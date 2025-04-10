Julia Fox reveals her ex-husband secretly baptised her son and warns women of loser fathers

Julia Fox, who is never one to hold her tongue, recently posted a TikTok clip in which she revealed that her ex-husband Peter Artemiev had their son Valentino secretly baptised.

67484

In a heated TikTok video titled ‘I crashed out today,’ fashion icon Julia Fox revealed the dangerous side of having children with “losers.” The multi-hyphenate, who is never one to hold her tongue, frequently relays her experience of co-parenting with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. And she had a lot to air, after she discovered that the private pilot had their son Valentino baptised without her knowledge or consent. Here are the deets:

“So, I crashed out today. I’m just not used to getting upset like that anymore, so it actually really affects my nervous system,” Julia Fox started by saying in her clip, which was posted to TikTok on 5 April 2025.

The star was filming in bed, wearing glasses and a tan tank top, while speaking to the camera.

“I went to my son’s school for this little performance, and his dad was there. He came late, as usual, and then he had to help load some stuff in my car. So, we were walking to my car, and he points to this church, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is where Valentino was baptised.’ ‘I was like, what?’ [and] he was like, ‘Yeah, this is where he was baptised’,” she recounted.

“And I was like, ‘Well, why wasn’t I invited?’ And he was like, ‘You were invited. You just didn’t want to come.’ And I was like ‘Okay, first of all, don’t tell me what I was not and was invited to. Like, absolutely not. Because if I was invited to something like that, I would go. I would remember. And if I wasn’t invited, I would still have a picture or something. No one told me anything about this’.”

Fox kept shaking her head and giving off exasperated sighs throughout the video.

“He keeps saying I was invited. So, I call his mum. I go off on her. ‘Why wasn’t I invited?’ She says it was a Russian Orthodox thing. Only Russian Orthodox people could come. I’m thinking, ‘wow, now I see where he gets it from.’ Don’t gaslight me. That’s a terrible excuse. I’m this child’s mother. You are not.”

So after a long day of putting people in their place, the icon eventually found rest in her bed, ready to share the details with her audience: “I just needed to vent. I’ve been thinking about it all day. I’m so mad. It’s crazy. You can’t make this stuff up. These people are wild. Girls, please. Who you have a child with will impact your whole life. Don’t have a child with a loser.”

And with these vital words of wisdom, Fox logged off and let her audience dissect the alteration in the comment section.

Naturally, a lot of people were opposed to the secret baptism and applauded her for speaking up: “Not being informed of your son’s literal baptism is 100 per cent a reason to crash out,” one user wrote.

“Not true, I’m Russian orthodox. All religions are welcome to the church. My husband is catholic and was allowed at my son’s baptism,” another user said, discrediting the reasoning that Fox was left out due to not belonging to her ex-husband’s faith.

Someone else simply stated: “A baptism without the MOTHER… Excuse me?!?!”

Others thought that the warning, which the actor closed her video with, was the most important takeaway.

“‘Do NOT have a child with a loser…’ wisest words,” one Reddit user wrote. “Words to live by,” someone else agreed. Another Redditor stated: “A bad partner will RUIN YOUR LIFE.”

So, there we have it ladies: birth control and self respect is much cheaper than getting rid of a loser dad. That’ll cost you years of therapy and a surprise baptism.