Leaked voice note of Molly-Mae Hague talking about Tommy Fury’s infidelity goes viral on TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 14, 2024 at 01:46 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

One month after Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague announced her surprise split from fellow contestant Tommy Fury and sent the entire internet into a frenzy, netizens are still scrambling for answers as to why one of the most iconic couples of this era decided to call it quits. And despite scouring both of their social media for clues for weeks on end, we aren’t any closer to an answer than before. However, a recent turn of events emerged as a supposedly leaked voice message allegedly delivered the answers we’ve all been waiting for…

Since the couple’s split, there have been extensive rumours about Fury cheating on Molly-Mae. In fact, speculation about his infidelity has been going around for years. With the couple’s sudden split, these rumours gained more momentum and seemed to answer the overarching question of ‘Why god, why?’.

Nevertheless, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their breakup, leaving no hints confirming or denying these allegations.

Instead, boxer Fury has just noted that his split from the influencer was “tough,” and that there are “a lot of critics out there.” Hague, on the other hand, has remained firm about not wanting to address this personal matter too much publicly… or has she?

In a new ‘leaked voice note’ shared on TikTok, the influencer and fashion mogul can be heard saying: “It pains me to say this, but Tommy has been unfaithful. I won’t mention the other girl’s name, but she was fully aware of her actions. Together, they have shattered our family.”

She continued: “I’m heartbroken and know it will take time to heal. I’ve also been offered a chance to return to Love Island. But for now, I need to take some time to think about it and rest.”

@uk.viralnews

Molly-Mae’s voice note has been leaked 😱👀😭 She exposes Tommy Fury for cheating #mollymae #mollymaehague #tommyfury #loveisland #loveislanduk #uk #news #xyzbca #fyp

♬ original sound - UK Viral 💅

The tape was full of bombshells that could leave you reeling and set the internet ablaze for days, however, it didn’t because the media asset was obviously fake as some netizens pointed out instantly.

“Sorry, it’s convincing… but not convincing enough… it isn’t Molly Mae,” one user noted in the comment section. Another user said: “Anyone who believes this needs to get off the internet.” “I call bull crap on this,” someone else commented. “It’s giving AI,” yet another user added.

Of course, one Google search will confirm that the supposed leaked audio cannot be true. Search results won’t mention any leaked voice notes and still describe these claims as rumours rather than confirmed, or serious allegations.

Yet, the emergence of fake evidence like these still exposes the need for answers that netizens still harbour weeks after the shocking announcement, as well as the willingness of fraudulent actors to prey on this demand and people’s nativity.

In the past few months, there has been a clear increase in AI-generated content about celebrities that used their voice, or likeness to spread hate and disinformation. Sometimes, AI is even used to create pornographic content about public figures. Famous victims of this practice include Taylor Swift, Drake, Bobbi Althoff, and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

