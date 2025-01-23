TikToker Leo Skepi is known for three things: Loving Versace, black tank tops, and controversy

While I wouldn’t usually be intimidated by a guy who exclusively rocks Versace, Leo Skepi has proven himself to be a mouthpiece for controversy.

Every successful content creator on TikTok has a unique and identifiable brand. Drew Afualo has an iconic laugh and verbally shreds sexist men to pieces, Brittany Broski has a fluffy blonde fringe and incredible 70s glam, and Leo Skepi wears a black tank top, no matter the weather, and has an issue with filtering his thoughts. And while I’d much rather spend my time talking about Afualo and Broski, Skepi’s the one whose currently dominating headlines—and not for great reasons. Anyone who’s familiar with the influencer will have heard at least one of Skepi’s so-called “hot takes.” And while one on its own shouldn’t be the reason for the internet personality to be cancelled, it’s a whole different story when you look at the long list of claims he’s made.

Skepi is a big personality. He’s also 6 ft 7, ripped, and in all honesty, pretty bloody terrifying. And while I wouldn’t usually be intimidated by a guy who exclusively rocks Versace, the content creator has proven himself to be a mouthpiece for controversy, regularly going out of his way to incite hateful and problematic discourse.

From Skepi’s most recent scandal—wherein he insinuated that the entire homeless population of Los Angeles was using emergency services’ attention on the wildfires to commit crimes across the city—to his previous indiscretions, let’s break down exactly why a lot of people (myself included) are pretty pleased the black tank top bandit is yet again being held accountable for his words.

Leo Skepi downfall on this beautiful tuesday? pic.twitter.com/IXPmPUmTPS — DaFirst 👑 (@JrosTheFirst) April 9, 2024

Why is Leo Skepi controversial?

Leo Skepi has been a big personality on social media for quite some time now, kicking off his journey on TikTok back in 2021. Controversy is embedded into Skepi’s content. The influencer is mostly known for using his platform to share his opinions with a heavy dosage of sarcasm and dark humour. It’s either that or high octane luxury fashion hauls. And while some followers might describe Skepi as a life coach, I would take that label with a hefty pinch of salt—maybe a bucket, actually.

Questions about Skepi started swirling around online after he posted a now—deleted YouTube video in which he described a highly calculated and terrifying plan to mutilate his ex partner. Ew…

Leo Skepi spreading the harmful rhetoric that homeless people who are in the face of tragedy need to be feared while having recorded, edited and uploaded this to his YouTube (now deleted) is insanity. pic.twitter.com/hzSStyJkcC — caitlins hyperfixations (@caitlinsthg) January 15, 2025

leo skepi is a fucking deranged out of touch lunatic and idk why the fuck y’all listen to that dumbass. not a single intelligent word has left his mouth — symone/sasha colby stan account (@teejc116) January 12, 2025

In a subreddit thread discussing this particular podcast episode, one individual further explained: “He had a full on plan to kill people close to his ex and I think some random woman that he didn’t like? And even his ex’s pet? And was planning on chopping off his ex’s arms and legs but keep him alive so he suffers and apparently he knew doctors who were on board to help him with this?”

“That’s actually super strange, scary, and far from a ‘normal’ statement or thought. That actually scared me that he even fantasised about that, let alone thought about planning it to fruition,” one Redditor commented.

Not long after, in April 2024, Skepi was in the hot seat once again for posting a video to his page on TikTok effectively saying that brands have no responsibility to create size inclusive clothes. The influencer’s incredibly fatphobic rant sparked widespread outrage.

And to cap it all off, Skepi had his most recent scandal. The LA wildfires have been dominating headlines for weeks now, causing devastation across the city and leaving many in dire situations. One secondary fallout from this natural disaster has been an uptick in looting. And while this is a legitimate concern, Skepi posted a very fear-mongering video on TikTok in which he spoke at length about how people needed to protect themselves at all costs and be prepared for what’s coming. Indeed, his public service announcement felt a lot like a ‘call to arms’.

Specifically, Skepi said: “This is about to become a fight for resources. All these homeless people have been waiting for their moment. This is their time to shine, they’re already breaking into houses, businesses, stealing—people are setting more fires.” This gross and misleading narrative did not sit well with a number of people online, of course. Also, Leo, I swear you live in Texas now? Why are you even getting involved?

There has been a growing sentiment online about Skepi, with lots of netizens taking to X and TikTok to share their opinions:

@dylan.davii leo skepi is just a part of a bigger issue. check these ppl before they even get in the door ♬ original sound - Dylan Davis

Leo skepi is genuinely so fucking insufferable like I'm sorry I cannot stand that motherfucker I try not to be so publicly hateful in my life but I just can't do it anymore I have him blocked on everything and he still sometimes weaves his way onto my fyp and it ruins my day — atari (@tayjailer_) January 15, 2025

That being said, the content creator does have an incredibly loyal fanbase and some have even credited him with saving their lives and massively helping improve their mental health. Underneath a particular video criticising Skepi, one user wrote: “He’s helped so many people who are in hard places because they feel like the world has changed so much that we feel like we don’t fit in anymore and he lets us know we are fine being who we are.” Another noted: “I love Leo and y’all can’t change my mind about that man.”

TikTok is a breeding ground for controversy, we all know this. And while I’m all about listening to different people’s opinions, Skepi has proven himself to be a pretty unreliable narrator. Also, I’ll be so real with you guys, I just think it’s freaky he only ever wears black.