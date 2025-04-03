Culture
>

Celebrities

From performing at Mother Teresa’s canonization to 10+ film roles, no one works as hard as Rita Ora’s agent

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 3, 2025 at 12:38 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

From performing at Mother Teresa’s canonization to 10+ film roles, no one works as hard as Rita Ora’s agent
67315

There are a lot of hard-working women out there. There’s Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, who somehow manages to launch a new business venture every other week. Then there’s Jenna Ortega, single-handedly reviving the horror genre while juggling a Netflix empire. And let’s not forget Zendaya, who’s either on a press tour, a red carpet, or casually dominating the fashion world. But none of them, absolutely none of them, work quite as hard as Miss Rita Ora, the UK’s multi-hyphenate queen. Actually, scratch that. The only person working harder might just be her agent.

It’s Explained By a Blonde time, girlies! This week, I’m taking inspiration from my current favourite video on TikTok. Creator and big time pop culture stan @joeefoster posted a video on 24 March 2025, with the first line of the caption stating: “Rita Ora: the hardest working woman in Britain. God bless The Ora.”

@joeefoster

Rita Ora: the hardest working woman in Britain. God bless The Ora™️ and everything she finds to get her hands on! #RitaOra #Primark #celebrity #Deepdive #uktiktok

♬ original sound - Nintendo - Nintendo

In his video, Foster breaks down some of Ora’s most impressive feats—and there are a lot. From acting her socks off to somehow landing multiple fashion collaborations, The Ora has managed to stay visible in an industry that forgets people overnight. Sure, her Primark collections didn’t exactly fly off the shelves, and yet here we are, with another one. Make it make sense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

So, is Rita Ora truly the hardest working woman in Britain? And if so, what’s her secret? Is her success based on pure talent, or is her agent putting in a shift even a retail employee would turn down?

Most people know Ora for her music, songs like ‘Hot Right Now’, ‘R.I.P’ and ‘How We Do (Party)’. They might know her from being a judge on X Factor or maybe The Voice. They might have even clocked her on America’s Next Top Model. Or, if you’re my mum, you know Ora as the cheeky pop star who offered a restaurant £5,000 to break lockdown rules for her 30th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what if I told you that there’s so much more to this diva? I know, big stuff.

Personally, one of my favourite chapters of Ora’s career has been her foray into Hollywood. Having first appeared in a few small British TV shows and independent films, Ora really shook things up by nabbing a spot playing Jamie Dornan’s sister, Mia Grey, in the 2015 film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey—a role she later reprised in the next two following films.

While some netizens didn’t appear to class Ora’s performance as Oscar-worthy, I personally ate it up. The 34-year-old delivered us countless iconic looks and managed to act alongside Dornan on three occasions and still remain completely professional.

And then, in January 2021, Ora took on a role that felt like a natural progression: the Artful Dodger in a modern take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver. Naturally titled Twist, Ora starred opposite Michael Caine and Lena Headey.

What other star do you know who’s capable of collaborating with Iggy Azalea one day and portraying a cheeky London thief on the big screen the next? Because I personally can’t think of any.

Acting aside, we also have Ora’s very extensive partnership with Primark. Starting back in 2024, Ora has since launched multiple collections with the clothing giant. Some have landed well with fans, some not as much.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

@sculpt.activewear

Rita ora primark collection review 🤣🤣 #primark #ritaoraxprimark #ritaora

♬ original sound - SCULPT ACTIVEWEAR🤍
@alice.33739

Whos gonna tell her? #primarknewinaugust #primarkreductions #primarkritaoracollection #ritaoraprimarkcollection #primarkpyjamas

♬ original sound - nataliezacek
@elinorcharlotteb

My new go-to ‘let’s grab coffee outfit’ 🤎☕️ Styling the new @Primark X Rita Ora jacket!! #coffeeoutfit #cosyvibes #tiktokfashion #fypシ゚ #autumnfashion #outfitcheck #outfitinspo #fallfashion

♬ Coffee Outfit - Drew Joiner

And then last, but of course not least, we have Ora’s most outstanding achievement. A win so impressive that I truly hope her agent awarded herself a hefty bonus afterwards. In 2016, Rita Ora was chosen to perform in front of the Pope at the Vatican as a part of a celebration of the life of Mother Teresa.

Singing ‘What Child Is This’ at the Papal Basilica of St Paul for Mother Teresa’s canonization might not have been on Ora’s 2016 bingo card, but she sure as hell brought the house down.

So, there we have it. If you or anyone you know manages to discover something that Rita Ora can’t do, please contact me immediately.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Brooklyn Beckham sparks internet frenzy as he teases new career move

By Abby Amoakuh

Is OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue married? Everything you need to know about the adult star’s secret hubby

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

12 Maryland students arrested for allegedly luring and assaulting a gay man in Grindr scheme

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

12 Maryland students arrested for allegedly luring and assaulting a gay man in Grindr scheme

By Charlie Sawyer

If you think Sabrina Carpenter’s tour is inappropriate for young audiences, leave the kids at home

By Louis Shankar

BlueSky sees 300% surge in users after 2024 US presidential election

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists claim Los Angeles wildfires were started on purpose to make way for SmartLA 2028 agenda

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Liam’s Law? Fans start petition to protect musicians’ mental health following One Direction star’s death

By Abby Amoakuh

Kylie Jenner labelled as tone deaf for using private jet excessively during LA wildfires

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From soaring prices to ethical issues: Here’s why PrettyLittleThing’s rebrand is sparking outrage

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

South Carolina death row inmate who requested firing squad execution scheduled for 1 November

By Abby Amoakuh

Why Gen Z are cancelling Call Her Daddy following Amy Schumer’s controversial appearance

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler feuding? Rumours swirl following Oscars 2025

By Abby Amoakuh

Election Day 2024: What will a second Trump term mean for women across the US?

By Abby Amoakuh

Rethinking feminist cinema: the pros, the cons, and the serious abundance of white narratives

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Charlie Sawyer

How Florida’s hurricanes could sway the presidential election. And what officials are doing to keep voters safe

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Charlie Sawyer

Bonnie Blue’s claim that all men should cheat on their wives isn’t the hot take she thinks it is

By Abby Amoakuh

Here’s everything you need to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Abby Amoakuh

Who would you call in case of an emergency? TikTokers contemplate their choice in new viral trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Rosanna Pansino shocks fans after smoking her dead dad’s ashes in new podcast episode

By Abby Amoakuh

Did The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno cheat on his ex-girlfriend Larsen Thompson?