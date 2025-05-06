BLACKPINK’s Lisa faces backlash after wearing civil rights icon Rosa Parks on her crotch at Met Gala

The Thai singer and 'White Lotus' star sported a sparkling bodysuit and fitted blazer by Louis Vuitton that featured an embroidered image of civil rights icon Rosa Parks on the crotch area.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa shocked the world on ‘Met Monday’ when she debuted a no-pants look that featured civil rights icon Rosa Parks embroidered on her visible undergarments. The move caused an online upheaval, with many netizens criticising her risqué ensemble as tone-deaf and insensitive, especially in light of a recently resurfaced video in which the entertainer used the derogatory n-word slur.

The Thai singer and White Lotus star decided to make her Met Gala debut with a bang, donning a black sparkling bodysuit and fitted blazer by Louis Vuitton, for this year’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.

Her costume featured embroidered images of miniature portraits by African-American artist Henry Taylor. Taylor has collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Met Gala co-chair Pharrell Williams before, as British Vogue explained in a rundown of Lisa’s look. The editorial by the fashion conglomerate lauded the look for encapsulating the singer’s “signature swagger.”

For broader context, Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The runway spectacle also featured miniature versions of Henry Taylor portraits on suits and accessories.

So, Lisa’s look was intended as an homage to the co-chair’s latest collaboration with the French luxury fashion house, as well as the many Black political and historical figures that have defined the last few centuries for Black Americans in a racially divided US America. One of these was revered civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who is sometimes also referred to as the “mother of the civil rights movement.”

And to honour her, Parks was represented on the performer’s lace panties.

However, netizens viewed the risqué look as less of an homage and more as evidence of cultural appropriation, especially in light of a recently resurfaced video from the singer’s trainee days at YG Entertainment, in which she was recorded using the N-word during a number of rap performances.

Some users argued that it seems rather tone-deaf to feature a woman who has fought against racial injustice on her outfit, considering that Lisa hasn’t apologised for, or even acknowledged the controversial videos yet.

lisa wearing rosa parks image on her crotch whilst actively ignoring the fact that she has not apologised for her racist videos hmm…… — isla 🐦‍🔥 (@theperfectredv) May 6, 2025

Others added that the placement of such an inspiring stature on the crotch area also appeared odd and degrading.

LISA NEEDS TO FIRE HER WHOLE PR TEAM AT THIS POINT. WHY IS ROSE PARKS ON YOUR PUSS GIRL!!! pic.twitter.com/2qOS2xqKBN — itscocojay (@itscocojay88) May 5, 2025

despite saying the n-word multiple times and never apologizing, lisa doesn’t seem to care as she wears underwear with images of ROSA PARKS, a civil rights icon who fought against racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/78P1LnCros — rim ✦ (@bratzzzmin) May 5, 2025

Of course, many netizens countered that having trailblazing women appear in someplace undeniably feminine signified empowerment, especially in light of Lisa being a woman of colour too.

Yet, others noted that Rosa Parks (a more conservative feminist by today’s standards) would have hardly appreciated this type of tribute. Instead, they suggested that the singer could have chosen from an array of other feminist powerhouses, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg to make a critical argument about women’s bodies and reproductive freedom; an incredibly relevant debate under the US’ current administration that overturned Roe v Wade in its first run.

While the specific opinions about the look differed, pretty much the entire internet was in consensus that it was a scandalous affair, deserving of many raised eyebrows.

Neither the singer nor Louis Vuitton has commented on the backlash to the costume at the time of writing this.