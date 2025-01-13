What to expect from Molly-Mae Hague’s new Amazon Prime docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind it All

Molly-Mae Hague rose to fame in 2019 after appearing on the fifth series of the reality dating show Love Island. And though she didn’t win, both she and her beau Tommy Fury stole the hearts of the British public and became the type of Gen Z power couple that would be revered for generations to come. Or at least that’s what we all thought, until the two unexpectedly split in 2024. And after months of remaining tight-lipped about the break-up, her new business ventures, and the state of her private life, the 25-year-old is finally opening up in her own Amazon Prime documentary: Molly-Mae: Behind it All.

“This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series,” Hannah Blyth, Head of TV at Prime Video UK, noted in November 2024, shortly after the show was first announced.

When will Molly-Mae’s docuseries be released?

The docuseries, titled Molly Mae: Behind it All, will air Friday 17 January with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will then drop in Spring 2025.

What will ‘Molly-Mae: Behind it All’ be about?

According to the streaming platform Amazon Prime, viewers are in for a “real and raw” look at the young entrepreneur, as she tackles the challenges of young motherhood and works to build her debut fashion brand Maebe.

The series will feature commentary from her parents, close friends, and colleagues, as well as some private footage from the creator in her home with her daughter.

However, the thing I can imagine audiences will be most eager to know about ( aka the reasons for her breakup with influencer and boxer Tommy Fury) will not be addressed in the documentary.

Instead, we’ll be getting insights into how Mae is dealing with the media fallout following the announcement.

This should probably provide some clues to how intimate and personal this documentary really is…

Is ‘Molly Mae: Behind it All’ worth a watch?

It’s hard to judge a show before it’s even seen the light of day. Yet, the series seems to follow a specific formula of self-produced celebrity documentaries that we’ve already seen before in productions such as The Kardashians, Miss Americana, and Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries.

While it might provide some background and insight into Mae’s life, it will most likely not shine a critical light on any aspects, or ask questions she would feel uncomfortable answering.

The YouTuber’s actual fans who want to enjoy Mae on her own terms will probably find much joy here. But anyone who wants the urgent questions answered—ones that Mae has already said she’d like to keep under lock and key for now—will likely want to give it a pass.