chas Licciardello from Planet America explains the method behind Trump’s madness: “Trump’s goal is to make voters question whether Harris is the genuine article. He’s banking on people hearing this McDonald’s stunt, and then hearing the repeated assertions that Harris never worked there, until they start wondering, ‘Is she fake?’”

This is classic Trump, who’s less interested in facts and more focused on hammering home an idea over and over again until it sticks—no matter how flimsy the foundation.

In the words of Licciardello, “Conservative voters, especially online, are really into trolling. And they’re all over this McDonald’s story.” Trump has a knack for appealing to this audience, and they seem to love his over-the-top antics, no matter how absurd they may seem to the rest of us. It wouldn’t be surprising if X (or Twitter, as it was once called) and its chief troll, Elon Musk, had something to do with the viral push behind this latest stunt.

I guess it’s safe to say that in typical Trump fashion, the McDonald’s stunt, though staged, achieved exactly what it set out to do—grab headlines and dominate the conversation just days before the election. Whether you see it as clever showmanship or a desperate attempt to distract from his legal troubles, one thing is clear: Donald Trump knows how to keep people talking. As the election looms, the real question remains whether these tactics will help him win back the White House—or if they’re just another fast-food distraction from the larger issues at hand.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

364 days away from election day, Trump leads the 2024 US presidential election polls 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

AI-generated images of Donald Trump with Black voters spread before US presidential election

By Charlie Sawyer

Fight me: Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy appearance was more productive than any presidential debate

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Fight me: Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy appearance was more productive than any presidential debate

By Abby Amoakuh

McDonald’s addresses impact of boycott related to Israel-Hamas war in new statement

By Abby Amoakuh

McDonald’s ditches the happy in Happy Meals in an attempt to raise awareness for mental health

By Charlie Sawyer

Project 2025 requires reporting of pregnancy loss due to chemotherapy

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman sues her boyfriend after he decides not to take her to the airport

By Sofia Gallarate

Fetlife: A guide to the popular BDSM social media platform

By Charlie Sawyer

Jake Paul puts full weight behind Donald Trump with $10,000 donation to the Republican’s campaign

By Malavika Pradeep

Meet Sonny Angels, the pocket boyfriends helping Gen Zers navigate adulthood

By Abby Amoakuh

Move over manosphere, TikTok girlies are embracing the carnivore diet and becoming meatfluencers

By Charlie Sawyer

Valentina Gomez calls basketball player Brittney Griner an unpatriotic lesbian in new video

By Charlie Sawyer

Jenna Ortega seriously shades Johnny Depp in recent viral interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Raven-Symoné tells fans to stop sending death threats to her wife Miranda amid online hate

By Abby Amoakuh

German firm called out for selling vaginal tightening gels, vulva bleach and fake hymens

By Abby Amoakuh

The Menendez brothers star in new documentary to hit back at Ryan Murphy’s Monsters

By Charlie Sawyer

JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she’s singing in German

By Abby Amoakuh

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry

By Charlie Sawyer

Utah’s decision to ban A Court of Thorns and Roses proves that free thinking is off the table in the US

By Abby Amoakuh

Sex scenes in Netflix’s It’s What’s Inside pose questions about sexual consent during body-swapping

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

By Abby Amoakuh

What’s going on with the fake vegetables and fruits in America? Unpacking TikTok’s latest conspiracy