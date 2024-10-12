What does 304 mean? We explain the secret code that’s breaking TikTok

The internet has no shortage of slang terms, as seen with the recent apparition of weird and wacky new words such as ‘rizz’ and ‘gyatt’. And if you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Instagram lately, you might have noticed the number ‘304’ popping up in captions, comments, and videos. But what does it actually mean?

Much like other internet slang, 304 has a hidden meaning that isn’t immediately obvious. Once you crack the code though, it’s clear why the term has become a popular way to make sly (and sometimes not-so-nice) digs at others. So what exactly is 304, and why is it all over TikTok? Let’s break down its meaning, origin, and how it’s being used online.

What does 304 mean?

304 is a euphemism for a “promiscuous” woman, who expresses her sexuality freely and openly, or a sex worker according to Urban Dictionary. I did have to clean this definition up because the original one featured on the slang dictionary’s website was disgustingly sexist, by the way. The term’s meaning derives from the fact that 304 typed into an old-school calculator and turned upside down looks like the English word “hoe.” I’m pretty sure you don’t need my help understanding that word.

Used in a sentence, it works something like this: “Look at that 304 making these peeps gag for it without even trying.”

Or: “Look at that thirst trap, that’s some 304 sh*t,” and: “All these gals are looking extra spicy recently. Must be that 304 culture.”

Sometimes even: “She got so much rizz, she pulled in three guys on her way here. Classic 304 behaviour.”

What does 304 mean on TikTok?

Due to the strict moderation rules of social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, creators and users have had to come up with unique terms and codewords to discuss taboo or adult-themed topics. The unassuming word ‘accountant,’ for instance, refers to erotic dancers—because of dollar bills, you get it?—or people in the adult entertainment industry. In the same way, ‘304’ emerged as a hidden code for women to refer to themselves as sexually open or sex workers.

What is 304tok?

As soon as the term gained widespread use among sex workers, a whole TikTok community created itself around the term under the search 304tok. Videos featured within that section are predominately made by sex workers who share advice and their experiences with each other. The hashtag currently has around 35,600 posts.

@lucyhuxleyxxx Replying to @Victoria I started out at the top of “mid range” to get some experience and now my prices are high end #304tok ♬ original sound - Lucy Huxley

Is 304 culture misogynistic?

As the rest of the internet started to catch on to the secret code, the term 304 was quickly used as a misogynistic smear for women who dress “provocatively” or openly express their sexuality.

Urban Dictionary is full of examples of this as aforementioned with in-sentence examples ranging from: “Ew! Look at that 304,” to “I’ma f*ck dat 304 up,” and “I’m concerned with the booby/booty thirst traps she posts on social media. This behaviour leads me to believe I’m dating a 304.”

Homophobic uses of the term have also become more widespread, with multiple netizens using it to refer to bisexual women. This, of course, feeds into outdated stereotypes that bisexuals, specifically bisexual women, are just lusty, debauched nymphomaniacs who like to get their freak on with literally anyone.

So the term has taken a turn towards the derogatory, often weaponised to shame women for their sexual choices and appearance. How predictable of the internet…

Should you use 304?

If you want to use the word in a positive and empowering way to refer to your friends or sex workers alike, go ahead and give it a spin. The use of leetspeak (Using numbers instead of letters) always makes me feel like I’m in a spy novel, so I get it. But if you feel the need to disparage or slander a woman with it, you should probably take a critical look at yourself and the misogynistic motives that might be guiding your actions.