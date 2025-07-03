Culture
>

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died

By Eliza Frost

Published Jul 3, 2025 at 09:48 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Aniston to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
68329

Jennifer Aniston will star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, for Apple TV+.

The production will tackle McCurdy’s “heartbreaking and hilarious” account of handling child stardom while dealing with a “narcissistic mother.”

Three years after the book was published, McCurdy confirmed the ten-episode series will be written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy herself and Ari Katcher (of Ramy and Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show), as well as Aniston, Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe, Divorce); Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) and Erica Kay (Fosse/Verdon, Pose, Dead Ringers).

McCurdy writes on Instagram: “So excited and honoured that I get to create, write, and showrun this show and work with this incredible group of people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy)

I’m Glad My Mom Died is a “heartbreaking and hilarious” recounting of McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her “overbearing” mother.

The book was based on her one-woman show of the same name and follows her career and her difficult relationship with her mother, who died in 2013.

The Apple TV+ dramedy will centre on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kids’ show and her “narcissistic” mother, who relishes in her identity as “a starlet’s mother,” set to be played by Aniston.

McCurdy found fame in the role of Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, as well as starring in the spinoff series Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious.

I’m Glad My Mom Died was published on 9 August 2022 by Simon & Schuster and reached over 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

She celebrated one year of the book in 2023, saying on Instagram: “I honestly can’t believe it. I’m grateful every day for the crazy ride this last year has been and for the incredible opportunities that have come from it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy)

“I’ve been so touched by how much the emotional thrust of the story has connected with people, which I see as being my relationship with my mom,” McCurdy told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the book was released. 

“That’s an important and complicated relational dynamic to explore, and to see that people are responding to it has been amazing. And to see people responding to the humour of it and the aspect of exploring eating disorders and complicated grief, it’s really been incredible.”

I’m Glad My Mom Died has sold over three million copies since it was published, according to Rolling Stone.

A release date for the Apple TV+ adaptation is yet to be announced, but with the success of the book, readers will surely be eagerly waiting for it to grace their screens.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Sofia Coppola’s Apple TV project with Florence Pugh got axed over an unlikable female character — WTF?

By Alma Fabiani

Sir David Attenborough reaches 1 million followers and breaks Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

By Monica Athnasious

Lobster love story: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating

Keep On Reading

By Monica Athnasious

Lobster love story: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside the awful Instagram accounts exploiting stolen content to create AI Down syndrome models

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Charlie Sawyer

Trump grants white South Africans refuge after ending legal protections for Afghans facing deportation

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Abby Amoakuh

Campaigners call for gamers who carry out virtual rape in the metaverse to be charged as real-life sex offenders

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is going on with Sky News Australia? Conspiracy theories, plagiarism, and Selena Gomez drama explained

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr declares war on teen sperm count, stating it’s an existential crisis

By Charlie Sawyer

Australian actor Joseph Zada cast as Haymitch Abernathy in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Abby Amoakuh

How TikTok Live in Kenya is fueling concerns over virtual abuse and child exploitation

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Meta just force everyone to follow Donald Trump and JD Vance on Instagram?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Charlie Sawyer

22-year-old groom arrested after police find 9-year-old bride at staged Disneyland wedding

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Sabrina Carpenter’s sexuality is praised and Lola Young’s is picked apart

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Charlie Sawyer

Former Harry Potter star tells reporters he doesn’t understand JK Rowling’s Twitter transphobia

By Payton Turkeltaub

Do Gen Z secretly hate their boyfriends? TikTok’s viral #IHateMyBF says yes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump shares ignorant AI-generated video of what Gaza would look like under his rule

By Abby Amoakuh

New video game that allows men to r*pe female family members triggers backlash amid incel concerns