Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By the end of May 2025, all Aldi locations will be fitted with fixtures stocked with tampons and pads, allowing customers to simply take what they need when they need.

Today officially marks a win for all the girlies with uteruses who menstruate. Aldi has become the first supermarket to provide free period products to its in-store toilets. It might come as a shock to some that we’ve reached the big year of 2025 and this has only just become a thing. It’s well known that period poverty in the UK is at an all-time high. Aldi’s decision to carry free period products in its stores will hopefully prompt an industry wide movement which, while well overdue, is desperately needed.

According to Metro, by the end of May 2025, all locations will be fitted with fixtures stocked with tampons and pads, allowing customers to simply take what they need when they need. The supermarket giant has partnered with Bloody Good Period, a charity organisation fighting for menstrual equity.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, the charity stated: “Over 40% of people who menstruate in the UK can’t afford period products. That means millions are being forced to choose between buying pads and tampons or essentials like food, clothes, and paying the bills. This is unacceptable.”

“That’s why we’re so proud to be partnering with @aldiuk, who are taking a huge step towards menstrual equity by rolling out free period products in their store toilets—no code words, no sign-ups, just access. And to go even further, they’re donating 1 million products to support our work at Bloody Good Period. Access to period products is not a luxury; it’s a basic human right,” the caption concluded.

According to statistics provided by Aldi, a third of Brits (30 per cent) have had to decide whether to buy period products or choose other essential items for themselves and their family, with milk, fresh fruit and veg, bread, and household cleaning supplies among the items most likely to be sacrificed.

The one downfall from this announcement has been the surge of transphobic comments on X, criticising the supermarket’s decision to use the phrase “people who menstruate.”:

In 2019, the UK government pledged to end period poverty by 2030. Now, with only five years remaining, it’s evident that we still have miles to go. However, this move from Aldi is definitely a step in the right direction.