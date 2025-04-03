From performing at Mother Teresa’s canonization to 10+ film roles, no one works as hard as Rita Ora’s agent

From acting her socks off to somehow landing multiple fashion collaborations, Rita Ora has managed to stay visible in an industry that forgets people overnight.

67315

There are a lot of hard-working women out there. There’s Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, who somehow manages to launch a new business venture every other week. Then there’s Jenna Ortega, single-handedly reviving the horror genre while juggling a Netflix empire. And let’s not forget Zendaya, who’s either on a press tour, a red carpet, or casually dominating the fashion world. But none of them, absolutely none of them, work quite as hard as Miss Rita Ora, the UK’s multi-hyphenate queen. Actually, scratch that. The only person working harder might just be her agent.

It’s Explained By a Blonde time, girlies! This week, I’m taking inspiration from my current favourite video on TikTok. Creator and big time pop culture stan @joeefoster posted a video on 24 March 2025, with the first line of the caption stating: “Rita Ora: the hardest working woman in Britain. God bless The Ora.”

In his video, Foster breaks down some of Ora’s most impressive feats—and there are a lot. From acting her socks off to somehow landing multiple fashion collaborations, The Ora has managed to stay visible in an industry that forgets people overnight. Sure, her Primark collections didn’t exactly fly off the shelves, and yet here we are, with another one. Make it make sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

So, is Rita Ora truly the hardest working woman in Britain? And if so, what’s her secret? Is her success based on pure talent, or is her agent putting in a shift even a retail employee would turn down?

Most people know Ora for her music, songs like ‘Hot Right Now’, ‘R.I.P’ and ‘How We Do (Party)’. They might know her from being a judge on X Factor or maybe The Voice. They might have even clocked her on America’s Next Top Model. Or, if you’re my mum, you know Ora as the cheeky pop star who offered a restaurant £5,000 to break lockdown rules for her 30th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what if I told you that there’s so much more to this diva? I know, big stuff.

Personally, one of my favourite chapters of Ora’s career has been her foray into Hollywood. Having first appeared in a few small British TV shows and independent films, Ora really shook things up by nabbing a spot playing Jamie Dornan’s sister, Mia Grey, in the 2015 film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey—a role she later reprised in the next two following films.

While some netizens didn’t appear to class Ora’s performance as Oscar-worthy, I personally ate it up. The 34-year-old delivered us countless iconic looks and managed to act alongside Dornan on three occasions and still remain completely professional.

Remmeber when Rita Ora was in Fifty Shades Of Grey and wore this wig for absolutely no reason – other than to cover up the fact she was using an earpiece to feed her the THREE LINES she had to learn?!? pic.twitter.com/mYKp9ZIMKQ — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) January 4, 2021

rita ora is the main character in fifty shades of grey. i’m right — lou ✵ (@stardustcaroI) November 23, 2020

And then, in January 2021, Ora took on a role that felt like a natural progression: the Artful Dodger in a modern take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver. Naturally titled Twist, Ora starred opposite Michael Caine and Lena Headey.

What other star do you know who’s capable of collaborating with Iggy Azalea one day and portraying a cheeky London thief on the big screen the next? Because I personally can’t think of any.

Acting aside, we also have Ora’s very extensive partnership with Primark. Starting back in 2024, Ora has since launched multiple collections with the clothing giant. Some have landed well with fans, some not as much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

And then last, but of course not least, we have Ora’s most outstanding achievement. A win so impressive that I truly hope her agent awarded herself a hefty bonus afterwards. In 2016, Rita Ora was chosen to perform in front of the Pope at the Vatican as a part of a celebration of the life of Mother Teresa.

Singing ‘What Child Is This’ at the Papal Basilica of St Paul for Mother Teresa’s canonization might not have been on Ora’s 2016 bingo card, but she sure as hell brought the house down.

So, there we have it. If you or anyone you know manages to discover something that Rita Ora can’t do, please contact me immediately.