How PUBG MOBILE’s Ptopia Design Project and World of Wonder are changing the game

PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about battle royales—it’s a platform where creativity thrives. Through the Creative Vision Awards, the game is spotlighting the creators pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the Ptopia Design Project and World of Wonder.

It’s no secret that PUBG MOBILE is one of the world’s most popular mobile games. But PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about adrenaline-pumping battles and survival challenges. It’s a hub for creativity, a space where players become designers, and a platform that rewards innovation. The Creative Vision Awards are the perfect example of this.

Hosted as part of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC), the awards celebrate the game’s most talented creators. At the heart of this innovation are two creative platforms—Ptopia Design Project (PDP) and World of Wonder (WOW). PDP allows players to design in-game items like outfits and weapons, bringing their artistic visions to life. Meanwhile, WOW is PUBG MOBILE’s custom map creation mode, where players can build and design entirely new game experiences, from battle arenas to racing challenges. These individuals are pushing boundaries through the PDP and WOW platforms, which empower players to contribute their creativity to the game’s ecosystem. Whether through intricate map designs or culturally inspired outfits, these creators prove that PUBG MOBILE is more than just a game—it’s a platform for global innovation.

What is PUBG MOBILE?

Released globally in March 2018, PUBG MOBILE is the mobile adaptation of the iconic PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Built with Unreal Engine 4, the game delivers an all-rounded battle royale experience. Up to 100 players parachute onto an island, scavenge for weapons and supplies, and fight to be the last one standing as the play zone shrinks. With its visually rich maps, tactical gameplay, and constant updates, PUBG MOBILE has attracted a massive global audience.

Today, PUBG MOBILE is much more than a battle royale game. It’s a cultural hub where players from over 200 markets come together to connect, compete, and create. The game’s commitment to community is evident in its dedication to innovation, with user-generated content (UGC) being one of its core focuses.

Meet the creators shaping PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE’s Creative Vision Awards are all about celebrating the unique talents of creators who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming. These visionaries are transforming the game into a global hub for creative expression.

One of these visionary creators is Ayanda Mzobe (ayandacyfer_65958), a South African graphic designer whose PDP creations merge vibrant African aesthetics with the global appeal of PUBG MOBILE. With guidance from his mentor, Brent Carl Swart (sgtoyota), Ayanda turned a college project into an award-winning design. “Brent is one of the reasons I started designing for the PDP—without him, I would have never taken the time for it. Since then, his mentorship has led me to winning two awards, and it boosted my creativity. And I don’t plan on stopping. Thanks to him, I’m having fun creating things that can be seen by not just my lecturers, but by the whole world,” he told SCREENSHOT.

Ayanda went on to add: “The more I submit, the more I actually win. […] Hopefully very soon, I will start making my own content and people will be more aware of me on a global scale.”

Similarly, Shehzin Mohammed Esmail (shaztokyo) has made waves as one of the female winners at this year’s awards. She has participated in over 20 PDP competitions, gaining recognition for her stunning designs that blend creativity with cultural storytelling. Winning this award is proof that anyone, regardless of gender or background, can make an impact. “Being one of the female winners at the Creative Vision Awards 2024 has been so exhilarating because being a woman of colour in a male-dominated industry can be a little bit daunting and can be hard. To have people look up to me and tell me things like ‘you are where I want to be’ encourages me to do this for other females of colour out there, and to let them know that they can do it too,” Shehzin shared.

For creators like Khan Samina, also known as Knight Queen, a WOW creator and winner of the Best Theme Design Award, PUBG MOBILE is more than just a game. It’s a space where collaboration fuels creativity and big ideas come to life. “PUBG MOBILE gave me the perfect platform to express myself [through the] web designs” they shared, highlighting the potential for innovation within the game’s ecosystem.

They continued, “Growing up in Pakistan, I’ve been inspired by traditional designs and landscapes, which often influence my maps. Living in the UK has also exposed me to new ideas and techniques, helping me create more diverse content.”

Other standout WOW creators include Ahmed Ibrahem Ahmed (WarriorMido), winner of the Most Popular Award, who has been instrumental in supporting other map designers, and Allouch (علُوشツ), a web developer from Morocco who adapted his technical skills to design unique gameplay experiences in WOW, winning the Best Gameplay Design Award. Hussein Ayoub (𝗛𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗯 🎭), who started creating maps in August 2023, took home the Best Stage Design Award for his innovative level layouts, while Husnain Shahzad (B2ksamurailive) has built a thriving WOW community, earning the Best Fun Factor Award for his exciting and engaging game modes.

On the PDP side, Pamrider, winner of the Most Creative Award, blends Southeast Asian design influences into PUBG MOBILE outfits, while I Nengah Ariestrada Dwi Prasetya (blublueart), recipient of the Regional Spotlight Award, brings a distinct artistic perspective to the platform. Brent Carl Swart, an educator and creator, has mentored new designers, including Ayanda, and earned the Special Contribution Award for his role in shaping the next generation of PDP artists.

A platform for creativity and expression

What makes PUBG MOBILE’s Ptopia Design Project and World of Wonder so special is their focus on UGC. The PDP lets players design everything from outfits to weapons, while WOW offers tools to create custom maps and game modes. Together, they turn the game into a blank canvas where creators can express themselves.

Shehzin Mohammed Esmail’s Best Outfit Design Award celebrates her ability to blend creativity with cultural storytelling. “My background influences my creative work. I’ve always been an artist, and I actually started off doing logo designs in South Africa, and I always thought I could be doing so much more. My artistry has really developed—just being an artist at heart has helped me a lot in this field. If you’re starting from scratch and learning by yourself, which you can totally do, it does take a bit more time but it’s worth it in the long run,” she shared.

In 2024, PUBG MOBILE has invested $50 million worth of resources into its co-creation ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to fostering creativity. With initiatives like these, the game is ensuring that players feel heard and have the tools to shape its future.

The future of PUBG MOBILE’s creator community

As PUBG MOBILE continues to celebrate creators, it’s clear that the Creative Vision Awards are just the beginning. With over 300 creators recognised to date, the game is setting a new standard for community engagement in the gaming industry.

For creators like Khan Samina, the platform is all about breaking boundaries and exploring new ways to innovate: “I try to think outside of the box, combining different features in unique ways. I experiment a lot and always look for new ideas to create maps that feel fresh and exciting.”

From designers showcasing their cultural heritage to map makers redefining gameplay, the creators behind the Creative Vision Awards are proof that gaming is evolving into a powerful platform for creative expression and global connection. And with PUBG MOBILE’s ongoing support, there’s no limit to what’s next.

The Creative Vision Awards prove that anyone can leave their mark on PUBG MOBILE. Whether you’re an artist, a gamer, or just someone with a big idea, the game’s UGC platforms—Ptopia Design Project and World of Wonder—offer the perfect tools to bring creative visions to life. The PDP enables players to design in-game items like outfits and weapons, while WOW empowers them to build custom maps and game modes, creating entirely new gameplay experiences. By giving players the freedom to innovate, these platforms ensure that PUBG MOBILE remains a constantly evolving world shaped by its community.

So, why wait? Dive into the Ptopia Design Project or World of Wonder today. Who knows—you could be the next creator celebrated on a global stage.

