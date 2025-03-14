Alex Cooper expands the Unwell universe with new dating reality show Overboard for Love

The show, titled ‘Overboard For Love’, will air on Hulu and will follow a group of ‘sexy singles’ aboard a luxury yacht, where they’ll be ready to ‘mix and mingle … and find love’.

The devil works hard, but Alex Cooper definitely works harder. It feels as though the Call Her Daddy podcast host is launching a new venture every week. It feels like it was only yesterday that Cooper released her new wellness drink Unwell Hydration. And now, the entrepreneur is tackling a new challenge: the world of reality dating shows.

That’s right, Cooper’s business prodigy and growing community Unwell is officially dipping its toes into the dating industry. The show, titled Overboard for Love, will air on Hulu and will follow a group of “sexy singles” aboard a luxury yacht, where they’ll be ready to “mix and mingle … and find love.”

In a statement to Variety, Cooper said: “I couldn’t be more excited that Unwell Productions’ first unscripted series, ‘Overboard for Love,’ is coming to life with our amazing partner, Hulu.”

“This project marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We’ve designed a truly unique dating show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of,” the podcast host continued.

According to the current press releases, this won’t be your typical dating show. The twist, so it seems, goes something like this: “Gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

Cooper will be an executive producer on the show, alongside her husband and business partner Matt Kaplan. The two have already worked on several ventures together.

While there’s no current premiere date set for Overboard for Love, fans have already made it clear that they’re beyond thrilled with the concept and are excited to see Cooper take on this new challenge.

One netizen commented beneath the announcement post “Do you sleep Alex” while another wrote “I have severe motion sickness but sign me up!!!!”

Millie Bobby Brown appears on ‘Call Her Daddy’

In other news, Millie Bobby Brown recently made her appearance on Alex Cooper’s iconic Call Her Daddy podcast. The actor, who made headlines recently for calling out the media’s misogynistic narrative about her appearance, spoke to Cooper about growing up on the Stranger Things set, life with her husband, and the difficulties young actors face when it comes to changing and maturing in the spotlight.

So, will you be tuning into Cooper’s new dating reality TV show? Everything the podcast host touches seems to turn to gold, so time will tell if Overboard For Love becomes the hit Cooper’s fans predict it will.