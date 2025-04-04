Culture
>

Influencers

TikToker who started the NYC influencers are boring trend fired from her job for the viral video

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 4, 2025 at 01:22 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

TikToker who started the NYC influencers are boring trend fired from her job for the viral video
67369

Content creator Bridget, who started the ‘New York influencers are boring’ discourse as @martinifeeny on TikTok, has suffered an ugly consequence from the trend she started: she got fired from her job. The influencer, whose observations have dominated conversations on the video platform for weeks, shared the news with her followers in another viral clip, in which she revealed that her employer let her go because the company worked with the kind of influencers she’d been criticising.

“Yeah, I lost my job because of that original video. I worked for the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. That’s why I was bored, because they’re obsessed with those girls, it’s crazy. It’s like the only people they work with.”

@martinifeeny

Replying to @TJ #nycinfluencers #boring #nycbfluncers are boring

♬ original sound - MartiniFeeny

“God forbid you speak your mind to your 90 followers at the time [and] you get clipped. But yeah, if you guys want to know the whole story and all the details, I’ll be happy to share.”

Of course, the comment section was flooded with support for the content creators, whose sharp and witty observations turned her into an overnight viral sensation.

What did Bridget say about New York influencers?

“Alright guys, I’m just going to say it. I hate all of the New York influencers,” the TikToker declared. “I think that they’re boring as fuck and they’re all carbon copies of each other.” She then listed their crimes, which included wearing the same jewellery, shopping at the same store (Revolve), and experiencing the same mental health issues (panic attacks).

@martinifeeny

Im SOOO bored by all these influencers lol #nycinfluencers #imo #nyc #tiktokgirls #bored

♬ original sound - MartiniFeeny

The lack of diversity within the influencer community has long been criticised. However, Bridget also pointed towards a lack of originality and edge.

“They’re all just like basic a*s skinny […] so stuff looks cute on them but boring, no hate, they just bore the f*ck out of me, does anyone else agree?”

And as it turns out, most of the internet was also tired of seeing the same template, just different faces, on their For You Page.

@blanca_perdomo_

No but seriously what are y’all talking about 😅😅😭🤣 That video did strike a nerve with a lot of the girlies 🤷🏻‍♀️🤣 Like even the concept of a "nyc influencer" is just weird. These are the same people who make being in nyc their whole personality and more likely than not didn’t even grow up in NYC let alone the tri state area 🤷🏻‍♀️ @Paulie Mars @Isabela 💫🌟 @Tatiana Angel #nycinfluencer #nycinfluencers #newyorkcity #nyclife #acquiredstyle #carlyweinstein

♬ original sound - blanca_perdomo_
@pauliemars

#stitch with @MartiniFeeny Once your following reflects the diversity of NYC, your FYP will get better. #nyc #influencers #nycinfluencers @Tyreak Told You @chelseaasoflate @Itscarolyngray

♬ original sound - Paulie Mars
@sunroom.so

#stitch with @MartiniFeeny Just had to jump in on this one! #aquiredstyle #newyorkinfluencer #newyorkcitycontentcreator #newyorkers

♬ original sound - Sunroom
@internet.anthropology

NYC influencers are boring because they’re coming from the same factory #nycinfluencer #nycinfluencersareboring #otd #dayinthelife #internetanthropology#CapCut

♬ original sound - Internet Anthropology

Unsurprisingly, most of the ‘perpetrators’ were white, usually blonde, thin, and conventionally attractive city dwellers, who frequently collaborated with fashion brands that most definitely use child labour.

So, next to a general vapidness, netizens also called out a lack of responsibility and awareness.

What’s next for Bridget aka @martinifeeny?

In addition to turning ‘not boring’ into a brand that she proudly displays on a white cap with bright pink font, the content creator seems to be posting more regularly to grow her following.

@martinifeeny

NYC influencers are boring but Martini Feeny is not 🍸 #nycinfluencers #boring #nyc #martinifeeny #dc #dietcoke

♬ Like That - Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

All signs point towards Bridget seeking success in this glamorous yet elusive realm too, hopefully spelling a change for the landscape.

Until then, it stands as a cautionary tale about how even a joke shared with only 90 followers can end up costing you your 9 to 5.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Don’t be fooled by Julia Fox’s so-called ‘relatable’ New York City flat tour

By Charlie Sawyer

Tracking down the mystery man who’s been punching women in the face in New York

By Abby Amoakuh

TikToker Chris Olsen witnesses subway stabbing amid rising violence on New York train system

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

TikToker Chris Olsen witnesses subway stabbing amid rising violence on New York train system

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Keep vaping or your Tamagotchi dies. Introducing the latest vape invention in New York

By Alma Fabiani

A Taylor Swift course will be taught at New York University by the ultimate Swiftie

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Millie Bobby Brown going to play Britney Spears in a new biopic?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is the Ask for Angela scheme a fraud? New shocking investigation exposes dangerous failings

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Elon Musk’s grandfather’s far-right ties: Exploring the roots of the billionaire’s radical beliefs

By Abby Amoakuh

Keke Palmer recounts agent’s shocking response to inappropriate kiss scene she had to shoot age 12

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beyoncé dragged into Jay-Z and P Diddy assault allegations debate as controversy heats up online

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Trevor Noah under fire for immigration jokes at the 2025 Grammys amid mass deportation operation

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

South Carolina death row inmate who requested firing squad execution scheduled for 1 November

By Amna Akram

Hira Anwar’s tragic story: How a teen’s fight for identity sparked a call to action to end honour killings

By Abby Amoakuh

Gracie Abrams claps back at fans after they petition to replace Dora Jar as her opening act

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton fans on X accuse show of sidelining Simone Ashley and her character Kate Sharma

By Abby Amoakuh

Aimee Lou Wood urges fans not to copy her teeth as DIY teeth filing trend rises on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

How Florida’s hurricanes could sway the presidential election. And what officials are doing to keep voters safe

By Abby Amoakuh

Why are people claiming that Mark Zuckerberg killed JonBenét Ramsey and Jeffrey Epstein?

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacob Elordi divides the internet with new beard and long hair, setting off different theories