Sydney Sweeney calls wedding off and consciously uncouples from fiancé Jonathan Davino

Images courtesy of Sydney Sweeney via Instagram

After weeks of rumours about the state of Sweeney’s engagement, a source has stepped forward to set the record straight. Sweeney is decidedly not calling herself a fiancé anymore.

67127

Sydney Sweeney might be delivering a masterclass in conscious uncoupling right now: it all started with the Anyone But You star postponing her nuptials indefinitely due to her busy work schedule. This was followed by her sneakily deleting a New Year’s Eve picture of the two, which naturally raised some eyebrows. And now, a source has stepped forward to set the record straight. Sweeney is decidedly not calling herself a fiancé anymore. Apparently, a range of relationship issues have been disrupting the couple’s pre-marital bliss, setting their joint future on an uncertain path…

Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino reportedly met in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. While the 27-year-old actor enjoys a life in the spotlight, the 41-year-old entrepreneur and producer has managed to remain relatively private. The pair were expected to tie the knot in May this year, however, a source revealed in February that conflicting work obligations made the couple put a pin in their upcoming wedding.

But after a picture of Davino bending Sweeney over and kissing her, while surrounded by friends, surprisingly vanished from the actor’s Instagram feed, rumours about the state of their engagement started to circulate online.

Sydney Sweeney shares a cute photo with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. pic.twitter.com/rQjq1FoWB0 — Sydney Sweeney fans (@sweeneydailyx) January 2, 2025

Was the couple quietly paving the way for a full-blown breakup announcement?

Apparently, not quite, as a source revealed to the DailyMail.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider said.

So the wedding bells can stop ringing for now, however, romantics can still hold on to hope.

“They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” they continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments.”

Indeed, the 27-year-old is juggling quite a lot of different projects right now. The actor is currently filming the movie adaptation of the psychological thriller The Housemaid and is about to promote the thriller Echo Valley. She is also starring in the forthcoming Barbarella reboot and a biopic of boxer Christy Martin, next to being wrapped up in brand partnerships with Miu Miu and Crocs-owned casual footwear brand HEYDUDE.

Oh, and let’s not forget the actor’s grand return to the set of Euphoria this year for the long-awaited production of season 3, after an extended hiatus.

For now, Sweeney seems to have taken refuge at the Beverly Hills Hotel since February, while her boyfriend remains at their shared home.

So let’s hope that the couple learns to navigate this stressful period before this temporary separation becomes permanent.