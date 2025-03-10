Culture
>

Internet culture

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 10, 2025 at 01:01 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit
66588

The extensive ongoing legal cases involving Sean “Diddy” Combs are far from over. On 18 September 2024, Diddy was arrested on multiple felony charges, including allegations of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual acts, often through the use of firearms and threats of violence. Since his arrest, several high-profile individuals have been linked to the lawsuit, with multiple celebrities allegedly involved in the infamous “freak off” parties.

The latest name to be released to the public is that of social media personality and comedian Druski, who has issued a strong denial following serious allegations made in a lawsuit involving the music mogul.

The lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Ashley Parham, alleges a disturbing series of events during a party that allegedly took place in 2018. Parham has accused Druski and others of abuse, with the document detailing specific claims about her treatment at the hands of the comedian and Diddy.

In the 87-page court filing, Parham claims that Diddy instructed Druski to assault her. The complaint includes graphic and troubling details, one of which states that Druski allegedly doused Parham with oil and jumped on top of her body, causing significant injury due to his size. The lawsuit also claims that Diddy was present during the incident, sitting nearby and allegedly recording the assault while engaging in inappropriate behavior.

From the moment the news broke, netizens began chiming in, with one user reposting an old video of Druski. In the skit, Druski allegedly appears to be attempting to get a young woman drunk while taking advantage of her with other men.


Shortly following the publication of his name, Druski took to his social media to vehemently deny the allegations. In a statement released on 10 March 2025, he referred to the claims as a “fabricated lie,” stating that he was not a public figure in 2018 and was “broke living with my mom” at the time, making the inclusion of his name in the lawsuit seem “outlandish.”

Druski’s statement continued, expressing sympathy for actual victims of abuse while asserting that the truth would come to light through evidence and that those behind the false accusations would be exposed.

The ongoing legal battle involving Diddy, who also denies the allegations, has attracted widespread attention. The rapper’s trial is set to begin on 5 May 2025, where both the defense and prosecution will present their sides. For now, Druski’s statement has added another layer to the already complicated case.

As the legal case progresses, how these allegations will play out in court remains to be seen.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beyoncé dragged into Jay-Z and P Diddy assault allegations debate as controversy heats up online

By Charlie Sawyer

Netizens are revisiting P Diddy and Kim Porter’s relationship following the disturbing Cassie hotel video

By Alma Fabiani

Anonymous links Trump and Naomi Campbell to Epstein and threatens Minneapolis police

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Anonymous links Trump and Naomi Campbell to Epstein and threatens Minneapolis police

By Alma Fabiani

Day 2 of Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Epstein pilot testifies he flew Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton

By Alma Fabiani

Hollywood plant caretaker reveals celebrities’ TOP SECRETS on TikTok after getting fired

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Charlie Sawyer

Delta Air Lines exposed for invasive underwear regulations in leaked document

By Abby Amoakuh

Self-swab DNA kits by nonprofit Enough hit with backlash for claiming it could end rape in universities

By Abby Amoakuh

Influencer hit by a car after attempting viral Trust Him TikTok trend

By Abby Amoakuh

A femicide crisis is silently unfolding in Germany. We asked experts to weigh in on the reasons why

By Charlie Sawyer

Under The Influence podcast tried to publicly diss Drew Afualo and instantly regretted it

By Abby Amoakuh

Lamar Odom shocks internet after revealing he ordered a custom-made sex doll of Khloe Kardashian

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Child stars Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore reveal they were given substances as young children

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok users suspect there’s a serial killer in New South Wales linked to 67 unsolved murder cases

By Charlie Sawyer

Why are family vloggers fleeing LA? TikTok theory links exodus to California’s new child labour laws

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What’s Dior bags got to do with the Delta plane crash? Unpacking the wildest conspiracy theories about the Toronto flight

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TV host Andy Cohen faces cancellation over substance abuse, harassment, and exploitation allegations at Bravo

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Gordon Ramsay gives Dua Lipa stern warning after trying her viral Diet Coke pickle juice cocktail

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Heinz really think it could get away with racist stereotypes in a UK advert during Black History Month?