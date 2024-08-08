As faces of UK rioters are revealed, communities mobilise to stand against far-right violence

Images courtesy of Ronan Lilley

As Britain grapples with a week of violent riots sparked by misinformation, over 400 arrests have now been made. At the same time, communities led by anti-racism groups have overwhelmed and humiliated far-right extremists.

60568

On Wednesday 7 August 2024, the British authorities escalated their response to a week of widespread riots, charging 100 individuals in connection with the violence that has gripped the nation.

According to the BBC, the director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, emphasised that those involved could face severe charges, including acts of terrorism, as the legal system seeks to bring offenders to justice. Parkinson told the publication that the rioters “must know that they are not safe and there is nowhere to hide.”

The director also issued a stern warning to those abroad who have incited hatred via the internet, asserting that they are not beyond the reach of British law. It’s not hard to guess that Tommy Robinson, who has now been reported fleeing from Cyprus, is one of those persons. Meanwhile, police are preparing for the chaos to continue as they monitor reports of at least 30 planned gatherings by far-right groups across the country.

How did the UK far-right riots start?

The recent wave of violence was triggered on 29 July 2024, when three young girls, aged between six and nine, were tragically killed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event for children in Southport, a seaside town in northern England.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested and later charged with murder and attempted murder. Even though the teenager was born in Britain and the attack was not treated as terrorism, false information circulated on social media, suggesting that the suspect was an illegal Islamist migrant.

The level of misinformation regarding the Southport attacker and his migrant status is disgusting and frankly unacceptable. How about worrying more about victims than whether he’s an immigrant or a Cardiff-born (which he’s been confirmed to be btw) #EnoughIsEnough #Southport — Mohammad Asif Manaf (@ManafA193) July 29, 2024

This misinformation fueled violent anti-Muslim protests in Southport the following day, including multiple attacks on the town’s mosque.

The scenes in Southport this evening as police protect a mosque from attack pic.twitter.com/VNzGbyTAzL — R⭕️I☘ (@ROI_IRELAND) July 30, 2024

In the days that followed, the violence spread to more than 20 locations across England, from Sunderland in the North East to Plymouth in the South West, and even to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Far-right mobs began targeting migrants and Muslims, setting police vehicles on fire and throwing bricks and bottles at mosques and officers. Major chains such as Starbucks, and local Asian-owned businesses, were brutally vandalised and looted.

Looting of shops amidst UK 🇬🇧 riots. pic.twitter.com/5bNP7TovpC — ABDALLAH (@ABDULL07_) August 4, 2024

One of the most disturbing developments during this surge in hate-fuelled rioting was the emergence of “race checkpoints” in Middlesbrough, where mobs stopped cars to check if the drivers were “white and English” before allowing them to pass.

The mob checking the colour of the skin of drivers in Middlesbrough.



Politicians have played to this racism.



Shame on them.pic.twitter.com/ptpjN52pXu — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) August 4, 2024

Me and daughter were redirected by police at this junction, because racist rioters were in the street stopping cars and checking if the occupants were white. #Middlesbrough pic.twitter.com/BFsDSCBvPk — Marsha (@mcg1981) August 4, 2024

As tensions remained high, far-right groups began plotting further attacks, this time targeting immigration lawyers and refugee shelters. A list of 36 solicitors’ firms, shelters, and advice agencies was circulated on a Telegram group with over 14,000 members, accompanied by a call to attack them at a specific time. One of the identified targets was an immigration centre in Walthamstow, East London, where far-right thugs planned to stage a major demonstration.

So there’s a Southport Hate group on Telegram and now they want to attack some of the chaps who helped rebuild the mosque wall. Can’t make this shit up, these guys are totally lost. #Southport #racist @GuzKhanOfficial @I_amMukhtar @Lowke0nline @narindertweets pic.twitter.com/WDqP0JFVSN — majic (@Majichussain) August 2, 2024

However, in response to these threats, the local community, supported by anti-fascist organisations, mobilised in large numbers to protect the town. On the morning of Wednesday 7 August, thousands of counter-protesters filled the streets around the Walthamstow immigration centre.

Organisation Stand Up To Racism, along with the ‘Oppose Tommy Robinson’ and ‘Refugees Welcome’ campaigns, shared aerial footage online that revealed over 5,000 anti-fascist protesters.

The footage highlighted the overwhelming community support against far-right extremists, capturing a massive crowd that stretched back at least a mile, all standing together in a united message against racism and hatred.

Despite the anticipated far-right protest, very few extremists were visible in Walthamstow, likely deterred by the massive turnout of counter-protesters.

As reported by The Telegraph, Mahmood Faez, a resident, expressed his pride in the community’s response, stating: “It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, or sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.”

The police, anticipating further unrest in the coming days, have been on high alert, with a “three-figure” police presence deployed across Walthamstow and other potential flashpoints.

The situation remains tense, but the overwhelming show of solidarity from communities like Walthamstow offers a glimmer of hope in these challenging times. And yes, there’s no space for fascists in the UK.

As of now, to restore order, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed that rioters will face the full force of the law. Nearly 600 additional prison spaces are being prepared, and specialist officers are being deployed. On Wednesday, a 58-year-old British man was sentenced to three years in prison for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court, marking one of the first sentences related to the riots.

The government has also committed to targeting not only the rioters but also those who used social media to incite violence. Britain’s Science Minister, Peter Kyle, has met with representatives from TikTok, Meta, Google, and X to emphasise their responsibility in curbing incitement and preventing the spread of misinformation.

It’s no longer 1977. We must learn from our history: Margaret Thatcher capitalised on fears over immigration to draw many to her party. Today, figures like Nigel Farage echo similar tactics. Let’s ensure that we hold accountable not just the extremists, but also the politicians who exploit these issues in a demagogic, populist speculative manner.