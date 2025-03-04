Was Adam Sandler kicked out of the 2025 Oscars or was it staged? Fans speculate after his fiery outburst

The 2025 Oscars were full of unforgettable moments, but one stood out in particular—Adam Sandler’s unexpected outburst during the opening monologue. The incident divided viewers on whether it was a staged bit or an actual “f*** you” moment to the awards show. Adding fuel to the fire, Halle Berry stole a kiss from Adrien Brody on the red carpet as payback for his 2003 Oscars stunt. Regardless of the intent, both moments are still dominating conversations online, with people questioning whether they were publicity stunts or not.
During his opening monologue, host Conan O’Brien played the role of “Giuliana Rancic”, mocking the glamorous looks of the star-studded crowd. However, the joke quickly turned to Adam Sandler, who was sitting in an aisle seat wearing basketball shorts and a bright blue hoodie, a stark contrast to the usual tuxedos and designer gowns.
“You’re dressed well, Adam,” Conan said sarcastically. “What are you wearing?” the comedic quipped. The exchange escalated as O’Brien pressed him further, prompting Sandler to launch into a full-blown outburst, reminiscent of the over-the-top characters he’s played in his classic comedies.
“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing “‘til you brought it up!” Sandler yelled, visibly frustrated.
“You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 am, Adam,” O’Brien replied, aptly describing the actor’s attire.
The scene quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, and the video spread like wildfire on social media. Some viewers speculated that this was just a clever skit planned by Conan O’Brien, while others wondered if Sandler was making a statement about not conforming to Hollywood’s superficial standards. Was this a “f*ck you” moment aimed at the glitz and glamour of the Oscars?
The debate only intensified as more users weighed in: “Hollywood doesn’t like him because he doesn’t play their sick game,” one user commented. “He’s never visited Epstein Island before,” they added, hinting at the darker undercurrents of the entertainment elite. Many viewers were quick to label the exchange as Sandler’s attempt to send a message—he’s been in the industry for decades and has never been one to conform to its expectations.
But the moment didn’t end there. Sandler, still fired up, made his way over to actor Timothée Chalamet, who was sitting nearby. With his usual comedic flair, Sandler yelled, “CHALAMEEEEET!” before giving the “Dune” star an impromptu hug and heading out of the Dolby Theatre. The surreal moment left the crowd in stitches, but it only fueled the ongoing speculation. Was this a scripted joke or a spontaneous outburst?
Some even drew parallels between Sandler’s rebellious attitude and recent political moments. Several viewers likened his defiance to the tension seen in the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, who questioned Zelensky’s attire during an Oval Office meeting.
Before leaving the function, Sandler joked with the crowd, saying, ‘You are all welcome to join me for a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park tonight. Midnight tip-off. The guy from Nosferatu, he’s on my team.’
However, some viewers couldn’t help but wonder if Sandler’s early departure was less about a spontaneous exit and more about being kicked out of the Oscars. The tension during his interaction with Conan O’Brien, paired with his sudden exit, sparked speculation about whether it was all part of a carefully staged moment—or if he was genuinely fed up with the event.
Meanwhile, another iconic moment was unfolding on the Oscars red carpet. Actress Halle Berry, ever the trailblazer, made headlines when she stole a kiss from actor Adrien Brody, seemingly getting her “payback” for his impromptu kiss onstage during the 2003 Oscars. The kiss became infamous as Brody surprised Berry with a passionate smooch after winning the Oscar for Best Actor.
This year, Berry turned the tables, stealing a kiss from Brody on the red carpet as a playful, albeit symbolic, moment of revenge. It was a lighthearted addition to the night’s many unpredictable moments, and fans couldn’t help but smile at the full-circle moment between the two.
The debate surrounding both moments continues to spark conversation, keeping the buzz around the exclusive event alive and well.