What is beer bathing? The latest viral wellness trend popping up in spas across the UK

Beer bathing is the latest wellness craze sweeping the UK, combining the soothing properties of malt, hops, and mineral salts for a unique spa experience. But does soaking in beer really offer health benefits?

59804

Beer bathing is the current wellness trend making waves in the spa industry, but what exactly is it, and does it offer any real health benefits? We conducted a close inspection of the trend to get you the answers.

Recently, The Norfolk Mead boutique hotel opened the UK’s first-ever beer spa. “Derived from European traditions, this spa treatment incorporates the therapeutic benefits of Malt, Hops, and minerals salts, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere designed to soothe both the body and mind,” the hotel announced in a blog post offering details about the new spa.

What is beer bathing?

Essentially, beer bathing involves soaking your body in beer. It’s really as simple as that. Although it may seem like a novel idea, beer spas have actually existed for centuries, particularly in Eastern Europe, with the earliest records dating back to 921 AD. The Duke of Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic, was known to enjoy cold beer baths. This practice remains popular in Prague and has expanded to various locations in the UK and US.

Does beer bathing have any benefits?

Beer bathing can indeed be good for you. Ingredients like yeast, barley, and hops in beer are believed to offer health advantages. Bathing in these elements is thought to detoxify the body and hydrate the skin.

Dermatologist Hannah Kopelman from Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery explained to Woman’s World: “Hops, a primary component of beer, contain antioxidants that can help combat free radicals, potentially improving skin health. Yeast, another key ingredient, contains B vitamins and can help maintain skin’s moisture levels, which might be beneficial for dry skin conditions.” “Some proponents also claim that the acids in beer can help to exfoliate the skin, potentially aiding in the management of acne or eczema,” the expert added.

The potential benefits of beer bathing extend beyond skin health. And if you are interested in trying beer bathing at home, Dr. Kopelman offers some important advice for a safe and enjoyable experience. The professional suggests preparing a beer bath in moderation, once a week, to avoid potential skin irritation: “When making your own beer bath, use room temperature beer and skip hot water, which can strip your skin’s natural oils.”

Advocates of the practice claim that soaking in beer can help relieve stress, improve circulation, and soothe muscle aches and pains. The beer bath’s warmth combined with its ingredients’ therapeutic properties creates a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

However, it is important to note that while beer bathing may offer some benefits, it is not a cure-all.

According to Dr Kopelman: “Individuals with sensitive skin or allergies to any of the components in beer, such as hops or yeast, might experience irritation or allergic reactions. And the alcohol content in beer could potentially be drying to the skin, exacerbating dryness or causing irritation in some individuals.”

As of now, beer bathing is a fascinating and growing trend in the wellness industry. While the scientific evidence supporting these benefits is limited, the popularity of beer spas continues to rise. Just remember to approach it as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, traditional skincare and health practices.