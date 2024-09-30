Republican Rep says he’d force his daughter to carry pregnancy from rape

While hard-line pro-lifers are not uncommon in Texas, few would publicly and proudly admit they’d force their daughter to carry a pregnancy resulting from rape. Republican Representative John Lujan is one of those few.

It’s widely known that Texas is one of the strictest states in the US when it comes to abortions. Indeed, in almost all circumstances, the procedure is explicitly banned and forbidden. The only reason an abortion would be permitted is if there was serious threat to the mother’s life.

As exemplified by Justice Jane Bland, who holds a position on the Texas Supreme Court, “The law permits a physician to intervene to address a woman’s life-threatening physical condition before death or serious physical impairment are imminent,” as long as a doctor uses “reasonable medical judgement.”

The use of highly vague language has been one of the ways Texas physicians have been able to repeatedly block patients from undergoing abortions.

To further amplify the extreme opinions taken by most state officials within Texas, let’s properly examine the comments made by Representative John Lujan.

During a candidate forum on Texas Public Radio on Thursday 26 September 2024, the Republican politician was asked for his thoughts on the impact of Texas’ abortion ban since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

The representative replied: “As a Christian man, I’m very pro-life. But, man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter—I don’t have any daughters, but if I had a daughter—and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think I would say, ‘No, we’re going to have the baby’.”

Democrat Kristian Carranza, Lujan’s opponent for District 118, responded to the outrageous statement, deeming Lujan’s comments “stunning.”

🚨NEW AUDIO: John Lujan says he would force daughter to birth a r*pe-related pregnancy.



His views are too extreme for San Antonio. Texans deserve better. LISTEN NOW👇 pic.twitter.com/xrgmiLc3rY — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) September 27, 2024

“Texas women are dying, fleeing the state and being forced to carry rape and incest-related pregnancies because of extreme politicians like John Lujan. I come from a family of strong women, and if I’ve learned anything while block walking all over House District 118, it’s that John Lujan should never underestimate the power of Texas women,” Carranza noted.