Are It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni beefing? Here’s all the evidence we could find

‘It Ends with Us’ is the movie of the moment. But why are there rumours online that the entire cast is feuding with director and leading man Justin Baldoni? We broke it down for everyone.

60647

So, often the press tour of a heavily-hyped movie is just as entertaining as the upcoming feature itself. Remember the Don’t Worry Darling drama? Whether Shia Labeouf got the boot or quit the movie was the question of the moment in 2022. And how the film’s production drama culminated in Harry Styles allegedly spitting in Chris Pine’s lap is a question I ask myself till this very day. But, apparently these guys have nothing on the It Ends with Us cast, aka the Colleen Hoover book turned Hollywood movie that’s got everyone in a tizzy. Is anyone in the mood for some subtle shade? Because this movie rollout got tons of it.

how seated I am to hear there’s It Ends With Us cast drama pic.twitter.com/TbrNvlkrZT — T (@teewatterss) August 7, 2024

It Ends With Us press tour drama is giving Don’t Worry Darling press tour drama and I am once again far too invested pic.twitter.com/AJpepo2RGs — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) August 8, 2024

Is the ‘It Ends with Us’ cast beefing?

According to some very chronically online sleuths, something is definitely off with that crew and there are four key pieces of evidence to support this take. So, let’s have a look at them, shall we?

First of all, we’ve got male lead and director Justin Baldoni, who surprisingly was only seen being photographed alone on the carpet or with his wife. While his castmates were pictured side by side, grinning from ear to ear, the Jane the Virgin star very interestingly decided to fly solo for most of the press tour, without any plausible explanation other than that he seemed to prefer it that way. Meaningless? I think not.

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are all at the premier of It Ends with Us in NYC and they’re all still not interacting with Justin. Mind you, he’s the producer, director and a main character. Oh best believe I’m going to get to the bottom of this tea. pic.twitter.com/BtNmNdPydS — yup | (@brvttie) August 6, 2024

Next up, is the fact that Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds AND the original book’s author, Colleen Hoover, have all unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram. In case you’re not a digital native, unfollowing someone on Instagram is the modern equivalent of dramatically ripping up their photo and setting the pieces on fire in your three-foot–tall fireplace. It’s serious business, my friends.

Researching why none of the It Ends With Us cast and the author follow Justin Baldoni on social media and why he didn’t introduce the film at the premiere and why he hasn’t done press with anyone else pic.twitter.com/cwaK5FbZd3 — Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) August 7, 2024

Interestingly though, Baldoni is still following them, leaving us to wonder if he’s playing it cool to save this train wreck of a press tour.

Moving on, we have a rather awkward interaction between Lively and Baldoni during an interview, one of the rare instances of the two doing press together. When asked about their on-set dynamic, Baldoni cheerfully described their working relationship as “professional,” to which Lively added with a smile that didn’t quite reach her eyes, “Yes, very… professional.” Even without the visuals, this response seems icier than Elsa’s castle in Frozen.

me when a new puzzle piece of the “it ends with us” drama drops on the tl pic.twitter.com/jJ79sBmUWj — . (@waystarroyhoe) August 8, 2024

Lastly, there were actor Jenny Slate’s comments about working with Justin Baldoni. When she was asked about working with Baldoni as both a scene partner and director, the Zootopia star inelegantly dodged the question.

“I mean, what an intense job, like to have to do so many things! I just found myself being like, ‘Wow, I really just wanna have one job at once’. And in fact, I’ve often felt that way. Like, I really like writing… But yeah, I was looking around like, ‘I’m good with just acting’.” To be honest, that wasn’t even cohesive. Something is definitely rotten in the state of Denmark…

Oh Queen Jenny Slate… so something DEFINITELY happened on the set of It Ends With Us and everyone hates Justin Baldoni. I need to get to the bottom of it pic.twitter.com/d28z41dHpP — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 8, 2024

There are multiple theories to answer this question, but most of them are interestingly in defence of the male lead, who has continued to praise Lively amid the feud rumours.

Many fans are suspecting that this might be in connection to Reynolds’ constant presence during the press tour and involvement in scripting this drama. Blake recently revealed that her hubby wrote a pivotal scene in the movie, suggesting to many sleuths that Baldoni and Lively were ringing for control over this book adaptation.

Heard on TikTok that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wanted ‘it end with us’ to be Blake’s Oscar nod, and took away so much creative power from Justin Baldoni. TikTok said it not me.🤪 pic.twitter.com/rsFXwCBQCS — 𝓂𝒶𝓇 ✿ (@marwithluuv) August 8, 2024

blake saying ryan wrote that rooftop scene is so fucking shady to the *actual screenwriter* https://t.co/NGk3N0RBjR pic.twitter.com/lYARLvdcKs — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) August 9, 2024

Notably, several of their friends were also present at the New York premiere, such as Hugh Jackman, who currently stars with Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine. Thus, netizens started shaking their heads with the assumption that the action-leading man was using his wife’s movie as a vehicle for self-promotion.

Did Baldoni have a word with the couple because Reynolds’ star was starting to outshine his project? This explanation seems extremely plausible to some fans considering that Jackman and Lively recently did a high profile Vogue shoot together with no mention of her new movie.

I mean i genuinely know nothing about this but i think ryan reynolds involvement is WEIRD esp considering this is Blake's first big role since forever... I just saw an It Ends With Us promo interview that starred Ryan Reynolds, his mother and HUGH JACKMAN like WHATT??? https://t.co/Kh1icpA2Um — Miss ⒶNA with 1N loves antifascism (@rantismytherapy) August 8, 2024

don’t know much about the it ends with us drama but the heavy involvement of hugh jackman and ryan reynolds during the press tour seems weird to me like why are we doing this — Club Arlaud / The Summer Scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) August 7, 2024

I just googled if Hugh Jackman is in It Ends With Us because of this photoshoot https://t.co/s3k0P2I8Mw — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) August 7, 2024

We will probably never have the answers to what went on behind the scenes. But let’s just say, if this were a reality show, we’d already be on the third dramatic reunion special, complete with two tearful walk-offs and a platter of untouched sandwiches.