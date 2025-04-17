Culture
MrBeast faces new backlash as fans demand refunds for disastrous Las Vegas immersive experience

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 17, 2025 at 01:38 PM

First came the controversial Glasgow Willy Wonka experience that gave the word ‘flop’ a new meaning. Then, a disastrous Bridgerton live-action event followed, which netizens dubbed an embarrassing scam. And now MrBeast—who has never been shy to invigorate a trend—jumped on the bandwagon with his own immersive event that turned out to be more of a Tanacon-esque trainwreck. Here is everything you need to know about the influencer’s latest controversy.

Jimmy Donaldson, who professionally goes by MrBeast, offered a heartfelt apology to his 385 million subscribers, in which he declared that the event “definitely isn’t the experience we hoped they’d deliver.”

Back in January, it was announced that the influencer has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas for the new ‘MrBeast Experience’, which was billed as a three-day event taking place from 13 April to 15. 

The event was supposed to be centred around “on-site activations and experiences” across the Resort property and in some of its restaurants, along with gift bags with exclusive merchandise. One of these was even supposed to include a $10,000 gift voucher, redeemable for cash.

Although only fans who booked the three-night stay were eligible for the mystery bags, it was advertised that the experience would be open to all visitors.

Yet, this engaging advertising didn’t seem to capture the reality of the event.

Fans arrived at the venue expecting fun games and exclusive experiences from MrBeast. Instead, they ended up waiting in their hotel rooms for the mystery bags. When the goodie bag arrived, fans were apparently quite underwhelmed.

And apparently, the promised activities were mainly just standing around and trying to figure out who to sue first—the hotel or Mr Beast personally.

“I’m here at Resorts World for the Mrbeast experience,” TikTok user Random Recess said in his video.

“Now, we were told that this was over three days. We had to pay in advance. And, y’all, it is day two, and there’s still nothing going on. They’ve given us, like, one item. The mystery box is supposed to be today, but I’m standing where there’s supposedly supposed to be an activation. There’s nothing going on,” he continued.

“So far, we’re not getting a lot of information […]. I don’t know. We’ll keep you all updated here on TikTok, but this is not looking great so far.”

@randomrecess

Day 2 of the @MrBeast experience @Resorts World Las Vegas and it’s still a bust. We’re giving it a chance and are vlogging our experience. So far nothing but a box of chocolates. No communication and no activations. #mrbeast #resortsworldlasvegas

♬ original sound - Random Recess
@randomrecess

Update from the PR disaster @Resorts World Las Vegas regarding the @MrBeast experience #mrbeast #resortsworld

♬ original sound - Random Recess
@ivangtv

Replying to @Eevee La Corgi Mr beast has just responded to the Mr beast experience situation #mrbeast #mrbeastexperience #lasvegas #resortsworld #foryou

♬ Mysterious and sad BGM(1120058) - S and N

When fans posted their gift bags it included branded water bottles, cookies, and t-shirts in different sizes, which could be purchased for around $9 online.

The influencer has since promised to make it to fans by inviting everyone affected to his studio.

