This year’s Golden Globe’s gift bag is worth $1 million, including a wine tasting and weekend getaway

We finally got our hands on a detailed list of the goodies in the gift bag for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and the total value is an eye-popping $1 million. So, here’s what the lucky recipients can expect!

Now that the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards have been announced—shoutout to Anora, Babygirl, and Emilia Perez for being among the strongest contenders—we are finally getting a peak into what’s in this year’s gift bag. And it’s worth a whopping $1 million, so here’s a rundown of some of the most luxurious items inside this infamously pricey goodie bag. And trust me, your jaw will be permanently attached to the floor once we’ve made it through the list…

For the 2025 award show, the Golden Globes collaborated with the upscale lifestyle publication Robb Report to curate their precious goodie bags. But don’t think that Robb Report only specialises in fashion items, beauty products, and the occasional country home spread like every other, generic luxury magazine. Oh no, we’re talking high-speed cars, private jets, boats, real estate, and watches, which should give you an idea of what the winners and presenters will find inside their bags next year.

So without further ado, let’s start with the most extensive item in the bag: a three-night beachfront villa stay in Turks and Caicos at The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave worth a jaw-dropping $507,492—priced just slightly below the GDP of a small country.

The second most expensive item is—drumrolls please—a Liber Pater wine tasting and dinner in Bordeaux worth $272,000, because why settle for an evening that costs less than your entire student debt? Feel free to picture your ex’s face drop when they see the pictures on Instagram. Finally a good reason not to have them blocked, right?

Next up is a five-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton worth $55,000—perfect for when you need a luxury vacation from the other luxury vacations.

Also up for grabs is a private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights, worth $48,000, because watching them after a flight in economy class is just peasant behaviour.

Then, it’s just a couple of very boring items, like bottles of 2015, 2018, and 2019 vintage wines from Liber Pater worth $34,800 in total. I guess nothing says ‘award season’ like sipping liquor that costs more than some people’s rent for an entire year.

One of the last five-figure items that the Globes are presenting us with is a custom-designed suit from the luxury Italian menswear brand NB44 worth $11,400—because nothing says ‘award winner’ like a suit so sharp it could cut through your bank account, am I right?

Then there are the ‘lower price end’ items of the gift bag that will undoubtedly be given to some very lucky housekeeper. There is Exponent’s Vitamin C Serum worth $188, and a bottle of Single Malt Scotch Whiskey or gin by Isle of Harris Distillery worth $90 and $150, respectively.

Oh, and let’s not forget the Beau Domain’s anti-ageing Fluid Cream worth $209. At that price point, I better see no fine lines after a month of use. Who knew immortality is just a gift bag away?

And let’s just finish on the CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 worth $469, because I don’t have time to list all 25 of these outrageously expensive items. I still have a whole day of work to get through to earn less than that.

Who gets the Golden Globes gift bags?

A-list stars, guests and Golden Globe nominees will be treated to one of the hottest award show gift bag in recent years. So it’s good to know that a statue won’t be the only gift up for grabs. If you’re going to be sad about your loss, why not be sad in Turks and Caicos, I suppose? Then you can drown your sorrows with some seriously expensive drinks while the Caribbean sun dries your tears.

However, some of the items are limited. The Grand Caymen trip for instance is only available for 100 recipients, just like the Isle of Harris drink bottles.

So there is nothing left to do now aside from quitting your job, getting into entertainment and selling some of these items for a down payment on a beachfront property. See you at the Globes—I’ll be the one in line for a free custom suit fitting, plotting my villa takeover.