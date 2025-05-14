Politics
>

Global politics

Why has the new sculpture of a Black American woman in Times Square prompted mass outrage?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 14, 2025 at 01:11 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Why has the new sculpture of a Black American woman in Times Square prompted mass outrage?
68089

When British sculptor Thomas J Price unveiled his 2023 statue of a 12-foot tall Black woman cast in bronze in New York City’s Times Square, he likely couldn’t have predicted the myriad of reactions it was going to receive. Grounded in the Stars depicts an average Black American woman, casually dressed, taking up the space she deserves. So, why has her existence prompted such a volatile response? And has Price’s creation ended up offending the very group of people it was supposed to represent?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Times Square Arts (@tsqarts)

Almost immediately after the statue took its pride of place in New York’s busy hub, tourists and locals alike began humiliating it. Men took photos groping the statue, others created memes of the woman holding buckets of chicken, attaching crude captions. X began filling up with disgusting, racially-motivated posts—all mocking the statue, deeming it devoid of beauty, and reducing it to a harmful stereotype.

In a different corner of the internet, some Black women created a petition to try and get the statue removed. These women had now become victims themselves of racist attacks and were imploring officials to take action.

The organisation behind the petition, Free Black Thought, wrote on X: “This 12-foot statue, while possibly intended to celebrate Black women, is instead perpetuating harmful stereotypes and triggering a wave of racist harassment both online and in real life. Since its unveiling, Black women across the internet have become targets of hate, mockery, and violence that stems directly from the way this statue represents us.”

“Black women did not ask for this statue. Black women were not consulted. And now, we are the ones paying the emotional, mental, and social cost for it,” the post continued.

However, there were also a number of Black women who began to take to social media to express their love for the statue, and the way it made them feel. One TikTok creator poignantly shared this in a video that currently has over 130,000 views. The podcast host, @saronthings, stated: “My first reaction to seeing that statue was ‘this is so f*cking epic.’ To take the average Black American woman and make her larger than life, cast her in bronze, signified to me that your average Black American woman is extraordinary by default. It felt thoughtful and inspired and heartfelt.”

@saronthings

Replying to @Hahahhahaha No I was confused by the response to the statue and then I was sad… it’s quickly turning to anger. #popculture #blacktiktok #timessquare #nyc #thomasjprice #arttok

♬ original sound - saron

“It’s not about respectability politics. It’s not about what you want the average Black American woman to look like. This is what she looks like and she’s perfect,” Saron continued.

In a discussion with Interview Magazine, Price spoke about the meaning behind this piece, and indeed the somewhat vacant nature of the sculptures he’s become globally renowned for: “They’re not blankly staring; I always talk about them being self-contained. They’re not looking to engage or for validation. They exist whether or not the viewer is there. They look beyond the viewer.”

As a white woman, I can only share the thoughts and perspectives of Black women I’ve seen online, and indeed communicate the vision of the artist. Price has spoken at length with different publications about how his creations have always been seen as  inherently political in nature.

 In an interview with The Art Newspaper, Price noted: “If these fictional characters are from a gender or perceived race that you have decided should not be at this level, and suddenly you see them presented in their gloriousness, it challenges people’s internal landscapes. But this is so important for us to do, we should all be doing this to ourselves daily. So this is my little gesture to present an opportunity for people to question their assumptions about the world we live in.”

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Ayo Edebiri calls out Elon Musk for sparking racist abuse by spreading fake news about her

By Abby Amoakuh

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón comes under fire following islamophobic and racist tweets

By Charlie Sawyer

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Keke Palmer’s past resurfaces amid backlash over Jonathan Majors podcast interview

By Abby Amoakuh

You star Madeline Brewer faces misogynistic backlash after internet brands her character unlikeable

By Charlie Sawyer

Creator behind controversial AI Gaza video says it was intended as Trump political satire

By Abby Amoakuh

What is soaking? Everything you need to know about the Mormon sex loophole

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley praised for opening up about fatherhood and raising sons on Call Her Daddy

By Abby Amoakuh

Ayo Edebiri calls out Elon Musk for sparking racist abuse by spreading fake news about her

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Alix Earle sues Gymshark for dropping $1 million deal over pro-Israel posts

By Abby Amoakuh

Gisèle Pelicot trial prompts French politicians to incorporate consent in rape law after years of resistence

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Top G to PM? Andrew Tate’s Bruv Party launch sparks outrage

By Abby Amoakuh

Scarlett Johansson hits back against deepfake antisemitism campaign condemning Kanye West

By Charlie Sawyer

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

By Abby Amoakuh

Stormzy faces backlash from fans after partnering with McDonald’s and deleting pro-Palestinian post

By Abby Amoakuh

YouTuber Yung Filly faces new allegations of rape and assault in Magaluf after British tourist comes forward

By Abby Amoakuh

ICE hit with backlash for lying to elementary school staff in bid to detain young students

By Abby Amoakuh

Deepfakes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews, and Tom Hanks promoting erectile dysfunction drug go viral

By Abby Amoakuh

From Grimes to Jenna Ortega, why are we still asking women to answer for the bad behaviour of men in their lives?

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Abby Amoakuh

Sweden’s plans for an underage social media ban to curb gang violence could inspire EU to do the same

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterclass in political shade, hidden messages, and Black History month symbolism