What is nugu? Exploring the viral term for underrated Kpop groups

Image courtesy of Cignature's 'Dear Diary Moment'

While some Kpop groups skyrocket to the top of domestic and international music charts, most don’t. These lesser-known groups are considered to be ‘nugu’ by fans. But what exactly does it mean?

It’s no secret that Kpop has made waves throughout the music world. Even if you aren’t a dedicated fan, you’d probably recognise the chorus of ‘Dynamite’ by BTS or ‘Cupid’ by FIFTYFIFTY if they started playing. K-pop’s trendsetting musical production, a catchy blend of bilingual lyrics and highly stylised, fashion-forward looks, have made some of these ensembles the most famous boy bands and girl groups of the past decade.

To get there, these artists have endured rounds of auditions and boot camps (often for years) to mould the perfect aesthetic and assemble indestructible groups. But while some groups skyrocket to the top of domestic and international music charts, most don’t. These lesser-known groups—such as Cignature, Nine.i or ONF, to name a few—are considered to be ‘nugu’ by fans. But what exactly does nugu mean? Let’s dive into it.

What does nugu mean in Kpop?

According to Fanlore, a wiki site dedicated to fan communities, the Korean word nugu (누구) translates to “who?”. The origin of the term can be traced back to the LiveJournal community ‘Omana They Didn’t’, as cited by this 2013 Tumblr post from the blog Kpop Dictionary. Despite being a Korean word, the term was and is primarily used by international Kpop fans, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Fanlore explains that South Korean fans more commonly use the word mangol (망돌) which loosely translates to “flop” when describing bands in this category.

That being said, nugu remains the more popular term. The profile @nugupromoter has become a leading Kpop fan account, serving as a reliable outlet for news related to underrated girl groups. Since joining Twitter in May 2020, @nugupromoter has gained over 100,000 followers and, as per Fanlore, it’s credited with popularising the term nugu within Kpop stan communities and elsewhere online.

Whichever word you use, nugu or mangol Kpop groups are understood to be those that are lesser-known and ultimately, not as successful—aka the opposite of BTS, BLACKPINK or TXT. Fans popularised the term to categorise the steady stream of new groups emerging from Kpop’s distinctive system, which is shaped by all-encompassing management companies—similar to those that existed in the UK and US during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment (also known as the ‘Big 3’) have dominated the South Korean music industry since the late 1990s until today. They’ve been criticised for their heavy-handed approach to management (you probably have some idea of the demanding hours, rigorous work schedules, cutthroat rounds of auditioning and many accusations of corruption), sometimes referred to as “total management.” Under this highly regimented system, three categories of groups seem to emerge: the highly successful, the mid-tier and the nugu.

WAIT NUGU IS A KOREAN WORD? AND IT MEANS "WHO" ??? i thought ya'll just made slang for "new group" this whole time 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KDWOzXPxG7 — jimin 📁 (@jmfolder) July 31, 2024

Is the term nugu dismissive?

Initially, the term nugu may seem innocuous, but the meaning of the word is largely subjective. Some use the term in a dismissive way to put down up-and-coming groups or bands that can’t seem to make a break in the industry. Fanlore points out that, in this case, it’s often used as a synonym for a “nobody.” On the other hand, some fans think of it as a term of endearment. Alternatively, it can be used to indicate exclusivity. Similar to how English speakers describe their musical preferences as indie, alt or underground, nugu can be used to refer to relatively undiscovered groups.

Some fans of nugu groups use the word as a status symbol and a way of signalling their distinctive taste. UCLA professor Suk-Young Kim told CBS News that Kpop is “way more than music. It is a total entertainment that incorporates choreography, fashion, lifestyle.” With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans who connect with the relatively under-the-radar music of these nugu groups feel as though it speaks to their sense of self.

However, nugu Kpop groups aren’t a direct equivalent of indie music in the West. Some fans online argue that being nugu is detrimental to these Kpop artists, many of whom have dedicated years to intense training in the industry. As Reddit user SnooMacarons3863 puts it: “Being nugu is absolutely terrible for the group and there’s no need to glorify it. Western indie artists (which stands for independent) don’t need to sacrifice their youth and education in order to make music.”

Many fans point out that members of nugu groups are often just as talented as those in more popular groups, but they often lack the backing from their management to reach the next level in their careers. As a result, they have little to no bargaining power as employees; some artists even work multiple jobs to get by. Reddit user myl3vu agrees, saying: “Being a nugu group is pretty bad. These idols are going to come out of their short-lived careers with so much debt and unresolved dreams, or they end up re-debuting in a hundred more groups and continue to accumulate that debt with very little (if any) reward.”

most nugu groups are nugu because kpop fans refuse to look outside of the big 4 and deem any group other than their favs to be untalented and unworthy of attention when at the end of the day nugus are doing it 10x better https://t.co/JXytSRtd0Z — saturn (@jjunlver) July 26, 2024

Overall, nugu groups can be seen as an inevitable outcome of South Korea’s regimented entertainment industry. However, while nugu groups are still the product of leading management companies, they point to where Kpop may be headed. As Kpop has declined domestically and internationally as of late, the growing fandoms surrounding nugu groups and the dispersed popularity align with Bang Si-Hyuk’s ideas about the future of the genre.

The HYBE founder believes that Kpop will gradually become more localised globally, as non-Korean producers become more involved in the creation of the music. Ultimately, he sees “combining K-pop’s producing technology with foreign talents” as the next step in cementing the genre’s long-lasting impact worldwide.



Si-Hyuk’s predicted evolution of Kpop could allow nugu bands to fill a gap in the South Korean market. As highly successful Kpop groups gain traction internationally and incorporate global influencers into their bands, these nugu groups could become more popular domestically by sticking to tried-and-true sounds and aesthetics. Ultimately, while no aspiring Kpop idol dreams of being labelled nugu, these groups still play an important role in fandoms.