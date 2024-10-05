The Future
What are Pit Viper sunglasses? From their 90s roots to their controversial fanbase

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

These days, it feels like fashion revivals are occurring all at once. So is it any surprise that Pit Viper sunglasses, aka the most garish sunglasses ever, are trending at the same time as 90s minimalism, Y2K corpcore office apparel, 2010s indie sleaze and everything in between? Still, you may be wondering, when did Pit Viper sunglasses come out, and why are they making a splash now? Let’s dive into it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@pit_viper)

What are Pit Viper sunglasses?

First things first: what are Pit Viper sunglasses and where do they come from? Pit Viper, as a brand, is known for its distinct neon wraparound sunglasses, as well as its dedication to 80s party mountain nostalgia and ski dirtbag culture. Despite the goofy, humour-filled branding and associated marketing seen on the company’s Instagram, the glasses are inspired by military eyewear, one of the reasons why Pit Vipers are so expensive.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@pit_viper)

The accessory features premium details, such as adjustable lenses and no-slip-grip rubberised touch points to keep them securely in place, whether you’re hitting the slopes, doing a keg stand or anything in between. This combination of absurd aesthetics and professional-quality designs has earned Pit Viper a cult following, ranging from frat boys and hockey players to professional cyclists and diehard skiers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@pit_viper)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@pit_viper)

While the shades most often pop up on social media feeds, they also make regular appearances in niche digital publications, such as Outdoor Gear Lab and Gear Junkie. Both of these product-tested articles praise them for their impressive durability, relatively reasonable price point and surprising comfort.

Though the brand’s eyewear looks like it was pulled straight from the ski slopes of the 80s or 90s, Pit Viper was founded in 2012 by Chuck Mumford and his college friend Chris Garcin. The pair told WIRED that the business started from a neon briefcase that Mumford would bring everywhere, noting that it was a big hit at parties. Inside the case were pairs of ultra-bright military-grade sunglasses from the 90s that Mumford upcycled with neon spray paint.

According to WIRED contributor Nicole Gull McElroy, Mumford and Garcin called this unorthodox business tactic “briefcasing,” an idea that still underpins their marketing campaigns today and answers the question: Why are Pit Viper sunglasses popular? 

The brand’s website is a great example of its ability to tap into multiple subcultures at once. It’s designed to look like an early 90s webpage and peppered with jokes from the same decade; for example, if you scroll down and find their email subscription box, the sample address is “[email protected].” According to McElroy, “the Pit Viper experience is an exercise in revisiting the neon-coloured, potty-humour-filled, throw-down vibe of the ‘90s.” 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@pit_viper)

Likewise, its scrappy social media presence creates a sense of loyalty between the brand and its consumer base. It even has an official finsta @piss_viper, where it makes fun of itself and its customers, as well as a third Instagram account, @pitvipergivesafuck where the brand speaks about more serious topics, still in the same tongue-in-cheek humour.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper (@piss_viper)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pit Viper Gives a Fuck (@pitvipergivesafuck)

But having such a loyal fan base has come with some pain… The brand has taken a hit as far-right influencers continually sport the eyewear. Some even refer to the shades as Nick Fuente’s sunglasses—Fuentes being one of the most extremist conservative commentators online. Over the years, the brand’s social team has also used its accounts to express disapproval of Pit Viper customers who wore the sunglasses while participating in, well, the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.

Last year, Pit Viper’s social team even posted on X that when Anthime Gionet, also known as Baked Alaska, a far-right influencer and 6 January attendee, spent $634.50 on its website, the brand donated the total amount to Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). According to SPLC’s website, the organisation works “in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people.”

In the tweet, Pit Viper stated: “When you spread hate in Pit Vipers, we donate your money to a cause that works against you.” It’s safe to say that Pit Viper knows when to get serious, and while it occasionally misses the mark, its marketing strategy seems to regularly hit all the right notes with its customers and netizens alike.

Building a business on ski dirtbag culture and early internet nostalgia combined with a thoughtful philosophy is paying off for Mumford and Garcin, I suppose. Even though Pit Viper is a private company, the Wall Street Journal reported that it made around $40 million in 2022. And while the super-bright shades may not be for you, you can definitely expect to see them in person and online for many, many months to come.

