Student expelled after criticising how her school dealt with unrapeable list scandal

An 18-year-old student from Mueller College in Australia, Genevieve Dunstan, has been “externally suspended” after speaking out against the school’s handling of a disturbing “rape list” scandal.

The controversy began in early October, following a Courier Mail report exposing a shocking incident at Mueller College. Six male students allegedly created and circulated a list on social media naming peers they claimed to want to rape. The list also singled out eight students—some with disabilities—cruelly labelled as “unrapeable.” Disturbingly, it included explicit details and personal information about the targeted individuals.

The school acted swiftly by reporting the incident to the police and expelling the students involved. However, Dunstan and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Finn Glover, argue that the administration’s actions were misguided, especially towards those trying to expose the issue.

Dunstan describes Glover as a whistleblower. Upon discovering the list, Glover immediately reported it to Principal Paul Valese, expecting swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. Instead, Glover was expelled.

According to Glover, he shared a screenshot of the list with a private group chat, calling it “absolutely disgusting” before taking this evidence to the principal. “I decided to go to school early the next morning to show it to the principal because I felt like the writer needed to be expelled and, in my mind, the school would be like ‘hell no’ and thank me,” he told The Courier-Mail. “I had screenshots showing all the boys who helped make the list. Instead, they expelled me. They acted like sharing the list was worse than writing it,” he added.

His parents, Chris and Lori Glover, are livid: “It would have been acceptable for the school to say, ‘hey mate, we’re pleased you’ve come to us, but sharing the list in a group chat is a clunky way to go about it’.”

Why was Genevive Dunstan also expelled?

Dunstan’s involvement came after Glover’s expulsion. Frustrated by what she saw as a failure of leadership, she took to her private Instagram, calling the principal’s decision “absolutely pathetic.” Within days, she was summoned for a meeting with Valese and was asked to apologise for her comments. Dunstan refused, standing by her criticism.

Shortly after, she was informed via email of her suspension. Dunstan remains barred from campus and cannot attend her graduation or formal, though she is allowed to sit for her final exams.

“Why practically expel someone for exposing people for creating a fucking list of unrapeable people? I’m being treated the same as someone who created a f*cking list of unrapeable people,” Dunstan stated.

How did Mueller College respond?

In a public statement, Valese defended the school’s actions, claiming all students involved were appropriately disciplined and that confidentiality was required to maintain the investigation’s integrity. He stated that the incident was reported to the police immediately due to its “vile and offensive” nature.

“Students with knowledge of the matter were asked to maintain appropriate confidentiality when providing their report to the college” Valese stated.

However, Dunstan and Glover’s supporters argue the school’s response prioritises its reputation over student safety. The Change.org petition demanding Dunstan’s reinstatement has garnered over 770 signatures, with many questioning why whistleblowers and critics are being punished at all.

Critics are calling out what they see as a dangerous precedent. By punishing students like Glover and Dunstan, the school risks discouraging others from coming forward in future incidents.

Dunstan, who has been vocal about her frustration, isn’t backing down. “I hate the sh*thole they’ve created,” she said.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about accountability within schools and how institutions handle sensitive issues like sexual violence. Critics argue Mueller College has failed to create an environment where students feel safe reporting misconduct without fear of retaliation.

For now, Dunstan’s future with the school remains uncertain. But the outpouring of support for her and Glover highlights a growing demand for change—not just at Mueller College but in how schools across Australia handle these crises.

Shockingly, a report by the Australian Institute of Criminology reveals that over 20 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 45 have committed sexual violence since reaching adulthood in 2024.