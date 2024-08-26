Culture
Real estate agents are using TikTok trends to captivate Gen Z buyers

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Aug 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Real estate agents are using TikTok trends to captivate Gen Z buyers
In today’s overwhelming flood of social media content, where humour is often lost amid countless posts and videos, it’s rare to find a post that genuinely stands out. Yet, against all odds, real estate agents on TikTok and Instagram have managed to do just that, turning the typically mundane house tour into a surprising experience. In a space where you’d least expect to find humour, these agents are carving out a niche with their off-the-wall, witty, and unexpectedly hilarious content, capturing the attention of even the most discerning viewers, including Gen Z.

It may seem improbable, but real estate agents are redefining social media marketing in ways that are both innovative and impactful. Amid the endless stream of content, they’ve found a way to make the often dry and inaccessible world of property buying and selling not just engaging but downright enjoyable. TikTok’s visually-driven platform offers the perfect canvas for these agents to showcase homes in a way that’s fresh and eye-catching, let’s say. But they’re doing more than just showing off properties—they’re flipping the script on how they connect with current and future clients, making the industry more entertaining (and therefore accessible) than ever before.

@hsafski

#stitch with @Tim Clarke Real Estate Ads that worked: Real Estate Agent on Tiktok I am a sucker :(( i fell for the ad, now i will rate them

♬ original sound - $afslayer

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Pridemore Team at Compass (@pridemoreproperties)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PJ.REALTOR.INC (@pj.realtor.inc)

What’s truly fascinating isn’t the TikTok algorithm itself—it’s how far real estate agents are willing to push the boundaries on social media to genuinely engage with younger generations. They’ve mastered the art of making people laugh and keeping them coming back for more, through socially-native formats that might not have seemed brand-safe in the past.

Real estate agents aren’t merely riding the wave of TikTok’s algorithm, which personalises user feeds based on interaction data. They’re strategically leveraging it to amplify their reach, knowing that when their content resonates authentically with users, it’s not just about going viral—it’s about building a lasting connection that can drive real business results.

These agents have seized the opportunity to engage a vast audience, using TikTok to showcase properties in ways that cut through the noise. Some creators have even taken this trend to new heights—like @woodland_hills_realtor, who, while selling a house, humorously details how her “mindful” and “demure” approach adds a unique touch to the home-buying experience.

@woodland_hills_realtor

A very demure open house. #fyp #foryoupage #cutesy #demure #openhouse

♬ original sound - Woodland Hills Realtor

Others have pushed absurd scenarios even further, such as Margie Marasco from Naperville, Illinois, who is heading what you might call a “hardcore tour.” The agent’s intense and energetic approach turns a real estate showing into a chaotic yet captivating journey, complete with puns and rhymes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Margie Doucette Marasco (@marge.marasco)

Or take @trent_miller__, the young realtor from Pennsylvania, who’s made a name for himself with his “speed tour” videos. Miller has made a name for himself with this iconic series. Netizens often watch him racing through homes, cracking jokes as he goes, almost as though he’s trying to break a world record for the fastest sale—or maybe trying to secure the next property before another seller even sees it.

@trent_miller__

SPEED TOUR SPEED TOUR‼️💨 Thank you guys for all the love and support!! More videos coming soon! ❤️ In The Process Of Switching Brokerages‼️💨 Marketing For Agent @SoldBySchlabach Listing Number - 443.821.0707- ~Price Is Estimated Down Payment~ @dudewipes #dudewipes #realestate #homesforsale #RealEstate #HomeForSale #RealtorLife #DreamHome #Property #HouseHunting #NewListing #ForSale #HomeSweetHome #InvestmentProperty #OpenHouse #LuxuryLiving #HomeBuyer #HomeDecor #HouseGoals #BuyersMarket #SellingHomes #Homeownership #RealEstateAgent #Speedtour

♬ original sound - trent_miller__
@trent_miller__

On The Road And Found SUCH A NICE HOUSE… SPEED TOUR SPEED TOUR ‼️💨 Thank you guys for all the love and support!! More videos coming soon! ❤️ Now Associated With Real Broker ~Price Is Estimated Down Payment~ #realestate #homesforsale #RealEstate #HomeForSale #RealtorLife #DreamHome #Property #HouseHunting #NewListing #ForSale #HomeSweetHome #InvestmentProperty #OpenHouse #LuxuryLiving #HomeBuyer #HomeDecor #HouseGoals #BuyersMarket #SellingHomes #Homeownership #RealEstateAgent #Speedtour

♬ original sound - trent_miller__

As these videos keep racking up views, it’s clear that creators are doing more than just making us laugh, they’re changing the game of how we consume and interact with content. And, in all fairness, if we set aside the polished and dramatic image that shows like Selling Sunset and Selling The OC capitalise on,  and embrace the fun, quirky side of real estate TikTok, there’s quite a lot to enjoy. Obviously, there are fewer women in six-inch heels yelling at each other, but I could probably get over that. These creators are offering a refreshing break from the usual high-stakes, high-gloss property pitches.

