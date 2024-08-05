From Beast Games mistreatment to resurfaced racist comments, is MrBeast finally getting cancelled?

MrBeast’s reputation is in serious jeopardy. With resurfaced allegations of racist and sexist comments and a troubling past of inappropriate behaviour, the YouTuber is on the brink of full cancellation.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is entering the world of television with the launch of a new reality game show called Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video. However, people might not be that thrilled about the premiere of his latest venture. Why, you ask? MrBeast is very close to being cancelled, and it might be for valid reasons. Let me break it down for you.

Beast Games contestants accuse MrBeast of putting them in harmful situations

A striking report from The New York Times reveals that several contestants have spoken out about severe mismanagement during the show’s production. Complaints include inadequate food provision, insufficient medical care, and physical injuries suffered during the competition. The first round of filming, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, saw close to 2,000 participants living in the stadium where they had to surrender their food, clothes, and medications to the staff.

Contestants described meals as being insufficient, often consisting of cold oatmeal, raw vegetables and a hard-boiled egg. The only other dietary options available were MrBeast-branded Feastables chocolate bars. There were also troubling reports about delayed access to necessary medications. One participant claimed they went days without insulin and another stated that staff were dismissive when they needed food with their medication, reluctantly offering them “half a banana.”

Reports also highlight sleep deprivation, with contestants filming at night and trying to nap on the stadium’s sun-soaked turf during the day. Female contestants further alleged sexism, with some not receiving underwear while menstruating, as menstruation was deemed “not a medical emergency.” Many contestants felt the production team was unprepared for the large number of participants, noting they were misled about the expected number of contestants.

MrBeast’s racist and sexist comments resurface online

In addition to these recent allegations, MrBeast is also facing backlash from resurfaced clips from a 2017 livestream. In the video, the YouTuber made racist and sexist comments, including responding to a viewer’s question about “selling Black people for money” with a derogatory remark and using a homophobic slur multiple times. These clips were brought to light by American YouTuber and actress Rosanna Pansino on 24 July, sparking renewed outrage.

Shortly after, another clip from May 2017 resurfaced in which Donaldson suggested he would have sex with rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. The ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ rapper was 14 years old at the time the statement was made. The video has since been removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.

As of now, MrBeast has acknowledged his past use of inappropriate language, with a spokesperson stating that the YouTuber used such language as a teenager merely trying to be funny. The spokesperson emphasised that Donaldson has repeatedly apologised over the years and has learned the importance of being more aware and sensitive to the power of language.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the spokesperson said: “When Jimmy [Donaldson] was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny.”

Now, let’s get real for a moment. You can’t seriously tell me that a teenager’s attempt at being funny is an excuse for spewing racist and homophobic rhetoric. Sorry, but that’s not just “trying to be funny,” that’s simply being an asshole. And the fact that MrBeast is now the face of so many charitable efforts through Beast Philanthropy, an organisation that supposedly exists to leverage the power of social media to raise funds and help causes around the world, just makes this all the more infuriating.

It reeks of white saviour behaviour done poorly for clout. His past actions and these current allegations against his show don’t paint the picture of a genuinely changed person but rather someone adept at using their platform to cover up old sins and mismanagement. So, MrBeast, let’s drop the act. You can’t hide behind your teenage years forever, and you certainly can’t mask your problematic behaviour with a few grand gestures of charity.

MrBeast and Ava Tyson

And last but not least, we should also mention the ongoing controversies surrounding MrBeast’s longtime collaborator and YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson, who is facing multiple allegations of inappropriate contact with minors.

Fans from MrBeast’s show were in complete shock. In response to these allegations, MrBeast issued a statement: “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.”

MrBeast’s first video since the grooming allegations came to light was hit with hundreds of thousands of dislikes.

With these mounting allegations and resurfaced controversial comments, the YouTuber is teetering on the edge of a full-blown cancellation. And to be completely honest, I’m kind of here for it.