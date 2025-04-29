Culture
Did Chappell Roan push her assistant on the red carpet? We analyse the footage

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 29, 2025 at 12:56 PM

Did Chappell Roan push her assistant on the red carpet? We analyse the footage
A video from the Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 has sparked a heated debate online, with many viewers believing that Chappell Roan, the 27-year-old pop sensation, pushed her assistant on the red carpet. The footage shows Roan interacting with her team, leading to a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Did Chappell Roan really push her assistant on the red carpet?

In the now-viral clip, Chappell Roan is seen on the red carpet, engaging with fans and photographers. As she moves through the crowd, her assistant momentarily steps into her path. Roan extends her arm and appears to give a slight push to move her assistant out of the way. The assistant reacts with a surprised look and an awkward, forced smile.

@dailymail

The Good Luck Babe! singer was at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet but all eyes swiftly turned to her behavior - and not her quirky ensemble. She appeared to collide with her assistant before seemingly using her arm to push her away before walking off. While some online criticised the 'singer', others came out in support, with one fan writing: 'She literally just tapped her to let her know she’s there cause she’s looking the other way?' Read the full story on DailyMail.com #chappellroan #music #news #showbiz #sing #icon

♬ original sound - chappell roan

While some online have debated the intent behind the gesture, the video shows a brief, physical nudge—likely just a practical move amid the chaotic red carpet scene.

@coffeefrijolito

Chappel Roan pushing her assistant at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards! There was no need to shove her like that at all! #chappelroan #samarajoy #fashionawards #news #viral #fyp

♬ Pink Pony Club - Chappell Roan

The other clip of Chappell Roan on the red carpet

The internet’s response has been swift and divided. Some users have criticised Roan’s actions, labelling them as rude or disrespectful. One commenter remarked: “She’s widely known to be unkind, superficial, and self-promoting. Not my cup of tea.”

However, alternate footage from a different angle shows that Roan’s arm made minimal, if any, contact, suggesting there was never an actual push. One user even added: “Crazy how angle changes everything, I was so mad at first.”

@entertainmenttonight

We're obsessed with Chappell Roan's look at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards 😍 #chappellroan #fashion

♬ original sound - All things Chappell 💓

Another fan commented, “She literally just tapped her to let her know she’s there because she’s looking the other way?”

@wearenotinkansasanym0re

@chappell roan they can never make me hate you #chapellroan #wlw

♬ original sound - LANA DEL REY

Upon examining different angles of the video, it becomes evident that Roan’s gesture was likely an attempt to navigate the tight space on the red carpet. The brief contact with her assistant appears to be incidental rather than intentional. Given the chaotic nature of red carpet events, such interactions are not uncommon.

While the video has undoubtedly captured public attention, it seems that the incident was a minor and unintentional moment amid a bustling event.

However, this isn’t the first time the singer has been in the spotlight for controversial reasons. Just a month ago, after being invited on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Roan faced intense backlash over comments that touched on political issues and motherhood.

