Chappell Roan faces backlash from TikTok moms for likening motherhood to hell

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Mar 31, 2025 at 01:28 PM

Pop sensation Chappell Roan has yet again found herself in the middle of controversy after sharing both her takes on celebrity involvement in politics and motherhood on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. This latest instance marks the second time the star has been engulfed in feverish backlash, highlighting the struggle celebrities face to vocalise their own opinions while managing public scrutiny.

When Chappell Roan appeared on Call Her Daddy on Tuesday 25 March 2025, the ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer first revealed that she struggles with the pressures of speaking out about politics in public.

“I try to know everything I can, but when I don’t answer a question correctly or, like, I don’t acknowledge one community, it’s like, how can I do it all?” the singer explained.

“How can these girls tour, write, perform, interview, sleep, eat, and f*cking workout? How can they do it all and lead a team and be a boss and pay people and f*cking be so politically educated?”

However, Roan’s frustrated comments about having to navigate a complicated political landscape in which celebrities are expected to perform as advocates on every issue weren’t even the cause for backlash, although they certainly didn’t help.

It was the Grammy-winning artist’s comments about motherhood that sparked discontent and heavy backlash from netizens.

During the podcast, Roan noted her conflicting feelings about getting married and having children.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen for me. Like, I don’t know when that is realistic,” she started. “Like get married and… yeah, I don’t know. Part of me is like, is it even gonna be legal to marry, like, my wife one day, you know? I don’t know.”

From these valid contemplations about a potential Project 2025-esque future, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, moved on to her reservations about motherhood: “But kids? All my friends who have kids are in hell,” she continued.

“I don’t know anyone—I actually don’t know anyone who’s like, happy and has children at this age,” she went on, rattling off ages of children five and under as examples. “I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has like light in their eyes, anyone who has slept.”

Of course, likening parenthood to hell didn’t go down well with the internet, despite the star only referring to her close friend group.

This was especially true for mothers on TikTok, who felt that the pop star was speaking on a subject she didn’t have sufficient knowledge of and misinterpreting her friends’ comments.

@tcrfff

♬ original sound - The Cutting Room Floor
@brittanyleighball

Motherhood may not be for everyone and that’s okay, but there’s plenty of joy to be found 🩷🩷🩷🩷 it’s a magical role and one many of us cherish. #motherhood #momlife #nyc

♬ Art of life - lesfm
@mariel.mp3

People are missing the point about why moms are mad about Chappell Roan’s comments on motherhood (and it’s not about Chappell specifically. Personally, I love how she’s not afraid to speak her mind!) #chappellroan #motherhood

♬ The Giver - Chappell Roan

Some said that her remarks reinforced the notion that complaining about motherhood means one hates it, while others defended Roan, emphasising that she was only speaking about her own experiences with mothers and that not every statement about motherhood has to be positive.

Of course, a couple of netizens just seemed to be relishing in the outrage the artist was facing, showing once again how genuine critique quickly fades into the sheer thrill of watching a public figure (usually a woman) get mercilessly dragged.

For now, Chappell Roan hasn’t commented on the backlash her recent comments generated, and going by the content of the interview, she was most likely aware that her words would spark debate, no matter how carefully she framed them.

Either way, it seems like no one is getting any sleep—parents and pop stars alike.

