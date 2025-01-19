From Andrew Garfield to Cillian Murphy, why are Gen Z women obsessed with slutty glasses?

What is the sexiest thing a man can wear? The common consensus on TikTok is that ‘slutty glasses’—thick, black frames with a brooding, intellectual vibe—are the ultimate accessory, transforming any look with a touch of allure and mystery.

What is the sexiest thing a man can wear? Ask a group of people and you’ll likely receive a variety of answers ranging from a ‘sharp, tailored suit’, to ‘dark fitted jeans’, or (my personal favourite) ‘the skin of his enemies’. Yet, there’s one crucial item that consistently ranks on top of everyone’s list: a pair of slim glasses. Andrew Garfield proved this on 6 January 2024, when he let netizens bear witness to the full power of seductive eyewear. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about 2025’s hottest male accessory.

What are slutty glasses?

Read closely now, because it turns out there’s a specific pair of glasses you need to wear to attract the right kind of attention. And on TikTok, it looks like most users have identified a larger, rectangular pair of specs with slightly rounded edges as the go-to model.

The frame should ideally be black and slim, to create a soft, brooding and quiet intellectual allure that every single-and-ready-to-mingle person is secretly trying to exude. Don’t believe me? Then check out these visuals to convince yourself:

Of course, society’s fascination with really smexy glasses isn’t exactly something new. They have always been a steady fashion staple, donned by men and women alike. Despite being small, glasses can significantly change a person’s overall look and style. They’re like a magic trick for your face, instantly adding flair and intrigue with minimal effort.

Want to look smart although you have no idea what is going on? Glasses! Need to hide the fact you haven’t slept in three days? Glasses! Trying to convince your crush you read more than just memes? Glasses! Need a quick disguise after embarrassing yourself in public? You guessed it, glasses! It’s really that simple.

And on 6 January 2025, actor Andrew Garfield became the talk of the town after he unleashed the full power of slutty glasses on one fateful Golden Globes night.

Why is the internet going crazy over Andrew Garfield’s glasses?

When the We Live In Time star stepped on the red carpet, he showed off a pair of sun shades that made every Gen Zer on this planet scream out “Oh my god!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the actor has slipped on glasses, on or off screen.

sluttiest thing a man can do is be andrew garfield wearing glasses pic.twitter.com/BlST82IIk7 — iordana⁸³ 🪐 (@murdockswifey) July 13, 2024

But once a tailored suit, a scrubby beard, and combed-back hair were in the mix, it was game over for every single girlie and gay in the Western hemisphere.

When Garfield went inside to present an award with Kerry Washington, he exchanged the shades for a simple and sleek pair of black reading glasses. And man, I felt ready to take off a couple of layers despite the temperatures being around 6 degrees in the UK right now. Does anyone have water? Or Andrew Garfield’s number? Help a woman in need, please!

need a thr**some with Andrew Garfield and his reading glasses tbh jesus christ#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZuTYzGgdu4 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Garfield in his reading glasses just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my bed room pic.twitter.com/kjJ0wOKWZa — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 6, 2025

andrew garfield in cunty glasses pic.twitter.com/sJil7GLX4y — kenzie xcx 🧛🏼 (@kenzvanunu) January 6, 2025



People who say there is no monoculture anymore have never experienced being gay and online when Andrew Garfield does something as important as put on his glasses #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/czgPdfpLeK — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2025

So now there is nothing left to do, except for acknowledging that slutty glasses are set to have a massive moment in 2025, all thanks to Garfield’s bold demonstration at the Globes. And I can’t wait to see who else can pull them off that well.