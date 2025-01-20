Who is Noor Alfallah, the woman with geriatric rizz dating Hollywood’s most famous grandpas?

Noor Alfallah is a well-known producer and executive, who also happens to have a very particular taste in men… old ones. From Mick Jagger to Al Pacino, here’s Alfallah’s impressive dating history.

A TikTok video from user @delladream recently went viral after the creator filmed a deep dive into the dating life of Noor Alfallah, a 31-year-old film producer and the mother of Al Pacino’s most recent baby boy. The video, which has since been deleted, sparked conversations about Alfallah’s penchant for much older men, with a particular focus on her relationship with the 83-year-old Pacino. But Alfallah’s dating history goes far beyond the Scarface star. From a brief romance with 93-year-old Clint Eastwood to a fling with 81-year-old Mick Jagger, the producer’s love life seems to have always catered to a very, shall we say, mature crowd. Nonetheless, this romantic history has officially resulted in Alfallah being labelled one of Hollywood’s most notable “grandpa chasers.”

But before we dive into her high-profile relationships, let’s take a closer look at who exactly Alfallah is, how she built her career, and why she seems to have so much geriatric rizz.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Noor Alfallah was born in Santa Monica, California, and grew up in Beverly Hills as the eldest of four siblings. Her father, Falah, is Kuwaiti and president of an oil company, while her American mother, Alana, raised the family across multiple countries. At 11, Alfallah moved to Kuwait, later relocating to Dubai before returning to the US as a teenager.

As reported by The New York Post, Alfallah’s family fortune is said to be in the high figures, with her younger sister Remi once linked to Michael Jackson’s son, Prince.

Alfallah’s education and career reflect her deep connection to the world of film. The 31-year-old studied at the University of Southern California’s prestigious School of Cinematic Arts, where she honed her skills in filmmaking. She then went on to earn a master’s degree from UCLA in Film and TV producing, cementing her place in the entertainment industry. Today, Alfallah works as the Vice President of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony Pictures. This role has seen her involved in high-profile projects, including the biopic The Apprentice, which stars Succession’s Jeremy Strong.

Who has Noor Alfallah dated?

When Noor Alfallah was just 22, she was spotted on dates with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, then 74. At the time, the relationship turned heads, however, in the years that followed, Alfallah’s relationships seemed to follow a similar pattern: older men with decades more life experience. After Jagger, the TV executive was linked to billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who was 63 at the time. In 2019, the media reported that she had been seen with Clint Eastwood, who was 94 then. And while Alfallah later confirmed that nothing romantic happened between herself and Eastwood, there is a sneaky pattern appearing here.

But in 2023, she made global headlines when she welcomed a child with Al Pacino at the age of 83. The relationship with Pacino, despite the 54-year age gap, lasted four years.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino

Noor Alfallah’s son, Roman Pacino, was born in June 2023, making the actor one of the oldest fathers on record. Alfallah admits that being a mother has been “greater than I ever could imagine.” “Roman has just been the greatest gift from God. A thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be,” she continued.

Although the couple amicably split shortly after, announcing their separation publicly, the producer appears to remain on good terms with the actor.

So, why such older men?

Noor Alfallah has often been asked about her attraction to older men, and she’s been candid about it: “I’ve been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who I love, who I’d rather be with than people my age.” She then continued: “I like the wisdom.”

As of now, the young producer has been romantically linked to another high-profile figure: 68-year-old comedian Bill Maher. Though neither party has confirmed a relationship, Maher fits Alfallah’s type. The pair were spotted together at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, further fueling speculation that Alfallah’s dating preferences remain firmly in the “grandpa” territory.

And listen, I get it. While Alfallah’s relationships might keep raising eyebrows, there’s one thing we can all agree on: her choices are unapologetically hers, and she’s not afraid to live life on her own terms.