Why do Gen Zers think KFC is using human meat? Unpacking the controversy behind the chain’s latest ad

KFC’s latest commercial, which features a man being baptised in a lake of gravy, has triggered a wave of backlash from viewers, particularly among Gen Z and certain religious communities, with some accusing the company of promoting human meat consumption and crossing the line into blasphemy.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received almost 1,000 complaints about the ad, with viewers claiming it glorifies cultism, satanic imagery, and mocks religious practices, particularly the act of baptism. Despite the uproar, the ASA has chosen not to pursue an investigation, stating that the ad doesn’t violate any advertising regulations.

Released on 14 March 2025, KFC’s All Hail Gravy ad is the second instalment in the brand’s controversial ‘Believe’ campaign. The commercial follows a man lost in the woods who is led to a strange group of people carrying a golden egg. The group leads him to a “lake of gravy,” where he undergoes a bizarre baptism and is initiated into the “cult” of KFC.

This ad builds on the original ‘Believe’ campaign, aired in June 2024, depicting a dystopian world where a cult worships a giant chicken.

As reported by ADWEEK, KFC’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Monica Silic, explained that the campaign aims to provide a lighthearted escape from the chaotic state of the world, while also drawing attention to the brand among younger consumers. While aware that the ad might stir controversy, KFC’s marketing team and their agency Mother London wanted to spark conversation, particularly among Gen Z, who are active on social media and often vocal about issues surrounding brands.

“We know this campaign might divide opinions, but that’s intentional. We want to generate a conversation about the brand and its place in pop culture,” said Martin Rose, executive creative director at Mother London. “We’re building a world around KFC that is eccentric and full of humour, tapping into a cult-like following but in a fun, non-serious way.”

Despite the backlash, KFC’s strategy seems to be working. The campaign has already resulted in a 10 per cent year-over-year increase in the brand’s “modernity score,” a metric tracking how current and relevant KFC is perceived to be. In the fourth quarter of 2024, KFC’s UK sales grew by 5 per cent.

However, while the campaign was designed for humour and absurdity, many Gen Z viewers have interpreted it quite differently. They see it as a confession of sorts, suggesting that KFC is using human meat, which has sparked a call to stop eating it.

One TikTok user remarked, “Nothing says ‘finger-licking’ good’ like cannibalistic cult vibes. Who greenlit this? It’s more horror flick than food ad—definitely a recipe for appetite suppression.”

A few other users, in retrospect, dismissed the conspiracy theories, clarifying that it was just an ad and that no human meat is actually used in KFC chicken.

As of now, the controversy surrounding All Hail Gravy has not deterred KFC. In fact, the campaign is poised to continue across various platforms, including outdoor ads and brand partnerships, many of which are expected to touch on fashion and pop culture.

As KFC presses forward with its increasingly strange and humorous campaign, it’s clear that the brand is committed to staying at the forefront of Gen Z’s attention, even if it means risking polarising reactions and stirring up conversations on topics like cults, cannibalism, and the use of human meat. Yum…