Jennifer Aniston to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died

'The Morning Show' and 'Friends' star will play the “overbearing” and “narcissistic” mother to an 18-year-old starlet, based on the bestselling coming-of-age memoir.

68329

Jennifer Aniston will star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, for Apple TV+.

The production will tackle McCurdy’s “heartbreaking and hilarious” account of handling child stardom while dealing with a “narcissistic mother.”

Three years after the book was published, McCurdy confirmed the ten-episode series will be written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy herself and Ari Katcher (of Ramy and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show), as well as Aniston, Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe, Divorce); Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) and Erica Kay (Fosse/Verdon, Pose, Dead Ringers).

McCurdy writes on Instagram: “So excited and honoured that I get to create, write, and showrun this show and work with this incredible group of people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy)

I’m Glad My Mom Died is a “heartbreaking and hilarious” recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her “overbearing” mother.

The book was based on her one-woman show of the same name and follows her career and her difficult relationship with her mother, who died in 2013.

The Apple TV+ dramedy will centre on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kids’ show and her “narcissistic” mother, who relishes in her identity as “a starlet’s mother,” set to be played by Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston stars in a new series based on Jennette McCurdy’s best-selling coming-of-age memoir. Written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher. Aniston, Sharon Horgan and Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay to executive produce.… pic.twitter.com/vFipHTa1om — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 1, 2025

McCurdy found fame in the role of Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, as well as starring in the spinoff series Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious.

I’m Glad My Mom Died was published on 9 August 2022 by Simon & Schuster and reached over 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

She celebrated one year of the book in 2023, saying on Instagram: “I honestly can’t believe it. I’m grateful every day for the crazy ride this last year has been and for the incredible opportunities that have come from it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy)

“I’ve been so touched by how much the emotional thrust of the story has connected with people, which I see as being my relationship with my mom,” McCurdy told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the book was released.

“That’s an important and complicated relational dynamic to explore, and to see that people are responding to it has been amazing. And to see people responding to the humour of it and the aspect of exploring eating disorders and complicated grief, it’s really been incredible.”

I’m Glad My Mom Died has sold over three million copies since it was published, according to Rolling Stone.

A release date for the Apple TV+ adaptation is yet to be announced, but with the success of the book, readers will surely be eagerly waiting for it to grace their screens.