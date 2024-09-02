Nationwide strike in Israel amid public outcry over Gaza hostage deaths puts pressure on Netanyahu

Image credit of Gili Yaari/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

With mounting pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to free remaining hostages, the region teeters on the edge of deeper conflict or a pivotal resolution.

Yesterday, Sunday 1 September 2024, a nationwide strike erupted in Israel, signalling a deepening crisis in the country as tens of thousands of citizens demanded a ceasefire with Hamas and the return of hostages still held in Gaza. The strike, led by Israel’s largest labour union, Histadrut, reflects the mounting frustration and anger towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Let’s be honest, public discontent in Israel has been simmering for months, but it has now boiled over following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in Gaza over the weekend, which has intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire and a deal to secure the release of those still held captive by Hamas.

Israel is organizing a general strike and mass protests calling for the resignation of Trump / Putin ally Benjamin Netanyahu whose actions have led to hostages being killed, Hamas being empowered, a failed response to terrorist acts on Oct 7, and over 40,000 dead in Gaza. https://t.co/GPRwRKCJ3o pic.twitter.com/pKdIJ93wJd — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 2, 2024

The decision to strike comes at a critical juncture in Israel’s history, with the country embroiled in a conflict that has dragged on for nearly 11 months. The latest discovery of six hostages’ bodies (Carmel Gat, 40, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Alexander Lobanov, 33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25) has only added fuel to the fire of public outrage.

⚡️#BREAKING The Family of Carmel Gat, one of the 6 “hostages” that was found dead in Gaza after Netanyahu reached out to them:



“We have no interest in talking to the person who murdered Carmel or to be a prop in his media circus - the blood of the abductees on his hands." pic.twitter.com/uuuqhQmFB6 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 1, 2024

Histadrut’s leader, Arnon Bar-David, has been vocal about the union’s stance, calling for the government to prioritise a deal that would secure the release of the remaining hostages, stating: “We must reach a deal [on the return of the surviving hostages]. A deal is more important than anything else.” He added: “We are getting body bags instead of a deal.”

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Israel’s main manufacturers and leading figures in the high-tech industry have thrown their weight behind the strike, further pressuring the Netanyahu government. The involvement of the high-tech sector, in particular, is noteworthy, as it is one of the pillars of Israel’s economy and its participation in the strike underscores the gravity of the situation.

Public demonstrations have erupted in major cities across Israel, with Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem becoming focal points of the protests. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked roads and disrupted traffic, while in West Jerusalem, they gathered outside Netanyahu’s office, demanding immediate action.

As reported by TIME Magazine, the protesters, many of whom are relatives of the hostages, carried symbolic coffins to represent the toll the war has taken on Israeli families. Chanting “Now! Now!” they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

BREAKING:



🇮🇱 One of the biggest protests tonight is happening in Israel



Tens of thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv are protesting to demand their government complete an exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance and the overthrow of Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/fsjMAO0cNJ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) June 8, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that the bodies were recovered from a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where they were apparently killed only a day or two before troops reached them. The timing of their deaths has sparked a national outcry, with many believing that the government’s delay in securing a ceasefire deal directly contributed to the tragedy.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of those still held by Hamas, issued a scathing statement, blaming Netanyahu for the deaths. “The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages,” the group said.

The fact that three of the six hostages found dead—Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi, and Gat—were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire proposal discussed in July has only added to the sense of fury and frustration among the protesters.

As of now, US President Joe Biden reached out to the family of Goldberg-Polin to offer his condolences, a gesture that highlights the international concern over the situation. Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin have been vocal in their efforts to secure their son’s release, even appearing at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month to raise awareness. Their grief is now shared by many who are calling on the international community to intervene and help bring an end to the conflict.

I’m thinking of Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents tonight. Being in the room for their speech is a moment I’ll never forget. They spoke with such moral clarity while enduring unimaginable pain. May Hersh’s memory be a blessing, and may his family find peace.pic.twitter.com/LKzuxgr0sG — Louie Kahn (@LouieKahn27) September 1, 2024

As the political crisis deepens, the future of Israel and Palestine hangs in the balance. For Israel, the mounting public unrest and growing international scrutiny could force Netanyahu’s government to reevaluate its strategy in Gaza. The pressure to secure a ceasefire and bring home the remaining hostages is immense, and failure to do so could lead to further instability within the country.

For Palestine, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with nearly 41,000 people being killed and 94,224 injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The ongoing conflict has exacerbated an already severe humanitarian crisis, with continued airstrikes and ground operations by the Israeli military leading to significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

The international community’s growing impatience with the conflict could increase pressure on both sides to reach a ceasefire and engage in peace talks. However, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, and recent events have only underscored the deep-seated animosities that continue to fuel the conflict.

As the crisis deepens, the future of both Israel and Palestine remains uncertain, with the potential for significant political shifts in the region. This turmoil could either pave the way for a ceasefire and renewed peace efforts or plunge the region into even deeper conflict with devastating consequences for all involved.

However, in response to the escalating tensions, Netanyahu stated: “Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal,” not giving any particular hint of a ceasefire and highlighting the complex challenges in negotiating under such conditions.