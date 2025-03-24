Culture
>

Internet culture

Alix Earle sues Gymshark for dropping $1 million deal over pro-Israel posts

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 24, 2025 at 01:18 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Alix Earle sues Gymshark for dropping $1 million deal over pro-Israel posts
67013

Social media influencer Alix Earle has filed a lawsuit against British fitness brand Gymshark, claiming the company owes her $1 million (£770,000) after they prematurely ended a sponsorship deal with her. The lawsuit, filed in the High Court, asserts that Gymshark cut the deal short in late 2023 after Earle faced backlash over her pro-Israel views, particularly with the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Earle, who has made a name for herself as an influencer and the host of the Hot Mess podcast, had signed a contract with Gymshark that required her to produce content featuring the brand, including three TikTok videos and four Instagram posts. However, according to court filings, the partnership was terminated in January 2024 after the brand faced criticism for its association with the influencer.

As reported by The Times, in 2023, Earle shared several social media posts expressing support for Israel amid the latest development in the Israel-Palestine war, which led to online backlash. One of her posts on Instagram urged her followers to “stand with the people of Israel.”

The criticism directed at Earle for her stance reportedly reached Gymshark’s executives, with some even accusing the brand of endorsing a “Zionist” viewpoint, despite the brand’s efforts to be inclusive.

However, Earle’s recent lawsuit argues that Gymshark’s decision to end the deal was unjust, particularly because her pro-Israel views were expressed before any official partnership had been signed. The influencer claims that Gymshark’s reaction to the backlash was unwarranted and that the company should honour the full terms of their agreement. She is now seeking compensation for the $1 million she believes she is owed due to the abrupt termination of the deal.

In response to the lawsuit, Gymshark has denied ever signing a contract with Earle. The brand’s legal team asserts that no formal agreement was in place, and they are prepared to defend their position in court.

Interestingly, this legal battle is not Earle’s first public controversy. In the past, the influencer has faced criticism for older social media posts, including racist content from her teenage years, targeting Black and Asian communities. Earle did later publicly apologise for those past remarks (in a singular Instagram story)  promising to do better and acknowledging her mistakes.

But let’s not forget, that Earle also trademarked those old racist tweets. So, if anyone dares to resurface them, she can hit them with a lawsuit. Classic move, right?

As of now, the way this case unfolds might force brands to reconsider who they partner with and what kind of values they’re willing to endorse. Gen Z consumers are loyal, but they’ll fold the second a company aligns itself with an influencer whose views may not always reflect inclusivity or respect for all communities.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Latino boycott of Coca-Cola goes viral after TikTok claims the company reported workers to ICE

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans boycott Stranger Things ahead of season 5 release amid Noah Schnapp controversy

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump shares ignorant AI-generated video of what Gaza would look like under his rule

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump shares ignorant AI-generated video of what Gaza would look like under his rule

By Charlie Sawyer

Women in Gaza are using parts of tents as period products

By Charlie Sawyer

Kill them all, US Congressman Andy Ogles tells activist when asked about Gaza

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s Go Back to Where You Came From is a disturbing social experiment that completely misses the mark

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Was Adam Sandler kicked out of the 2025 Oscars or was it staged? Fans speculate after his fiery outburst

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Tash Peterson, the controversial vegan activist who just lost a $200,000 defamation case?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Alix Earle sues Gymshark for dropping $1 million deal over pro-Israel posts

By Charlie Sawyer

Not only are BMI scores sexist, racist and anxiety-inducing, they’re also massively inaccurate

By Abby Amoakuh

Sex scenes in Netflix’s It’s What’s Inside pose questions about sexual consent during body-swapping

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

South Carolina death row inmate who requested firing squad execution scheduled for 1 November

By Charlie Sawyer

BrewDog co-founder James Watt’s problematic past resurfaces amid work/life balance controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Noor Alfallah, the woman with geriatric rizz dating Hollywood’s most famous grandpas?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

German company launches first digital condom aiming to block non-consensual recording during sex?

By Charlie Sawyer

What is the pink tote lid moment TikTok trend that’s exposing Gen Z’s mothers’ toxic behaviour?

By Charlie Sawyer

New details emerge about Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations against Brad Pitt

By Abby Amoakuh

What is soaking? Everything you need to know about the Mormon sex loophole

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

German island to scrap controversial Christmas tradition of hitting women brutally with cow horns

By Louis Shankar

5 essential TV shows to watch before the chaos of the 2024 US presidential election

By Abby Amoakuh

First ever porn app launches on iOS devices to coincide with iPhone’s 18th birthday