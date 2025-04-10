Chappell Roan cancelled yet again for saying she can’t be expected to be politically educated all the time

Chappell Roan is in some people’s bad books right now following her appearance on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ after she complained that it wasn’t fair for her fans to expect her to be “politically educated” all the time.

Miss Chappell Roan is in trouble, again. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, the singer stirred backlash after making controversial remarks about politics. “Why are [they] looking to me for some political answer? I’m a pop star. I wish I had the answers,” she told host Alex Cooper. But here’s the thing: no one is just a pop star anymore. In an age where celebrity status and activism are often intertwined, it’s not enough to plead inexpertise, especially when your entire public image is built on progressive political messaging. Throwing in the towel whenever things get a bit too complicated is no longer an option. Please don’t let me stick you with the white feminist label, Chappell.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. I didn’t think we’d be in this position again so soon, but it turns out that Roan just keeps pissing people off. Every time a celebrity appears on Call Her Daddy, some form of drama follows. Mix that with Roan, who seems to change her mind regarding her political obligations every other week, and you’ve got a very messy combination.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into exactly why fans are so mad at Roan this time, and whether or not that anger is truly justified. Spoiler alert, it is—kind of. I’d like to preface this piece by saying that I strongly believe that Roan has done some incredible things for the queer community and has been, at times, one of the bravest performers when it comes to advocating for what’s right. That being said, some of her recent behaviour has been disappointing, and it deserves some attention.

Why are people mad at Chappell Roan?

Now, this isn’t the first time that Roan has faced backlash for her comments (or, indeed, lack thereof) on politics. During the run up to the 2024 US presidential election, Roan was heavily criticised by her fans for not publicly endorsing Kamala Harris. The singer later went on to say that while she had very strong negative critiques of both sides of the aisle, she would of course not be voting for Donald Trump.

Chappell Roan addresses people creating false narratives on her political stance. She states that while she is voting for Kamala Harris, she won’t endorse a candidate due to questionable policies from both parties — including those that affect transgender & Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/5jhQmIBrT7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2024

For a bit of context, Roan’s personal politics have always been embedded into her public persona. The 27-year-old is a fierce advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, reproductive freedom, and has also made her stance clear regarding the war in Gaza.

So, it’s difficult for fans when the ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer flip flops so much, choosing one minute to be an outspoken activist and the next to complain that it’s not fair for people to always expect her to speak out.

Now, this time around, the same argument has been brought up by netizens.

chappell roan will be like “why are y’all looking to me for political activism” while continuing to prop her career up on the political act that is performing drag. like what is this collective amnesia that white female pop stars have when it comes to their own political history — gym class negroes (@fairyfemmes) April 2, 2025

Women, more particularly queer women, are held to an incredibly high standard. As victims of prejudice themselves, they’re expected to be forever vocal about injustice. And Roan has, on a number of occasions, proven herself to be a fierce ally and advocate for those who need a voice.

That being said, as a white woman it’s integral she remains active in these conversations. The privilege white women hold in being able to dip in and out of politics is exactly why so many Black and Brown communities still face daily discrimination.

I hope I become wealthy and successful enough to not have to think about politics anymore like my hero chappell roan — male (non-practicing) (@wokesweetie) March 30, 2025

I have been a fan of Chappell Roan for a long time now, initially inspired and emboldened by her self-confidence and assertiveness—seemingly unphased by societal pressures of being a cookie cutter pop girlie. So these recent developments have really upset me.

Once more, none of us have all the answers, and owning up to that ignorance is totally valid. But the work still has to be done. You can’t just take a backseat babe, your fans won’t allow it.