UK doctors and nurses accused of sexual assault and rape still practicing, new data reveals

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Aug 12, 2024 at 12:19 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

New figures from the General Medical Council (GMC) have revealed that between 2018 and 2024, approximately 248 doctors faced allegations of rape, sexual assault or attempted rape. However, all accused were allowed to continue to practice and did not have their licences suspended. Sexual assault and harassment are issues we know to be rife within the medical profession, with numerous NHS abuse scandals previously highlighting this nationwide systemic issue. This most recent investigation further emphasises how safeguarding must be addressed.

The Independent conducted a thorough investigation after identifying a number of serious problems within some of the UK’s most prominent health regulators. Some of the most shocking findings included reports that between 2018 and 2024, eleven doctors were accused of possessing indecent images of children but no interim orders were made. Moreover, in 2018, one doctor accused of murder had no restrictions placed on their ability to practice.

Also, a doctor who was found to have sexually assaulted colleagues was permitted to continue to practice as long as he informed the GMC of his job movements.

Specifically, within the nursing profession, there have been several shocking exposés regarding the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the official regulator for nursing and midwifery professions in the UK. In another damning report from The Independent, it was revealed that the organisation had turned a “blind eye” to toxic behaviours including racist, sexual, and physical abuse.

In a particularly disturbing case, the NMC, which regulates more than 800,000 staff, took no action despite knowing that a nurse or midwife had been accused of accessing category A images of child sexual abuse.

Helen Hughes, chief executive of the charity Patient Safety Learning, spoke with the publication at length on her fears for both staff and patient safety: “In healthcare, patients are often faced by a significant power imbalance. When serious allegations are made against healthcare professionals, there must be robust processes in place to safeguard both staff and patients while these are being investigated.”

Another expert on this matter, Jacob Lant, chief executive of National Voices, a coalition of health and social care charities in England, said this of The Independent’s findings: “These are some very serious allegations highlighted, and in such cases, communities should quite rightly be able to expect that NHS leaders and regulators make full use of their powers to prioritise patient safety while investigations are carried out.”

Once again, while it is upsetting to admit, these revelations are not entirely surprising, especially given the fact that we’ve already seen such failings in the UK when it comes to properly addressing and protecting the safety of both patients and staff. 

