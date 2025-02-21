Fans claim viral video of Drake fighting off drone in Sydney penthouse actually an ad for gambling site Stake

The controversial video features a drone filming the rapper’s laptop on a rooftop terrace. The laptop has the crypto gambling website Stake loaded on it.

It’s safe to say that Canadian rapper and certified loverboy Drake has had a rough couple of weeks. First, he got publicly demolished in Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl halftime show, with a little assistance from special guest Serena Williams. Then a drone flew to his penthouse apartment in Sydney, Australia and captured private footage of the rapper doing some online gambling on his terrace. However, it may not all be what it seems… Fans have started to suspect that the video, which was slammed as highly invasive, is actually an unlabelled ad for a crypto gambling platform.

The controversial video features a drone filming a laptop on a rooftop terrace that has the crypto gambling site Stake loaded on it. Then the scandal-ridden rapper Drake emerges from a glass door, angrily discovers the drone, and throws one of his slippers at it.

Though he misses the shot, the drone starts to retreat, leaving the rapper furiously running around the terrace.

Someone used a drone to spy on Drake playing Stake 😭 pic.twitter.com/h9RSoGtj0N — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 18, 2025

Upon viewing the clip, netizens labelled it as a gross invasion of privacy and a highly disturbing use of technology. However, upon closer inspection, many began to suspect that the video was staged as a covert advertisement for the crypto gambling platform Stake, which Drake has promoted in the past.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted the reflection of a drone pilot in the glass door, suggesting the scene was orchestrated rather than an actual intrusion.

Staged, drone pilot sitting in the corner. pic.twitter.com/roaXNDkhqK — Mic (@MicTees) February 19, 2025

This is a staged video af to promote Stake…. You can clearly see drone pilot sitting behind the corner 😂 Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting 😑 pic.twitter.com/x4GWE2scsK — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 19, 2025

Damn Wheelchair Jimmy, we’re almost 20 years past Degrassi and these acting skills aren’t rusty, respect.

On 20 February 2025, following days of speculation, Drake confirmed everyone’s suspicions by posting stills from the video clip on his Instagram, with the caption “The stakes are high…but so am I.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

This motivated netizens to do what they do best: ridicule and meme the viral incident.

FaZe Lacy recreated Drake’s viral drone video. 😂pic.twitter.com/J428YEkzkE — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 21, 2025



But why the drone talking back? 🤨 Drake pic.twitter.com/r5oceczh8R — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) February 20, 2025

Nobody: Drake throwing his slide at a drone: pic.twitter.com/L3xxY9CkH0 — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) February 19, 2025

Within hours, lots of recreations started to flood X, with many users claiming that they would have knocked the drone out of the sky, contrary to the rapper who missed. And as long as it’s all just fun and games, I think it’s fair to say that Drake should seriously work on his aim.