Mason Disick starts trending on X after rumours circulate that he has a secret child named Piper

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Feb 28, 2025 at 12:25 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

The Kardashian family aren’t strangers to online rumours. From speculating over whether or not Kris Jenner is about to oust Alabama Barker from the family to debating the real reason behind Kim Kardashian’s night out on the town with Ivanka Trump, the internet can’t seem to ever get enough of Kardashian drama. But now, a new family member is in the spotlight. Rumours are circulating online that Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 15-year-old son, recently became a first-time dad… Yep, you read that correctly.

According to Distractify, rumours about Disick having a ‘secret baby’ first began circulating online in mid-February 2025. Specifically, it stemmed from a screenshot taken of a story from Disick’s alleged private Instagram account.

During what looked like a Q&A on the account, one post showed Disick saying he was “bored out of my mind” and begged fans not to ask about his alleged daughter, Piper, whom he had when he was 13. “Stop asking about my family and Piper,” the post read.

This screenshot was then shared on a popular Kardashian family subreddit and comments immediately began flooding in, with several users convinced that this was true and legitimate.

“I definitely think it’s him because I know as a teen I had a finsta and posted a bunch of stuff I look back at now and regret,” one user wrote.

Mason’s alleged Instagram account also shared photos of a baby girl who was believed to be Piper, the 15-year-old’s child.

It didn’t take long for TikTok to jump on the rumour, with dozens of videos being posted talking about the possibility of this being true and speculating over how it could’ve possibly happened. Some netizens even began blaming Kourtney and criticising her parenting. Others spoke about how Scott Disick’s recent struggles with his mental health might have played a role.

@djhungryhuman1

At least they always know what Landon is up to… #foryou #foryoupage #fypage #fyp #kardashianshulu #alabamabarker

♬ original sound - DJ Hungry Human
@kai_lanier

Kourtney Kardashians son mason disick “allegedly” got a girl prego #masondissick #kourtneykardashian #update #foryou

♬ original sound - Kai
@hankatherinee

♬ original sound - han🦋

It’s highly unlikely that the Instagram account people are basing this information on is actually linked to Disick at all. It wouldn’t be the first time fake accounts have popped up—with the sole intention of causing chaos online.

So, there we have it. Another day, another crazy internet rumour.

