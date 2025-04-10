Culture
>

Celebrities

Chappell Roan cancelled yet again for saying she can’t be expected to be politically educated all the time

By Charlie Sawyer

Updated Apr 9, 2025 at 04:47 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Chappell Roan cancelled yet again for saying she can’t be expected to be politically educated all the time
67476

Miss Chappell Roan is in trouble, again. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, the singer stirred backlash after making controversial remarks about politics. “Why are [they] looking to me for some political answer? I’m a pop star. I wish I had the answers,” she told host Alex Cooper. But here’s the thing: no one is just a pop star anymore. In an age where celebrity status and activism are often intertwined, it’s not enough to plead inexpertise, especially when your entire public image is built on progressive political messaging. Throwing in the towel whenever things get a bit too complicated is no longer an option. Please don’t let me stick you with the white feminist label, Chappell.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. I didn’t think we’d be in this position again so soon, but it turns out that Roan just keeps pissing people off. Every time a celebrity appears on Call Her Daddy, some form of drama follows. Mix that with Roan, who seems to change her mind regarding her political obligations every other week, and you’ve got a very messy combination.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into exactly why fans are so mad at Roan this time, and whether or not that anger is truly justified. Spoiler alert, it is—kind of. I’d like to preface this piece by saying that I strongly believe that Roan has done some incredible things for the queer community and has been, at times, one of the bravest performers when it comes to advocating for what’s right. That being said, some of her recent behaviour has been disappointing, and it deserves some attention.

@chefganjabean

the amount of privilege/money Chappell has been afforded by appropriating the queer/drag community is just... wow... "celebrities" are all the same and I'll confidentially stand by that statement. #chappellroan #chappell #politics #trump #election #queer

♬ original sound - ima bean 🍉

Why are people mad at Chappell Roan?

Chappell Roan is in some people’s bad books right now following her appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy. The ‘Kink is Karma’ singer complained that it wasn’t fair for her fans to expect her to be “politically educated” all the time.

Now, this isn’t the first time that Roan has faced backlash for her comments (or, indeed, lack thereof) on politics. During the run up to the 2024 US presidential election, Roan was heavily criticised by her fans for not publicly endorsing Kamala Harris. The singer later went on to say that while she had very strong negative critiques of both sides of the aisle, she would of course not be voting for Donald Trump.

For a bit of context, Roan’s personal politics have always been embedded into her public persona. The 27-year-old is a fierce advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, reproductive freedom, and has also made her stance clear regarding the war in Gaza.

@shavikay2

tears to my mf eyes fr #govballnyc #chappellroan

♬ original sound - kay

So, it’s difficult for fans when the ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer flip flops so much, choosing one minute to be an outspoken activist and the next to complain that it’s not fair for people to always expect her to speak out.

@tillietheclown

Here’s my take on the call her daddy Chappell Roan moment and the importance of being vocal during a Trump Presidency

♬ original sound - Tillie the Clown
@panespains

I really like her music truly hate her politics. Being a popstar doesn’t excuse a lack of political knowledge if anything being a popstar should entice you to become more political and politically knowledgeable. #politics #politicstiktok #news #chappellroan #callherdaddy #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Political Pane
@un1verse.eat3r

like babes pls use ur platform to advocate for the people who inspired ur EVERYTHING 💗

♬ som original - Gameloop Racker Brasil

Now, this time around, the same argument has been brought up by netizens.

Women, more particularly queer women, are held to an incredibly high standard. As victims of prejudice themselves, they’re expected to be forever vocal about injustice. And Roan has, on a number of occasions, proven herself to be a fierce ally and advocate for those who need a voice.

That being said, as a white woman it’s integral she remains active in these conversations. The privilege white women hold in being able to dip in and out of politics is exactly why so many Black and Brown communities still face daily discrimination.

I have been a fan of Chappell Roan for a long time now, initially inspired and emboldened by her self-confidence and assertiveness—seemingly unphased by societal pressures of being a cookie cutter pop girlie. So these recent developments have really upset me.

Once more, none of us have all the answers, and owning up to that ignorance is totally valid. But the work still has to be done. You can’t just take a backseat babe, your fans won’t allow it.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Chappell Roan faces backlash from TikTok moms for likening motherhood to hell

By Shira Jeczmien

Does defending freedom of speech equal defending racist jokes and gay jokes? Ricky Gervais, Family Guy and Dave Chappelle agree

By Charlie Sawyer

Kinky, colourful, and queer: Why Chappell Roan is the most exciting thing in pop since Lady Gaga

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Kinky, colourful, and queer: Why Chappell Roan is the most exciting thing in pop since Lady Gaga

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Are Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins feuding? Fans freak out after The White Lotus co-stars unfollow each other

By Abby Amoakuh

UK search engines are now promoting tutorials on how to create deepfake porn

By Charlie Sawyer

Teenager commits suicide after falling in love and becoming obsessed with Character.AI chatbot

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is the Ask for Angela scheme a fraud? New shocking investigation exposes dangerous failings

By Charlie Sawyer

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

By Abby Amoakuh

From Andrew Garfield to Cillian Murphy, why are Gen Z women obsessed with slutty glasses?

By Abby Amoakuh

Americans chose a convicted felon over a woman of colour for president. How did this happen?

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Abby Amoakuh

Would you drink mayonnaise? New viral Japanese drink by Lawson divides the internet

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is the Baby Barnet cold case? TikToker’s AncestryDNA test leads to her grandma’s arrest

By Amna Akram

Hira Anwar’s tragic story: How a teen’s fight for identity sparked a call to action to end honour killings

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Charlie Sawyer

UK government’s new murder prediction tool draws comparison to Tom Cruise film, Minority Report

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Abby Amoakuh

Zoë Kravitz is pushing for a revival of women of colour-led TV series High Fidelity, but Hulu isn’t budging

By Charlie Sawyer

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance

By Charlie Sawyer

It’s not ok that netizens are calling Wicked star Cynthia Erivo a homewrecker on social media

By Abby Amoakuh

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry

By Malavika Pradeep

What is a Labubu? Unboxing the monster plushie capturing hearts, wallets and belt loops