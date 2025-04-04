TikToker who started the NYC influencers are boring trend fired from her job for the viral video

The influencer, whose observations have dominated conversations on TikTok for weeks, shared the news with her followers in another viral clip.

Content creator Bridget, who started the ‘New York influencers are boring’ discourse as @martinifeeny on TikTok, has suffered an ugly consequence from the trend she started: she got fired from her job. The influencer, whose observations have dominated conversations on the video platform for weeks, shared the news with her followers in another viral clip, in which she revealed that her employer let her go because the company worked with the kind of influencers she’d been criticising.

“Yeah, I lost my job because of that original video. I worked for the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. That’s why I was bored, because they’re obsessed with those girls, it’s crazy. It’s like the only people they work with.”

“God forbid you speak your mind to your 90 followers at the time [and] you get clipped. But yeah, if you guys want to know the whole story and all the details, I’ll be happy to share.”

Of course, the comment section was flooded with support for the content creators, whose sharp and witty observations turned her into an overnight viral sensation.

What did Bridget say about New York influencers?

“Alright guys, I’m just going to say it. I hate all of the New York influencers,” the TikToker declared. “I think that they’re boring as fuck and they’re all carbon copies of each other.” She then listed their crimes, which included wearing the same jewellery, shopping at the same store (Revolve), and experiencing the same mental health issues (panic attacks).

The lack of diversity within the influencer community has long been criticised. However, Bridget also pointed towards a lack of originality and edge.

“They’re all just like basic a*s skinny […] so stuff looks cute on them but boring, no hate, they just bore the f*ck out of me, does anyone else agree?”

And as it turns out, most of the internet was also tired of seeing the same template, just different faces, on their For You Page.

@blanca_perdomo_ No but seriously what are y’all talking about 😅😅😭🤣 That video did strike a nerve with a lot of the girlies 🤷🏻‍♀️🤣 Like even the concept of a "nyc influencer" is just weird. These are the same people who make being in nyc their whole personality and more likely than not didn’t even grow up in NYC let alone the tri state area 🤷🏻‍♀️ @Paulie Mars @Isabela 💫🌟 @Tatiana Angel #nycinfluencer #nycinfluencers #newyorkcity #nyclife #acquiredstyle #carlyweinstein ♬ original sound - blanca_perdomo_

Unsurprisingly, most of the ‘perpetrators’ were white, usually blonde, thin, and conventionally attractive city dwellers, who frequently collaborated with fashion brands that most definitely use child labour.

So, next to a general vapidness, netizens also called out a lack of responsibility and awareness.

What’s next for Bridget aka @martinifeeny?

In addition to turning ‘not boring’ into a brand that she proudly displays on a white cap with bright pink font, the content creator seems to be posting more regularly to grow her following.

All signs point towards Bridget seeking success in this glamorous yet elusive realm too, hopefully spelling a change for the landscape.

Until then, it stands as a cautionary tale about how even a joke shared with only 90 followers can end up costing you your 9 to 5.