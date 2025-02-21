Culture
>

Entertainment

Fans claim viral video of Drake fighting off drone in Sydney penthouse actually an ad for gambling site Stake

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 21, 2025 at 01:07 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Fans claim viral video of Drake fighting off drone in Sydney penthouse actually an ad for gambling site Stake
66231

It’s safe to say that Canadian rapper and certified loverboy Drake has had a rough couple of weeks. First, he got publicly demolished in Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl halftime show, with a little assistance from special guest Serena Williams. Then a drone flew to his penthouse apartment in Sydney, Australia and captured private footage of the rapper doing some online gambling on his terrace. However, it may not all be what it seems… Fans have started to suspect that the video, which was slammed as highly invasive, is actually an unlabelled ad for a crypto gambling platform.

The controversial video features a drone filming a laptop on a rooftop terrace that has the crypto gambling site Stake loaded on it. Then the scandal-ridden rapper Drake emerges from a glass door, angrily discovers the drone, and throws one of his slippers at it.

Though he misses the shot, the drone starts to retreat, leaving the rapper furiously running around the terrace.

Upon viewing the clip, netizens labelled it as a gross invasion of privacy and a highly disturbing use of technology. However, upon closer inspection, many began to suspect that the video was staged as a covert advertisement for the crypto gambling platform Stake, which Drake has promoted in the past.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted the reflection of a drone pilot in the glass door, suggesting the scene was orchestrated rather than an actual intrusion.

Damn Wheelchair Jimmy, we’re almost 20 years past Degrassi and these acting skills aren’t rusty, respect.

On 20 February 2025, following days of speculation, Drake confirmed everyone’s suspicions by posting stills from the video clip on his Instagram, with the caption “The stakes are high…but so am I.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

This motivated netizens to do what they do best: ridicule and meme the viral incident.


Within hours, lots of recreations started to flood X, with many users claiming that they would have knocked the drone out of the sky, contrary to the rapper who missed. And as long as it’s all just fun and games, I think it’s fair to say that Drake should seriously work on his aim.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Drake addresses the Millie Bobby Brown age-gap controversy and potentially comes out as bisexual

By Alma Fabiani

Drake files restraining order against trespassing stalker who threatened to kill him

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake calls for release of Tory Lanez, proving once more that he’s a rapper for the manosphere

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake calls for release of Tory Lanez, proving once more that he’s a rapper for the manosphere

By Malavika Pradeep

Drake defends private jet’s 14-minute flight by saying no one was actually on board

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake calls for release of Tory Lanez, proving once more that he’s a rapper for the manosphere

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z are now bringing their parents to job interviews, proving helicopter parenting has gone too far

By Abby Amoakuh

Loki actor reveals he’s now homeless following horrific physical and emotional abuse at home

By Abby Amoakuh

What does 304 mean? We explain the secret code that’s breaking TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Could you go an entire year without spending money? Unpacking TikTok’s No Buy 2025 movement

By Abby Amoakuh

Why is Heidi Montag’s song I’ll Do It trending on TikTok? Inside the plot to get The Hills star back to the top

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Grace Jabbari drops assault lawsuit against Jonathan Majors, but unanswered questions remain

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers who say she needs to go back to the gym

By Abby Amoakuh

Influencer Sophie Guidolin slammed for Miranda Priestly-style job ad for personal assistant

By Abby Amoakuh

A lawyer breaks down Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battles. Here’s the verdict

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Real estate agents are using TikTok trends to captivate Gen Z buyers

By Abby Amoakuh

From Grimes to Jenna Ortega, why are we still asking women to answer for the bad behaviour of men in their lives?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Rosanna Pansino shocks fans after smoking her dead dad’s ashes in new podcast episode

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Abby Amoakuh

Scarlett Johansson hits back against deepfake antisemitism campaign condemning Kanye West

By Abby Amoakuh

Multiple defendants accused of sexually assaulting Gisèle Pelicot claim they were the real victims

By Charlie Sawyer

Outrage as male students rip up Australia campus sexual violence report in viral video

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpacking the many controversies of Disney’s live action Snow White and its lead Rachel Zegler