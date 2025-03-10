Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

Druski, the popular comedian and social media personality, is facing serious allegations in connection with a lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham, who claims she was assaulted during a party organised by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The extensive ongoing legal cases involving Sean “Diddy” Combs are far from over. On 18 September 2024, Diddy was arrested on multiple felony charges, including allegations of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual acts, often through the use of firearms and threats of violence. Since his arrest, several high-profile individuals have been linked to the lawsuit, with multiple celebrities allegedly involved in the infamous “freak off” parties.

The latest name to be released to the public is that of social media personality and comedian Druski, who has issued a strong denial following serious allegations made in a lawsuit involving the music mogul.

The lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Ashley Parham, alleges a disturbing series of events during a party that allegedly took place in 2018. Parham has accused Druski and others of abuse, with the document detailing specific claims about her treatment at the hands of the comedian and Diddy.

In the 87-page court filing, Parham claims that Diddy instructed Druski to assault her. The complaint includes graphic and troubling details, one of which states that Druski allegedly doused Parham with oil and jumped on top of her body, causing significant injury due to his size. The lawsuit also claims that Diddy was present during the incident, sitting nearby and allegedly recording the assault while engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Shortly following the publication of his name, Druski took to his social media to vehemently deny the allegations. In a statement released on 10 March 2025, he referred to the claims as a “fabricated lie,” stating that he was not a public figure in 2018 and was “broke living with my mom” at the time, making the inclusion of his name in the lawsuit seem “outlandish.”

Druski’s statement continued, expressing sympathy for actual victims of abuse while asserting that the truth would come to light through evidence and that those behind the false accusations would be exposed.

The ongoing legal battle involving Diddy, who also denies the allegations, has attracted widespread attention. The rapper’s trial is set to begin on 5 May 2025, where both the defense and prosecution will present their sides. For now, Druski’s statement has added another layer to the already complicated case.

As the legal case progresses, how these allegations will play out in court remains to be seen.