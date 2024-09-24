Delta Air Lines exposed for invasive underwear regulations in leaked document

Some directions for candidates included statements such as “eyelashes should appear natural avoiding extreme length and volume,” and hair “colour must be a natural-looking hue.”

61757

An airline has landed itself in hot water after recently leaked documents revealed that recruiting officials were advising potential job candidates to wear “proper undergarments” to interviews. The two-page document also encouraged hopefuls to adjust their appearances in order to look more professional and suitable for the position.

Major US airline Delta has clearly decided that a flight attendant’s choice of underwear is of the utmost importance. Indeed, according to the New York Post, the memo also describes in detail instructions pertaining to rules for grooming, hair, jewellery and clothing.

Some specific directions for candidates included statements such as “eyelashes should appear natural avoiding extreme length and volume,” hair “colour must be a natural-looking hue. No stark highlights or unnatural shades,” and “dresses and skirts should be at or below knee length.”

Also, if anyone catches you “chewing gum,” listening to music with “earbuds,” or using “profanities” on Interview Day, well let’s just say that Delta will likely be showing you the door.

As for those “proper undergarments” I mentioned earlier, they also must “not be visible.” So make sure to gather your skorts, ladies.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Delta noted: “In the interest of transparency and clarity for all prospective candidates we are encouraging people to ‘dress for success’ and give a great first impression as they aspire to join the flight attendant ranks.”

Naturally netizens on X, formerly Twitter, found the entire thing completely hilarious:

Delta had to release a statement for applicants to wear proper non visible underwear ..WTF are people wearing to these interviews 😂 🧐 — SugahRush 🇹🇹 (@MissNikkiNY) September 18, 2024

Delta gives prospective employees an interview guide. The first item is ‘wear underwear, but don’t flaunt it’

This needs to be said? What job do these people think they’re applying for? pic.twitter.com/sYgPB9hDHC — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) September 17, 2024

You must wear undergarments. And they must be proper. And they must not be visible. Clearly Delta is addressing three separate problems at once. — Justin Herefore Da Memes (@AmemesJust92339) September 18, 2024

Underwear company MeUndies even joined in on the communal giggle, resharing news clippings of the story with the caption: “Calling all @Delta Flight Attendants. Apparently, you need some new undies?? We’re gonna hook 100 of you up. Reply with a photo in your Delta uniform and we’ll DM you a promo code for a free pair of undies on http://MeUndies.com. Internet, do your thing.”

Calling all @Delta Flight Attendants 📢



Apparently, you need some new undies?? We're gonna hook 100 of you up.



Reply with a photo in your Delta uniform and we’ll DM you a promo code for a free pair of undies on https://t.co/M0GXJSH6L0.



Internet, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/oUa6D22n17 — MeUndies (@MeUndies) September 18, 2024

It’s fair to say that if you’re considering applying for a job as an air steward at Delta, definitely make sure to check the fine print before you show up to your interview with blue highlights and a septum piercing.