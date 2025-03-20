Politics
>

Human rights

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 20, 2025 at 11:58 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad
66900

Today officially marks a win for all the girlies with uteruses who menstruate. Aldi has become the first supermarket to provide free period products to its in-store toilets. It might come as a shock to some that we’ve reached the big year of 2025 and this has only just become a thing. It’s well known that period poverty in the UK is at an all-time high. Aldi’s decision to carry free period products in its stores will hopefully prompt an industry wide movement which, while well overdue, is desperately needed.

According to Metro, by the end of May 2025, all locations will be fitted with fixtures stocked with tampons and pads, allowing customers to simply take what they need when they need. The supermarket giant has partnered with Bloody Good Period, a charity organisation fighting for menstrual equity.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, the charity stated: “Over 40% of people who menstruate in the UK can’t afford period products. That means millions are being forced to choose between buying pads and tampons or essentials like food, clothes, and paying the bills. This is unacceptable.”

“That’s why we’re so proud to be partnering with @aldiuk, who are taking a huge step towards menstrual equity by rolling out free period products in their store toilets—no code words, no sign-ups, just access. And to go even further, they’re donating 1 million products to support our work at Bloody Good Period. Access to period products is not a luxury; it’s a basic human right,” the caption concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bloody Good Period 🩸 ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@bloodygoodperiod)

According to statistics provided by Aldi, a third of Brits (30 per cent) have had to decide whether to buy period products or choose other essential items for themselves and their family, with milk, fresh fruit and veg, bread, and household cleaning supplies among the items most likely to be sacrificed.

The one downfall from this announcement has been the surge of transphobic comments on X, criticising the supermarket’s decision to use the phrase “people who menstruate.”:

In 2019, the UK government pledged to end period poverty by 2030. Now, with only five years remaining, it’s evident that we still have miles to go. However, this move from Aldi is definitely a step in the right direction.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Supermarket giant Tesco joins SHEIN in long list of companies exposed for workers mistreatment 

By Abby Amoakuh

Brigitte Macron hits back at transphobic conspiracy theory by filing defamation lawsuit

By Charlie Sawyer

Supermarket giant Tesco joins SHEIN in long list of companies exposed for workers mistreatment 

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Supermarket giant Tesco joins SHEIN in long list of companies exposed for workers mistreatment 

By Charlie Sawyer

We asked men on the street: Would you rather share your emotions with a tree or a woman? Their answers said a lot

By Abby Amoakuh

Abortion pill bans are back on the table as Donald Trump exposes allegiance to Project 2025

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Mystery deepens as missing Gossip Girl star’s family insists woman  found in Texas isn’t her

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Real Housewives of Dubai star faces backlash over healing retreats promising to cure cancer

By Charlie Sawyer

Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni: Why perfect victim narratives must end

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why content creators are warning against SHEIN’s new line of adult toys

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Conspiracy theorists claim a fake Melania Trump voted in Florida on election day

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Trevor Noah under fire for immigration jokes at the 2025 Grammys amid mass deportation operation

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Leo Skepi is known for three things: Loving Versace, black tank tops, and controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie to star in Emerald Fennell’s white-washed Wuthering Heights

By Abby Amoakuh

Misogynists are using AI to both sexualise tradwives and turn normal women into domestic servants

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Benson Boone Mormon? The singer opens up about how religion has shaped his life

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why does ChatGPT shut down when you ask it about a man called David Mayer? We investigate

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Make America Healthy Again? Inside Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s plan to cure America’s health system

By Charlie Sawyer

Under The Influence podcast tried to publicly diss Drew Afualo and instantly regretted it

By Abby Amoakuh

What to expect from Molly-Mae Hague’s new Amazon Prime docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind it All

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

White-owned UK restaurant chain faces TikTok backlash after trademarking Vietnamese word pho

By Abby Amoakuh

TikToker Chris Olsen witnesses subway stabbing amid rising violence on New York train system