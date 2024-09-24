Politics
Human rights

Delta Air Lines exposed for invasive underwear regulations in leaked document

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Sep 24, 2024 at 01:18 PM

Delta Air Lines exposed for invasive underwear regulations in leaked document
An airline has landed itself in hot water after recently leaked documents revealed that recruiting officials were advising potential job candidates to wear “proper undergarments” to interviews. The two-page document also encouraged hopefuls to adjust their appearances in order to look more professional and suitable for the position.

Major US airline Delta has clearly decided that a flight attendant’s choice of underwear is of the utmost importance. Indeed, according to the New York Post, the memo also describes in detail instructions pertaining to rules for grooming, hair, jewellery and clothing.

Some specific directions for candidates included statements such as “eyelashes should appear natural avoiding extreme length and volume,” hair “colour must be a natural-looking hue. No stark highlights or unnatural shades,” and “dresses and skirts should be at or below knee length.”

Also, if anyone catches you “chewing gum,” listening to music with “earbuds,” or using “profanities” on Interview Day, well let’s just say that Delta will likely be showing you the door.

As for those “proper undergarments” I mentioned earlier, they also must “not be visible.” So make sure to gather your skorts, ladies.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Delta noted: “In the interest of transparency and clarity for all prospective candidates we are encouraging people to ‘dress for success’ and give a great first impression as they aspire to join the flight attendant ranks.”

Naturally netizens on X, formerly Twitter, found the entire thing completely hilarious:

Underwear company MeUndies even joined in on the communal giggle, resharing news clippings of the story with the caption: “Calling all @Delta Flight Attendants. Apparently, you need some new undies?? We’re gonna hook 100 of you up. Reply with a photo in your Delta uniform and we’ll DM you a promo code for a free pair of undies on http://MeUndies.com. Internet, do your thing.”

It’s fair to say that if you’re considering applying for a job as an air steward at Delta, definitely make sure to check the fine print before you show up to your interview with blue highlights and a septum piercing.

