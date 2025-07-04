Amazon Music is giving away 4 months free. Here’s how to claim it

Amazon is giving new users up to four months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free as an early Prime Day treat. Here’s how to claim yours.

If there’s one thing I love about the beginning of summer, it’s knowing that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Let’s be real, who doesn’t love a bargain? And if you need a little soundtrack while you read, check out the Summer Hits UK playlist just above. But this year, things are already looking better, because I’m here to bring you an early Prime Day treat: unlimited music streaming to soundtrack your entire summer, completely free.

Amazon is currently offering up to four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members. That means unlimited access to music, top podcasts, and even audiobooks for the cultivated girlies who are over brat summer and ready for their studious era, catching up on the books they’ve been pretending to read since January.

So here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Music’s Prime Day free trial offer, who can claim it, and why this might just be the sign to switch up your streaming game for the next few months.

What’s the Amazon Music Prime Day offer?

Amazon has kicked off Prime Day celebrations early with a pretty tempting deal for anyone obsessed with music, podcasts, or audiobooks: new Amazon Music users get three months free of Amazon Music Unlimited, while Amazon Prime members get four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited.

If you’re wondering what Amazon Music Unlimited actually includes, let me catch you up real quick. It’s their top-tier subscription with over 100 million songs, ad-free listening, unlimited skips, offline downloads, exclusive podcasts, and even access to selected audiobooks, which are perfect for when you want to switch from music to a good book on the go. Basically, everything you’d expect from a top streaming app, but with an impressive free trial to get you started.

One perk that sets Amazon Music apart is its Ultra HD streaming, giving you super high-quality audio at no extra cost. Plus, if you’re already a Prime member, it integrates seamlessly with Alexa devices, meaning you can play anything hands-free while cooking, cleaning, or pacing your room dramatically at 2 am while listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ on repeat.

Is there a catch?

Short answer? No catch, but here’s what you should know.

After your free trial ends, your subscription auto-renews at the standard monthly price (£11.99/month or £10.99/month for Prime members). There are no penalties or hidden fees, unlike that gym membership you forgot to cancel back when we reached the end of January 2025.

The only catch is that it’s for new Amazon Music Unlimited users. So if you’ve used a free trial before, you might not be eligible for this exact deal. Still, it’s worth logging into your Amazon account to check, as eligibility can sometimes vary based on previous offers.

How to claim your free Amazon Music trial

Signing up takes under two minutes. Here’s how:

– Go to the Amazon Music Prime Day offer page.

– Click ‘Sign up and pay later’.

– Sign in with your existing Amazon account or create a new one.

– Confirm the offer details and start streaming instantly.

If you’re a Prime member, make sure you’re logged in to unlock the four-month free trial instead of three months. Then you can start listening on your phone, laptop, Alexa device, or even your smart TV. Just imagine streaming Haim’s new album I Quit in HD while you cry-cook pasta. Chef’s kiss.

Why get Amazon Music now?

Besides it being free (which is reason enough in my expert opinion), here’s why this deal actually bangs:

– Ultra HD and spatial audio: This one’s clearly for the audiophiles who notice the difference

– Offline listening: Download tracks for gym sessions, flights, or underground commutes

– Top podcasts included: From pop culture tea to true crime deep dives, it’s all in one app

– Audiobooks access: Perfect for your studious summer era without paying extra for Audible

– Alexa integration: Hands-free streaming while you multitask your entire life

In other words, if you’re someone who wants all your audio needs in one place without paying until autumn, then this is your sign.

Don’t sleep on this offer

Prime Day 2025 officially lands from Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July 2025, but this music deal is live right now. It’s only available for a limited time in the lead-up to Prime Day, so if you want to soundtrack your summer for free, now’s the time to act.

Get Amazon Music free now.